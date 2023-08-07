Girls Golf: Park Rapids enjoyed historic season

Placing fourth as a team and having two individuals finish among the leaders at the state Class AA tournament capped off the most successful season in the history of the Park Rapids girls golf program.

The Panthers qualified for the state tournament for only the third time in school history, ending the season with rounds of 356 and 352 for a 708. Pequot Lakes won the state title with rounds of 329 and 322 for a 651 while Lake City (322-332–654) and Providence Academy (340-345–685) followed.

Leading the Panthers were junior Anna Eckmann and senior Mady Maninga. Eckmann placed fourth individually with rounds of 76 and 78 for a 154 while Maninga (who was the leader after Day 1) had rounds of 74 and 85 for a 159 to tie for 11th place. Senior Tori Weaver tied for 54th place with rounds of 97 and 89 for a 186, junior Lexi Usher took 76th at 209 after rounds of 109 and 100, senior Emma Vrieze tied for 82nd with rounds of 110 and 113 for a 223, and freshman Macie Maninga was 85th with rounds of 119 and 106 for a 225.

Park Rapids tied for sixth place in its first state appearance at the 1981 Class AA tournament with rounds of 383 and 379 for a 762 and finished fifth with rounds of 417 and 407 for an 824 at the 1988 Class A tournament.

The state trip put the finishing touches on a season that saw the Panthers break the school record for team score at a meet, repeat as Northern Pines Conference champions by dominating all six nine-hole meets and win five 18-hole tournaments.

“Making it to state as a team was ‘THE’ goal for the year. Our girls team has been fortunate to be able to send a couple individuals these last few years, but have just missed the cut as a team,” said Park Rapids head coach Brent Vandal after his team won the section title. “We are doing some great things as a program and this success showcases the hard work that all these girls have put in these last few years. These girls were hungry for this win. I could not be more proud of this group.”

Anna Eckmann concluded her junior season by placing fourth at the state Class AA tournament while leading the Panthers with a a 75.8 average in 18-hole meets and a 39.2 average in Northern Pines Conference meets. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

The Panthers opened the season by claiming the title at the eight-team United North Central Invitational at Blueberry Pines with a 377. Eckmann and Mady Maninga shared medalist honors with 86s while Vrieze had a 98 and Usher carded a 107. Senior Massie Lee had a 114 and Weaver carded a 116.

Eckmann’s 87, Mady Maninga’s 89, Weaver’s 99 and Usher’s 101 led the Panthers to a 376 and first place at the 13-team Bemidji Invitational while Eckmann’s 79, Mady Maninga’s 83, Usher’s 98 and a pair of 103s by Vrieze and Macie Maninga led to a 363 for fourth place at the Park Rapids Invitational at Headwaters Golf Club. Pequot Lakes carded a 331 to top that 21-team field. Macie Maninga carded a 109 at Bemidji while Weaver carded a 110 at Headwaters.

At the Mid-State Conference meet at Headwaters Golf Club, Eckmann claimed medalist honors with a 68, which broke the women’s course record and the school record. Mady Maninga added an 83 to earn all-conference honors while Usher’s 97 and Vrieze’s 98 rounded out the Panthers’ 346 team score for third place. Macie Maninga carded a 102 and Lee had a 117. Detroit Lakes led the way with a 316 as Pequot Lakes took second with a 334.

Park Rapids prepared for the Section 8AA tournament with a runner-up 343 at the 10-team Fergus Falls Invitational, a winning score of 364 at the Section 8AA North Preview tournament at East Grand Forks and a winning round of 369 at the Section 8AA North tournament at East Grand Forks.

Senior Tori Weaver carded averages of 97.1 in 18-hole rounds and 55.5 in Northern Pines Conference play in her first season golfing for the Panthers. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Eckmann’s 76, Mady Maninga’s 77, Usher’s 93 and a pair of 97s by Vrieze and Weaver led Park Rapids at Fergus Falls as Pequot Lakes carded a winning round of 312. Macie Maninga added a 102. Eckmann carded a 79 to earn medalist honors at the North Preview tournament. Mady Maninga’s 87, Weaver’s 98 and Usher’s 100 rounded out the Panthers’ team score in that five-team meet. Macie Maninga had a 109 and Vrieze carded a 111. Crookston was a distant second with a 394. Eckmann also led the pack at the Section 8AA North tournament with a 75 as Mady Maninga’s 92, Weaver’s 99 and Usher’s 103 led the Panthers to the section title. Macie Maninga added a 109 and Vrieze had a 111. Roseau (395) and Warroad (400) also advanced to the section tournament.

The Panthers rallied to win the Section 8AA title after Fergus Falls held the lead after Day 1 with a 345. Park Rapids opened with a 349 behind Eckmann’s 70, Mady Maninga’s 88, Weaver’s 94 and Usher’s 97. Vrieze carded a 103 and Macie Maninga had a 106.

On Day 2, all six Park Rapids golfers excelled. Eckmann carded another 70 to claim medalist honors with a 140. Mady Maninga fired a 78 to finish fourth at 166. Weaver carded a career best 91 to share 13th place at 185. Usher carded a career best 90 to place 15th at 187. Vrieze fired a career best 90 to place 25th at 197. Macie Maninga had her career best round with a 92 to tie for 27th at 198. That led the Panthers to a 329, which shattered the school record. Fergus Falls shot a 349 on Day 2 to finish 16 shots back at 694. Hawley was third at 729 with Roseau (747), Perham (753) and Warroad (807) following.

Park Rapids, which entered the state tournament rated No. 7 in the state, carded two more solid rounds against the top Class AA teams in the state to cap off the historic season.

Members of this year's Park Rapids girls golf team were (front from left) Natalie Backmann, Emma Vrieze, Claire Voigt, Louisa Etter, Kaycee Tischer; (middle) Kasen Girtz, Macie Maninga, Massie Lee, Lyvia Livermore, Avery Stuemke, Amelia Bagstad; (back) assistant coach Jacob Hutchins, head coach Brent Vandal, Mady Maninga, Maria Wagner, Anna Eckmann, Tori Weaver, assistant coach Greg Kuehn. Not pictured: Gabi Shepersky, Lexi Usher. Contributed / Caulfield Studios

Eckmann posted a 75.8 average in 10 18-hole rounds while Mady Maninga had an 83.6 average in 10 rounds as both earned all-state honors. Weaver had a 97.1 average in nine rounds in her first year in golf while Usher had a 98.8 average in 10 rounds. Vrieze finished with a 104.2 average in nine rounds and Macie Maninga had a 106.4 average in 10 rounds. The Panthers had a 356.7 average in those 18-hole tournaments.

During Northern Pines Conference play, the Panthers took first in all six meets.

At Blueberry Pines, Eckmann was the medalist on the front side with a 44 while Mady Maninga’s 45 and Vrieze’s 49 led to a 134 team score. On the back side, Mady Maninga claimed medalist honors with a 41 as Eckmann’s 42 and Vrieze’s 49 resulted in a 132. Usher had rounds of 54 and 53, Lee carded rounds of 52 and 62, and Weaver had rounds of 62 and 54.

Eckmann claimed medalist honors during both rounds at Walker’s Tianna Country Club by following a 37 with a 39. Mady Maninga had rounds of 41 and 44 while Usher followed a 52 with a 46 as the Panthers carded a 130 on the front and a 129 on the back. Vrieze had rounds of 53 and 58, Macie Maninga had rounds of 59 and 55, and Weaver had rounds of 62 and 55.

Emma Vrieze capped off her senior season by posting a 104.2 average in 18-hole tournaments and a 51.8 average in Northern Pines Conference meets. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Park Rapids capped off an undefeated effort in NPC play at Walker’s LongBow Golf Club with rounds of 118 on the front and 123 on the back. Eckmann was the medalist on both sides with a 35 on the front and a 38 on the back. Mady Maninga had rounds of 38 and 40 and Usher carded a pair of 45s. Vrieze added a 52 and a 50 as all four golfers earned all-conference honors. Weaver had rounds of 53 and 47 and Macie Maninga had rounds of 50 and 51.

Eckmann led the conference with a 39.2 average, Mady Maninga was second with a 41.5 average, Usher had a 49.2 average, Vrieze posted a 51.8 average and Weaver had a 55.5 average as all five played all six rounds. Macie Maninga played four rounds and had a 53.8 average while Lee played in two meets and had a 57.0 average.

The other members of the Park Rapids girls golf team were seniors Natalie Backmann, Louisa Etter, Lyvia Livermore and Maria Wagner; and juniors Kasen Girtz, Gabi Shepersky, Avery Stuemke, Kaycee Tischer and Claire Voigt.

