Girls Golf: Park Rapids earns runner-up honors at Fergus Falls meet

FERGUS FALLS – Genevieve Birkeland and Morgan Krieger claimed co-medalist honors as Pequot Lakes captured the title at the Fergus Falls Invitational at Pebble Lake Golf Course on Friday, May 19.

Birkeland and Krieger had 75s as the Patriots had four golfers finish in the top 10 in carding a 312. Park Rapids was second in this 10-team meet with a 343.

Anna Eckmann finished third with a 76 while Mady Maninga tied for fourth place at 77 to lead the Panthers. Lexi Usher’s 93 and a pair of 97s by Emma Vrieze and Tori Weaver rounded out Park Rapids’ team score. Macie Maninga added a 102.

Team scores: Pequot Lakes 312, Park Rapids 343, Moorhead 345, Fergus Falls 357, Hawley 359, Crookston 375, Bemidji 381, Staples-Motley 394, Pine River-Backus 420, Fergus Falls JV 448.

Medalist: Genevieve Birkeland, PL, 37-38–75. 2, Morgan Krieger, PL, 39-36–75. 3, Anna Eckmann, PR, 39-37–76. 4 (tie), Mady Maninga, PR, 37-40–77, Anna Neva, PL, 41-36–77, and Annika Jyrkas, FF, 39-38–77. 22 (tie), Lexi Usher, PR, 48-45–93. 27 (tie), Emma Vrieze, PR, 51-46–97 and Tori Weaver, PR, 51-46–97. 37 (tie), Macie Maninga, PR, 52-50–102.