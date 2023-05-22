99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Girls Golf: Park Rapids earns runner-up honors at Fergus Falls meet

Anna Eckmann and Mady Maninga finish in the top 4 spots as the Panthers card a 343.

ToriWeaverTee.JPG
Tori Weaver carded a 97 to round out Park Rapids' 343 team score at the Fergus Falls Invitational on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 9:22 AM

FERGUS FALLS – Genevieve Birkeland and Morgan Krieger claimed co-medalist honors as Pequot Lakes captured the title at the Fergus Falls Invitational at Pebble Lake Golf Course on Friday, May 19.

Birkeland and Krieger had 75s as the Patriots had four golfers finish in the top 10 in carding a 312. Park Rapids was second in this 10-team meet with a 343.

Anna Eckmann finished third with a 76 while Mady Maninga tied for fourth place at 77 to lead the Panthers. Lexi Usher’s 93 and a pair of 97s by Emma Vrieze and Tori Weaver rounded out Park Rapids’ team score. Macie Maninga added a 102.

Team scores: Pequot Lakes 312, Park Rapids 343, Moorhead 345, Fergus Falls 357, Hawley 359, Crookston 375, Bemidji 381, Staples-Motley 394, Pine River-Backus 420, Fergus Falls JV 448.

Medalist: Genevieve Birkeland, PL, 37-38–75. 2, Morgan Krieger, PL, 39-36–75. 3, Anna Eckmann, PR, 39-37–76. 4 (tie), Mady Maninga, PR, 37-40–77, Anna Neva, PL, 41-36–77, and Annika Jyrkas, FF, 39-38–77. 22 (tie), Lexi Usher, PR, 48-45–93. 27 (tie), Emma Vrieze, PR, 51-46–97 and Tori Weaver, PR, 51-46–97. 37 (tie), Macie Maninga, PR, 52-50–102.

RELATED STORIES

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
Runners.JPG
Prep
Area runners compete in 19th Fargo Marathon, Half Marathon races
May 22, 2023 11:31 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
EliKlimekBlackduck.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Nevis tops Blackduck at BSU
May 22, 2023 10:41 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
JoieKollPRB.JPG
Prep
Softball: Menahga entering section tournament on a 5-game winning streak
May 22, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
052023.N.PRE.Loons3331.jpg
Local
Freshwater fest whets sixth-graders’ interest in outdoors
May 19, 2023 08:41 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
LukeHartungDiscus.JPG
Prep
Track and Field: Park Rapids boys repeat as Mid-State champions
May 18, 2023 08:46 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
MenahgaElementarySchool2022CU.jpg
Local
Hylla terminated as Menahga Elementary Principal
May 16, 2023 03:11 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
NoahLarsonPer.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Park Rapids scores most runs this season to defeat Hawley
May 18, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson