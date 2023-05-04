Girls Golf: Park Rapids wins title at Bemidji

BEMIDJI – Top-5 finishes by Anna Eckmann and Mady Maninga led the Park Rapids girls golf team to the title at the Section 8 Preview Invitational at the Bemidji Town & Country Club on Wednesday, May 3.

Eckmann carded an 87 to place third while Maninga followed with an 89 for fourth place as the Panthers carded a 376 to top the 13-team field. Hawley was second at 388.

Rounding out Park Rapids’ team total were Tori Weaver with a 99 and Lexi Usher with a 101. Macie Maninga added a 109.

Fergus Falls’ Annika Jyrkas earned medalist honors with an 84 on the par-72 course.

Team scores: Park Rapids 376, Hawley 388, Roseau 389, Fergus Falls 391, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 407, Crookston 410, Perham 413, Fertile-Beltrami 421, Lake of the Woods 433, Fosston 438, East Grand Forks 449, Mahnomen-Waubun 472, Thief River Falls 496.

Medalist: Annika Jyrkas, FF, 42-42–84. 2, Sophie Cook, H, 42-44–86. 3, Anna Eckmann, PR, 43-44–87. 4, Mady Maninga, PR, 43-46–89. 5, Annie Mayer, FF, 45-46–91. 16, Tori Weaver, PR, 49-50–99. 18 (tie), Lexi Usher, PR, 49-52–101. 32 (tie), Macie Maninga, PR, 52-47–109.