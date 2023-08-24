Girls Tennis: Park Rapids falls to Fergus Falls in dual meet

FERGUS FALLS – Addi Frieden’s straight-set win at No. 3 singles provided the lone point for the Park Rapids girls tennis team in a 6-1 loss to Fergus Falls on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Frieden posted a 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 victory. The Otters won the other six matches in straight sets in their first dual meet of the season.

Playing the other positions for the Panthers were Ella Ehler at No. 1 singles, Nora Bolton at No. 2 singles, Sophia Gauthier at No. 4 singles, Abby Runyan and Emmy Goochey at No. 1 doubles, Rachel Ulvin and Kate Dravis at No. 2 doubles, and Emma Morris and Madeline Brandt at No. 3 doubles.

Park Rapids fell to 1-3 in dual meets this season.

Fergus Falls 6, Park Rapids 1

No. 1 singles: Isabella Abrahams, FF, over Ella Ehler 6-0, 6-3.

No. 2 singles: Ruby Ellison, FF, over Nora Bolton 6-1, 6-2.

No. 3 singles: Addi Frieden, PR, over Layla Zosel 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.

No. 4 singles: Ali Bredenberg, FF, over Sophia Gauthier 6-3, 6-1.

No. 1 doubles: Ashtyn Lill/Hattie Fullhart, FF, over Abby Runyan/Emmy Goochey 6-1, 6-3.

No. 2 doubles: Clara Stephan/Kaia Ness, FF, over Rachel Ulvin/Kate Dravis 6-3, 6-2.