Girls Golf: Park Rapids qualifies for state meet

BEMIDJI – Head coach Brent Vandal was confident that the Park Rapids girls golf team could accomplish something that hadn’t been done in almost four decades.

After trailing Fergus Falls by four strokes entering Day 2 of the Section 8AA tournament at the Bemidji Town & Country Club, the Panthers carded a 329 to shatter the school record and rally to capture the section title with a two-day total of 678 on Tuesday, June 6. Fergus Falls finished 16 shots back after a 349 on Day 2 led to a final score of 694 as Park Rapids qualified for the state tournament as a team for the first time since 1988 and only the third time in school history.

“Going into sections we knew that we did not need a miracle to win. We have seen these teams before and we have been playing good golf all season with multiple personal bests being made. We just needed to play our game,” said Vandal. “Making it to state as a team was “THE’ goal for the year. Our girls team has been fortunate to be able to send a couple individuals these last few years, but have just missed the cut as a team. We are doing some great things as a program and this success showcases the hard work that all these girls have put in these last few years. These girls were hungry for this win. I could not be more proud of this group.”

Junior Anna Eckmann earned medalist honors by following a 2-under-par 70 on Day 1 with another 70 on Day 2 for a 140. Senior Mady Maninga finished fourth overall with a 166 by following an 88 with a 78 on Day 2. Both were individual state qualifiers last season. Senior Tori Weaver, who went out for golf for the first time this season, carded a career best 94 on Day 1 before dropping that to a 91 on Day 2 for a 185 and a share of 13th place. Junior Lexi Usher opened with a 97 before carding a career best 90 on Day 2 for a 187 and a share of 15th place to round out the Panthers’ team score.

Senior Emma Vrieze and freshman Macie Maninga also played well on Day 2. Vrieze followed a 103 on Day 1 with a career best 94 on Day 2 for a 197 to share 25th place while Macie Maninga improved from a 106 on Day 1 to a career best 92 on Day 2 for a 198 to tie for 27th place.

In comparison, Fergus Falls’ top scores on Day 2 were Annika Jyrkas’ 75, Annie Mayer’s 83, Olivia Jurgens’ 92 and Hanna Bye’s 99.

“After the first round we knew what we needed to work on individually, and they did just that … they worked. We spent a couple of hours at the range together as soon as we returned after the first round (at their request) and some stayed to work on their game well after I left. This group of girls has a drive unlike any other I have worked with. They want to win and are willing to do what it takes to be successful,” said Vandal. “Going into Day 2, I just reminded them to play ‘their game’. If we could do what we did all season, we will be fine. For some that meant for them to get aggressive, for others it meant to ignore the scorecard and just have fun. Ultimately we found our way as four out of the six girls either tied or beat their personal best scores as individuals. Their hard work was definitely rewarded.”

United North Central missed out on sending a golfer to state as Alayna Day carded rounds of 96 and 104 for a 200 to share 31st place and Annika Pulju had rounds of 105 and 96 for a 201 to finish 33rd.

Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan will host the state Class AA tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 13-14. Holy Angels, Jordan, Lake City, Pequot Lakes, Providence Academy, Redwood Valley and Rock Ridge are the other qualifying teams.

Vandal is looking for his six golfers to again play their game and enjoy the experience of playing at the state tournament.

“Honestly, we are just honored to be able to compete as a team at the state level,” said Vandal. “Do I expect them to do well? Of course, but we need to play our game and not let the level of the competition get in our heads. These girls can do that.”

Team scores: Park Rapids 349-329–678, Fergus Falls 345-349–694, Hawley 360-369–729, Roseau 368-379–747, Perham 384-369–753, Warroad 418-389–807.

Medalist: Anna Eckmann, Park Rapids, 70-70–140. 2, Sophie Cook, Hawley, 70-75–145. 3, Annika Jyrkas, Fergus Falls, 71-75–146. 4, Mady Maninga, Park Rapids, 88-78–166. 5, Annie Mayer, Fergus Falls, 85-83–168. 6, Kayla Thompson, East Grand Forks, 87-89–176. 7, Addicyn Zimmerman, Perham, 89-89–178. 13 (tie), Tori Weaver, Park Rapids, 94-91–185. 15 (tie), Lexi Usher, Park Rapids, 97-90–187. 25 (tie), Emma Vrieze, Park Rapids, 103-94–197. 27 (tie), Macie Maninga, Park Rapids, 106-92–198. 31 (tie), Alayna Day, United North Central, 96-104–200. 33, Annika Pulju, United North Central, 105-96–201.