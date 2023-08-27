Girls Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids expects to fulfill usual high expectations

PARK RAPIDS – Even with the subtraction of three key swimmers from the team and the addition of two new schools to the section, head coach Todd Fritze is expecting the Park Rapids girls swimming and diving team to once again be a force in Section 8A.

A year ago, Park Rapids had a near perfect season by going 6-0 in dual meets and repeating as Section 8A True Team, Mid-State Conference and Section 8A champs. The Panthers qualified seven individuals in 10 events for the state Class A meet, capping off the season by placing 10th in the 200-yard freestyle relay to score 14 points and tie for 29th place in the team standings.

State qualifiers Emma Vrieze and Massie Lee, along with Maria Wagner, graduated. Those three provided the leadership for that successful season.

Being counted on to lead the Panthers this season are the returning state qualifiers: senior Lizzie Seifert; juniors Mylee Edevold, Addison Lauwagie and Allie Rowland; and freshman Avery Schueller. Edevold, Lauwagie and Schueller joined Vrieze on the 200 freestyle relay, which broke the school record and was the first Park Rapids relay team to place at state since the 200 medley relay unit in 2015 and was the first 200 freestyle relay team to place at state since 2004. It also marked the first time the Panthers scored points at state since 2016.

Rowland finished 26th in diving; Lauwagie, Lee, Edevold and Vrieze placed 20th in the 200 medley relay; Seifert finished 20th in the 200 freestyle; Lee was 24th in the 200 individual medley; Vrieze was 17th in the 50 freestyle; Lauwagie took 25th in the 100 butterfly; Schueller finished 20th in the 100 freestyle; Lee was 21st in the 100 breaststroke; and Lauwagie, Vrieze, Seifert and Schueller placed 20th in the 400 freestyle relay.

“Last year was near perfect. We’re going to try and follow that up,” said Fritze, who will again be assisted by Baylee Gartner and diving coach Kristi Goochey. “We’re off to a great start. We’ve had great practices and our seniors have done a great job of leading. The girls are working extremely hard. If they continue to work hard, a lot of good things will happen.”

Qualifying for state will be tougher this fall with the addition of Alexandria and Morris/Minnewaska Area as Section 8A expands to nine teams. Alexandria was the Section 6A runner-up while qualifying for state in five events (including sending two divers) while Morris/Minnewaska Area finished sixth and had one state qualifier. Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Fosston/Bagley, Perham/New York Mills, Thief River Falls and Warroad/Roseau/Badger-Greenbush-Middle River return to the section.

“I’m excited to compete with them (Alexandria and Morris/Minnewaska Area),” said Fritze. “I love it. It’s more competition for us.”

The return of the five state participants along with 21 other varsity and junior varsity swimmers and divers gives the Panthers a solid nucleus ready to have another successful season.

“We have pretty good depth. The girls will be battling for varsity spots,” said Fritze. “I’m really excited about where we’re at right now.”

Also returning from last year’s team are seniors Amelia Bagstad, Maya Deshayes, Madelyn Langbehn, Gabi Shepersky and Claire Voigt; juniors Nora Cederstrom, McKenzie Himango, Laura Kaufenberg and Laney Vrieze; sophomores Macie Maninga, Grace Officer and Maggie Randall; freshmen Molly Cederstrom, Julia Grande, Cassidy Grewe, Macie Lichter, Whitney Seifert and Marnie Shepersky; and eighth grader Karlee Rowland.

That group helped the Panthers win the Section 8A True Team title and place 11th at the state Class A True Team meet with 925.50 points (Visitation won the state title with 2,217.50 points in the 12-team meet) while repeating as Mid-State Conference champions with 523 points as Detroit Lakes (389) and Perham/New York Mills (293) followed.

Back after earning all-conference honors with winning times are Bagstad and Edevold in the 200 medley relay; Lauwagie in the 100 butterfly; Schueller in the 100 freestyle; Lauwagie, Schueller and Edevold in the 200 freestyle relay; Bagstad in the 100 backstroke; Nora Cederstrom in the 100 breaststroke; and Lauwagie, Lizzie Seifert, Deshayes and Schueller in the 400 freestyle relay. The all-conference honorable mention swimmers and divers returning after taking second are Schueller in the 200 freestyle, Deshayes in the 200 individual medley, Lauwagie in the 50 freestyle, Edevold in the 100 butterfly and Lizzie Seifert in the 500 freestyle. Placing third last season were Lizzie Seifert (200 freestyle), Deshayes (500 freestyle) and Himango (100 breaststroke) as well as Whitney Seifert, Himango, Deshayes and Lizzie Seifert (200 freestyle relay).

The Panthers dominated the Section 8A meet to repeat as section champs with 561 points as Fergus Falls finished a distant second in this seven-team field with 358.50 points. Returning as section champs are the members of the three relay teams as well as Lauwagie in the 100 butterfly and Schueller in the 100 freestyle. Placing second at last year’s section meet was Lizzie Seifert in the 200 freestyle while Rowland took fourth in diving to advance to state.

Also back after placing at the section meet are Officer in diving (seventh); Schueller (third), Grande (seventh) and Molly Cederstrom (10th) in the 200 freestyle; Deshayes (fourth), Bagstad (fifth) and Gabi Shepersky (11th) in the 200 individual medley; Edevold (third) and Whitney Seifert (fifth) in the 50 freestyle; Edevold (third) and Nora Cederstrom (seventh) in the 100 butterfly; Himango (fifth) and Whitney Seifert (seventh) in the 100 freestyle; Lizzie Seifert (third), Deshayes (fourth), Voigt (fifth) and Grande (seventh) in the 500 freestyle; Bagstad (fourth), Voigt (eighth) and Randall (13th) in the 100 backstroke; and Nora Cederstrom (third), Himango (sixth) and Gabi Shepersky (seventh) in the 100 breaststroke. Randall (18th in the 50 freestyle) and Molly Cederstrom (17th in the 100 freestyle) also competed at the section meet.

Of that group, Allie Rowland claimed the No. 4 spot for 11 dives (341.40 points) and the No. 5 spot for six dives (208.40 points), Lizzie Seifert climbed into the No. 4 spot in the 500 freestyle (5:37.60) and the No. 7 spot in the 200 freestyle (2:03.90), Schueller took over the No. 5 spot in the 100 freestyle (55.86) and the No. 6 spot in the 200 freestyle (2:03.64), Lauwagie moved up to the No. 6 spot in the 100 butterfly (1:03.09) and Deshayes claimed the No. 9 spot in the 500 freestyle (5:44.38) in school history.

Scoring varsity points last season were Lauwagie (435.50), Lizzie Seifert (413), Schueller (411), Edevold (376), Deshayes (355.75), Bagstad (287), Voigt (276), Himango (270), Nora Cederstrom (255.75), Gabi Shepersky (199.25), Whitney Seifert (190), Grande (148), Allie Rowland (139), Molly Cederstrom (85), Officer (76), Randall (54), Karlee Rowland (47), Langbehn (41.50), Laney Vrieze (29), Grewe (20.50), Marnie Shepersky (17.50), Lichter (15.50), Maninga (15.50) and Kaufenberg (15).

With plenty of experience back and the addition of five newcomers – sophomore Vivian Shepersky, freshman Amelia Gravdahl, and seventh graders Ryann Hagen, Aimee Safratowich and Tenley Schueller – Fritze is looking forward to his team contending for top honors in the conference and section while qualifying for state in several events again this fall.

“The girls came in focused on what they need to do. That’s the most important part,” said Fritze. “We lost three great swimmers and leaders, so the dynamic of the team will change. Everyone has a different role. The roles change, but the expectations stay the same. The focus is on us and not on everybody else. We’re focused on what we need to do today to get better tomorrow and grow as a team. We have big goals. I’m really excited to see what this group can accomplish.”