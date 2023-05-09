Girls Golf: Park Rapids hosts 21-team tourney

PARK RAPIDS – Anna Eckmann and Mady Maninga finished in the top 10 spots in leading the Park Rapids girls golf team to fourth place at the Park Rapids Invitational at Headwaters Golf Club on Monday, May 8.

Eckmann carded a 79 to finish fourth out of 105 golfers while Maninga tied for seventh with an 83 as the Panthers carded a 363. Lexi Usher’s 98 and a pair of 103s by Emma Vrieze and Macie Maninga completed Park Rapids’ team score. Tori Weaver added a 110.

Emma Vrieze rolls a putt toward the cup on the No. 17 green during the Park Rapids Invitational at Headwaters Golf Club on Monday, May 8, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Sofia Anderson’s 96, Sarah Boettcher’s 103 and Caley Muller’s 137 led Nevis while Sofia Pulju’s 100 and Annika Pulju’s 108 led United North Central as both teams had incomplete squads.

Fergus Falls’ Annika Jyrkas claimed medalist honors with a 75 on the par-72 course. Hawley’s Sophie Cook and Pequot Lakes’ Morgan Krieger tied for second with 77s. Pequot Lakes topped the 21-team field with a 331 while Moorhead was a distant second at 359.

Team scores: Pequot Lakes 331, Moorhead 359, Fergus Falls 359, Park Rapids 363, Hawley 368, Roseau 376, Bemidji 379, Crookston 381, Detroit Lakes JV 382, Perham 394, Pine River-Backus 405, Wadena-Deer Creek 418, East Grand Forks 438, Cass Lake-Bena 444, Pelican Rapids 476, Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin 490. Incomplete teams: Nevis, United North Central, Blackduck, Red Lake, Thief River Falls.

Medalist: Annika Jyrkas, FF, 36-39–75. 2 (tie), Sophie Cook, Hawley, 39-38–77 and Morgan Krieger, PL, 36-41–77. 4, Anna Eckmann, Park Rapids, 41-38–79. 5, Genevieve Birkeland, PL, 39-41–80. 6, Mallory Uselman, SM, 40-41–81. 7 (tie), Mady Maninga, Park Rapids, 41-42–83 and Annie Neva, PL, 41-42–83. 9, Annie Mayer, FF, 43-42–85. 10, Madison Hanson, Moorhead, 41-45–86. 32 (tie), Sofia Anderson, Nevis, 46-50–96. 40, Lexi Usher, Park Rapids, 47-51–98. 44, Sofia Pulju, UNC, 49-51–100. 48 (tie), Emma Vrieze, Park Rapids, 50-53–103; Macie Maninga, Park Rapids, 43-60–103; and Sarah Boettcher, Nevis, 53-50–103. 69 (tie), Annika Pulju, UNC, 56-52–108. 72, Tori Weaver, Park Rapids, 49-61–110. 101, Caley Muller, Nevis, 70-67–137.

