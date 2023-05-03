Girls Golf: Park Rapids looks to contend for trip to state tournament

With the return of nine letterwinners, the Park Rapids girls golf team has the potential to contend for the Section 8AA title and a state berth.

Senior Mady Maninga and junior Anna Eckmann return to lead the Panthers after both posted top-10 finishes at the state Class AA tournament last season. Eckmann carded rounds of 79 on Day 1 and 40 during a weather-shortened 9-hole round on Day 2 to finish third at 119 while Maninga had rounds of 84 and 37 to tie for seventh place at 121. Perham’s Mallory Belka won the state title with a 114.

Those two – along with seniors Emma Vrieze, Natalie Backmann and Louisa Etter and junior Lexi Usher – helped Park Rapids dominate play in the Northern Pines Conference and capture the Section 8AA North title while placing third at the Section 8AA tournament.

Park Rapids won all six Northern Pines Conference nine-hole meets as Eckmann led the conference with a 38.5 average while Maninga was second with a 43.0 average. Usher (49.7), Backmann (57.0) and Vrieze (60.0) also played in all six NPC meets while Etter played four rounds and had a 66.0 average.

Eckmann earned medalist honors at the Mid-State Conference tournament at Detroit Lakes’ Detroit Country Club with a 77 as the Panthers finished fourth with a 398. Maninga also earned all-conference honors with an 89 while Vrieze carded a 114, Etter added a 125 and Backmann carded a 133. Detroit Lakes won the conference title for the 12th year in a row with a 345.

The Panthers won the Section 8AA North title with a 365 behind Eckmann’s medalist round of 75 and Maninga’s runner-up 79. Usher had a 104, Backmann carded a 109 and Vrieze added a 122.

At the Section 8AA tournament, the Panthers carded a 380 on Day 1 led by a pair of 83s by Eckmann and Maninga and a 107 by Usher. Vrieze had a 114 and Backmann carded a 118. On Day 2, Eckmann led the field with a 73 to finish second overall at 156 and Maninga carded an 82 to finish fourth overall at 165 to qualify for state. Backmann carded a career best of 96 to help Park Rapids to a 350 team score while Usher (100) and Vrieze (108) followed. The two-day total of 730 gave Park Rapids third place behind Fergus Falls’ 680 and Perham’s 706 in the six-team field.

For the season, Eckmann had a 76.6 average in seven 18-hole rounds, Maninga carded a 86.0 average in seven rounds, Usher had a 100.8 average in five rounds, Vrieze had a 115.6 average in five rounds and Backmann posted a 115.8 average in five rounds.

Looking to fill the spot vacated by the graduation of Emily Schulz (who carded a 107 at the Section 8AA North tournament and finished the season with a 107 and a 99 at the Section 8AA tournament) are the other letterwinners: seniors Massie Lee and Maria Wagner and junior Claire Voigt. Lee had rounds of 123 and 130 and Etter carded rounds of 129 and 125 while Voigt (152) and Wagner (156) competed in one 18-hole tournament.

Seniors Lyvia Livermore and Tori Weaver; juniors Kasen Girtz, Gabi Shepersky, Avery Stuemke and Kaycee Tischer; and freshman Macie Maninga will also be competing for varsity spots.

“The top 6 were pretty consistent last year,” said Park Rapids head coach Brent Vandal. “Eckmann, Maninga, Usher, Vrieze and Backmann are all returning, but I have some very competitive girls on the team and a lot of strong players this year that are capable of being in the top 6 and will be keeping the top 6 on their toes.”

With a veteran group returning, Vandal is counting on the Panthers to meet some high goals this season.

“I expect the team to do very well this year and be competitive within both our conference and section,” said Vandal, whose team opened the season with a Northern Pines Conference and invitational meet at Blueberry Pines on May 1 and at the Bemidji Invitational on May 3. “With Eckmann and Maninga making it to state and Usher being right in the mix, I am hopeful that we will be sending at least a few individuals to the state tournament. Last year we had a great showing as a team during subsections, but just missed the cut in section play to advance as a team to state. The team's goal this year is to make it to the state tournament. These girls all have tremendous drive and work ethic and I'm excited to see how this year unfolds.”

REMAINING SCHEDULE

May 8 – Park Rapids Invitational at Headwaters Golf Club, 9 a.m. May 9 – Northern Pines Conference meet at Walker’s Tianna Country Club, 1 p.m. May 15 – Mid-State Conference meet at Headwaters Golf Club, 9 a.m. May 16 – Northern Pines Conference meet at Walker’s Longbow Golf Club, 10 a.m. May 19 – Fergus Falls Invitational, 9:30 a.m. May 23 – Detroit Lakes Invitational, 12:30 p.m. May 31 – Section 8AA North tournament at East Grand Forks, 9 a.m.

June 5-6 – Section 8AA tournament at Bemidji, 9 a.m.