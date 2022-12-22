Girls Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids enjoyed memorable season

Todd Fritze exuded pride in summing up the season for the Park Rapids girls swimming and diving team.

“It was a perfect storm,” said the Panthers’ head coach. “The journey was amazing. The girls stayed the course, stayed mentally focused, grinded it out and always put the team first. It was one of the most special seasons we’ve had in a long time. It was as close to a perfect year as you can get.”

Park Rapids had a near perfect season by going 6-0 in dual meets, repeating as Section 8A True Team, Mid-State Conference and Section 8A champs, and qualifying seven individuals in 10 events for the state Class A meet. The Panthers capped off the season by placing 10th in the 200-yard freestyle relay at state to score 14 points, tying for 29th place.

Senior Emma Vrieze, sophomores Mylee Edevold and Addison Lauwagie, and eighth grader Avery Schueller were the members of that relay team, which broke the school record. That relay team was also the first time Park Rapids scored points at state since Maija Hovelsrud placed 14th in the 100 breaststroke in 2016. The last time the Panthers placed at state in a relay was the 200 medley relay team in 2015 that finished 12th while the last 200 freestyle relay team to score points at state was the 2004 unit that finished ninth.

In addition to those four, senior Massie Lee, junior Lizzie Seifert and sophomore Allie Rowland also competed at the state meet.

Rowland finished 26th in diving; Lauwagie, Lee, Edevold and Vrieze

placed 20th in the 200 medley relay; Seifert finished 20th in the 200 freestyle; Lee was 24th in the 200 individual medley; Vrieze was 17th in the 50 freestyle; Lauwagie took 25th in the 100 butterfly; Schueller finished 20th in the 100 freestyle; Lee was 21st in the 100 breaststroke; and Lauwagie, Vrieze, Seifert and Schueller placed 20th in the 400 freestyle relay.

While those seven led the way, the Panthers also received solid contributions from the other varsity and junior varsity swimmers and divers: senior Maria Wagner; juniors Amelia Bagstad, Maya Deshayes, Madelyn Langbehn, Gabi Shepersky and Claire Voigt; sophomores Nora Cederstrom, McKenzie Himango, Laura Kaufenberg, Danielle Sather and Laney Vrieze; freshmen Macie Maninga, Grace Officer and Maggie Randall; eighth graders Molly Cederstrom, Julia Grande, Cassidy Grewe, Macie Lichter, Keira Noyd, Whitney Seifert and Marnie Shepersky; and seventh grader Karlee Rowland.

Massie Lee concluded her senior season by qualifying for the 2022 state Class A girls swimming meet in three events and compiling 382.25 points this season. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

An undefeated record in dual meets during the regular season set the stage for successful section and state meets.

Park Rapids won all six dual meets with victories over Detroit Lakes (117-69), Thief River Falls (114-55), Fosston/Bagley/Crookston (112-52), Perham/New York Mills (119-65), Bemidji (170-145) and Detroit Lakes (106.50-79.50) while also winning a triangular meet at Bemidji with 515 points to defeat Bemidji’s 373 points and Detroit Lakes’ 359 points. The Panthers also claimed runner-up honors at the four-team Park Rapids Invitational with 608 points as Melrose took first with 608 points.

At the Section 8A True Team meet at Warroad, the Panthers used winning times by Lauwagie, Lee, Edevold and Schueller in the 200 medley relay; Lauwagie in the 100 butterfly; Lauwagie, Edevold, Lizzie Seifert and Vrieze in the 200 freestyle relay; and Vrieze, Lizzie Seifert, Deshayes and Schueller in the 400 freestyle relay to win the title with 1,327.50 points. Adding runner-up showings were Lauwagie in the 50 freestyle, Vrieze in the 100 freestyle and Deshayes in the 500 freestyle.

After placing 11th at the state Class A True Team meet with 925.50 points (Visitation won the state title with 2,217.50 points in the 12-team meet), the Panthers repeated as Mid-State Conference champions with 523 points with Detroit Lakes (389) and P/NYM (293) following.

Earning all-conference honors with winning times were Bagstad, Lee, Edevold and Vrieze in the 200 medley relay; Lauwagie in the 100 butterfly; Schueller in the 100 freestyle; Lauwagie, Scheuller, Edevold and Vrieze in the 200 freestyle relay; Bagstad in the 100 backstroke; Nora Cederstrom in the 100 breaststroke; and Lauwagie, Lizzie Seifert, Deshayes and Schueller in the 400 freestyle relay.

Receiving all-conference honorable mention honors by placing second were Schueller in the 200 freestyle, Deshayes in the 200 individual medley, Lauwagie in the 50 freestyle, Edevold in the 100 butterfly, Vrieze in the 100 freestyle and Lizzie Seifert in the 500 freestyle. Lizzie Seifert (200 freestyle), Lee (200 individual medley), Vrieze (50 freestyle), Deshayes (500 freestyle) and Himango (100 breaststroke) as well as Whitney Seifert, Himango, Deshayes and Lizzie Seifert (200 freestyle relay) took third to also earn all-conference honorable mention honors.

The Panthers dominated during the Section 8A meet to repeat as section champs with 561 points as Fergus Falls finished a distant second in this seven-team field with 358.50 points.

Rowland kicked off the list of state qualifiers by placing fourth in diving. All three relay teams finished first as did Vrieze in the 50 freestyle, Lauwagie in the 100 butterfly, Schueller in the 100 freestyle and Lee in the 100 breaststroke. Placing second to qualify for state were Lizzie Seifert in the 200 freestyle and Lee in the 200 individual medley.

Maria Wagner capped off her senior season by scoring 210.75 points for the Park Rapids girls swimming and diving team during the 2022 season. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Also placing at the section meet were Officer in diving (seventh); Schueller (third), Grande (seventh) and Molly Cederstrom (10th) in the 200 freestyle; Deshayes (fourth), Bagstad (fifth) and Gabi Shepersky (11th) in the 200 individual medley; Edevold (third) and Whitney Seifert (fifth) in the 50 freestyle; Edevold (third), Nora Cederstrom (seventh) and Wagner (11th) in the 100 butterfly; Himango (fifth) and Whitney Seifert (seventh) in the 100 freestyle; Lizzie Seifert (third), Deshayes (fourth), Voigt (fifth) and Grande (seventh) in the 500 freestyle; Bagstad (fourth), Wagner (seventh), Voigt (eighth) and Randall (13th) in the 100 backstroke; and Nora Cederstrom (third), Himango (sixth) and Gabi Shepersky (seventh) in the 100 breaststroke. Randall (18th in the 50 freestyle) and Molly Cederstrom (17th in the 100 freestyle) also competed at the section meet.

Having the 200 freestyle relay team break the school record set by Caroline Schik, Emma Helfrich, Nikki Breitbach and Tavia Schumacher in 2001 and scoring points at state capped off the season.

“People keep saying how easy it is for us. It’s not easy. These kids were in the water at 6 a.m. and they worked hard to achieve what they did. It’s frustrating to hear how we’re degraded for being so successful because people think it’s easy when it’s not. It’s not easy staying on top. You have to give our kids kudos for embracing our culture and going above and beyond to be successful,” said Fritze. “These girls worked at being a team and trusting each other and the coaches and good things happened. We began the season with some pretty high team goals and expectations. We prepared for November and we had one of the most dominating performances (at sections) as a team that I’ve seen. Looking back, it was a pretty amazing season.”

The amazing season saw 11 performances crack the program’s top 10 list. Emma Vrieze moved into the No. 4 spot in the 50 freestyle (25.10), Allie Rowland claimed the No. 4 spot for 11 dives (341.40 points) and the No. 5 spot for six dives (208.40 points), Lizzie Seifert climbed into the No. 4 spot in the 500 freestyle (5:37.60) and the No. 7 spot in the 200 freestyle (2:03.90), Schueller took over the No. 5 spot in the 100 freestyle (55.86) and the No. 6 spot in the 200 freestyle (2:03.64), Lauwagie moved up to the No. 6 spot in the 100 butterfly (1:03.09), Lee claimed the No. 8 spot in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.60) and the No. 10 spot in the 200 individual medley (2;23.52), and Deshayes claimed the No. 9 spot in the 500 freestyle (5:44.38).

Emma Vrieze led the Panthers by scoring 467.75 points with Lauwagie (435.50), Lizzie Seifert (413), Schueller (411), Lee (382.25), Edevold (376), Deshayes (355.75), Bagstad (287), Voigt (276), Himango (270), Nora Cederstrom (255.75), Wagner (210.75), Gabi Shepersky (199.25), Whitney Seifert (190), Grande (148) and Allie Rowland (139) following. Also scoring points were Molly Cederstrom (85), Officer (76), Randall (54), Karlee Rowland (47), Langbehn (41.50), Laney Vrieze (29), Grewe (20.50), Marnie Shepersky (17.50), Lichter (15.50), Maninga (15.50), Noyd (15) and Kaufenberg (15).

Even though the Panthers graduate three key swimmers, Fritze is counting on the Panthers to continue the program’s culture and produce another successful season next fall.

“You can never replace your seniors. Each kid brings something to the program to make it better. You can’t duplicate what they bring in terms of leadership and leading by example, but the one thing about our culture is that we expect to be successful every year,” said Fritze. “We’ll have a good core coming back and we’re going to keep building on that. We’ll have good leaders who aren’t afraid to lead. We have an amazing bunch of girls, both in and out of the pool, and our vision won’t change. Every year we start over. Next year is a new year and we’re once again going to have high expectations. We’re going to have to work harder if we want to stay on top.”

Park Rapids statistics

50 freestyle: 1, E. Vrieze 25.10. 2, Lauwagie 25.69. 3, Edevold 26.32. 4, Schueller 26.45. 5, W. Seifert 27.20. 6, L. Seifert 27.46. 7, Deshayes 28.13. 8, Lee 28.36. 9, Voigt 29.04. 10, Bagstad 29.42. 11, Himango 29.46. 12, Randall 29.98. 13, L. Vrieze 29.98. 14, Langbehn 30.05. 15, N. Cederstrom 30.06. 16, M. Cederstrom 30.25. 17, Wagner 30.70. 18, Grande 31.11. 19, Grewe 31.28. 20, G. Shepersky 31.93. 21, Lichter 33.17. 22, A. Rowland 33.24. 23, Sather 33.38. 24, Maninga 34.34. 25, Noyd 34.55. 26, Kaufenberg 35.36. 27, M. Shepersky 35.87. 28, Officer 35.96. 29, K. Rowland 38.70.

100 freestyle: 1, Schueller 55.86. 2, E. Vrieze 57.27. 3, Lauwagie 57.40. 4, W. Seifert 59.97. 5, Himango 1:00.04. 6, Deshayes 1:00.87. 7, L. Seifert 1:01.17. 8, Edevold 1:01.18. 9, N. Cederstrom 1:02.27. 10, Lee 1:02.69. 11, Bagstad 1:03.24. 12, Voigt 1:03.43. 13, M. Cederstrom 1:04.57. 14, Grewe 1:06.83. 15, Langbehn 1:08.16. 16, G. Shepersky 1:08.36. 17, Wagner 1:09.17. 18, Grande 1:09.29. 19, Maninga 1:11.92. 20, Randall 1:16.31. 21, Sather 1:16.32. 22, M. Shepersky 1:17.09. 23, Lichter 1:18.16. 24, Kaufenberg 1:18.76.

200 freestyle: 1, Schueller 2:03.64. 2, L. Seifert 2:03.90. 3, E. Vrieze 2:06.10. 4, Grande 2:11.91. 5, Deshayes 2:13.18. 6, Edevold 2:17.48. 7, M. Cederstrom 2:17.61. 8, N. Cederstrom 2:17.64. 9, Lee 2:18.55. 10, Himango 2:19.96. 11, Voigt 2:21.84. 12, Bagstad 2:23.24. 13, W. Seifert 2:23.68. 14, Wagner 2:30.60. 15, Maninga 2:38.93. 16, Randall 2:39.10. 17, Grewe 2:44.09. 18, Sather 2:55.56. 19, Kaufenberg 2:56.92. 20, Lichter 2:58.22.

500 freestyle: 1, L. Seifert 5:37.60. 2, Deshayes 5:44.38. 3, Voigt 5:53.79. 4, Schueller 5:55.55. 5, E. Vrieze 5:59.03. 6, Grande 6:04.63. 7, Lee 6:15.48. 8, N. Cederstrom 6:20.29. 9, Bagstad 6:21.29. 10, Himango 6:25.65. 11, Edevold 6:35.57. 12, W. Seifert 6:40.28. 13, M. Cederstrom 7:01.40. 14, Randall 7:12.86. 15, Noyd 7:44.78. 16, Lichter 7:51.10. 17, Sather 8:02.39.

100 backstroke: 1, Lauwagie 1:06.17. 2, Bagstad 1:07.91. 3, E. Vrieze 1:09.13. 4, Wagner 1:10.52. 5, Deshayes 1:10.92. 6, Schueller 1:11.21. 7, Voigt 1:11.88. 8, Himango 1:13.93. 9, Randall 1:14.22. 10, L. Seifert 1:14.43. 11, Lee 1:18.55. 12, Langbehn 1:19.85. 13, Grewe 1:23.23. 14, G. Shepersky 1:24.27. 15, W. Seifert 1:24.61. 16, N. Cederstrom 1:26.82. 17, M. Cederstrom 1:28.76. 18, Maninga 1:29.37. 19, Sather 1:31.20. 20, Kaufenberg 1:33.41.

100 breaststroke: 1, Lee 1:13.60. 2, N. Cederstrom 1:14.60. 3, Himango 1:17.09. 4, G. Shepersky 1:18.72. 5, Schueller 1:22.54. 6, Bagstad 1:27.85. 7, M. Shepersky 1:29.19. 8, Wagner 1:29.28. 9, Grande 1:29.29. 10, Voigt 1:30.09. 11, Randall 1:32.27. 12, Lichter 1:33.10. 13, Langbehn 1:35.42. 14, Maninga 1:45.71. 15, Sather 1:50.56.

100 butterfly: 1, Lauwagie 1:03.09. 2, Edevold 1:04.75. 3, E. Vrieze 1:07.22. 4, N. Cederstrom 1:09.42. 5, Lee 1:11.36. 6, Voigt 1:11.73. 7, Deshayes 1:12.22. 8, Himango 1:12.71. 9, Wagner 1:14.14. 10, L. Seifert 1:16.63. 11, M. Cederstrom 1:17.51. 12, W. Seifert 1:26.90. 13, Grande 1:28.17. 14, Randall 1:29.30. 15, Noyd 1:31.39. 16, Lichter 2:00.56.

200 individual medley: 1, Lee 2:23.52. 2, Deshayes 2:25.17. 3, Bagstad 2:26.77. 4, E. Vrieze 2:30.73. 5, Edevold 2:33.63. 6, Schueller 2:35.77. 7, Voigt 2:39.83. 8, G. Shepersky 2:40.92. 9, Himango 2:41.13. 10, Wagner 2:45.32. 11, Grande 2:54.88. 12, Randall 3:00.68. 13, Langbehn 3:02.76. 14, Noyd 3:07.61. 15, M. Shepersky 3:13.00. 16, Sather 3:16.57. 17, Lichter 3:23.14. 18, Maninga 3:32.68.

Diving (6 dives): 1, A. Rowland 208.40 points. 2, L. Vrieze 158.70. 3, Officer 158.55. 4, K. Rowland 144.40.