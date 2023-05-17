Girls Golf: Park Rapids' Anna Eckmann breaks course record, wins Mid-State Conference title

PARK RAPIDS – Park Rapids’ Anna Eckmann carded the best round of her career and the best women’s round on her home course in capturing medalist honors at the Mid-State Conference girls golf tournament at Headwaters Golf Club on Monday, May 15.

Eckmann used birdies on No. 2, No. 4 and No. 5 and six pars for a 33 on the front side and added a birdie on No. 12 along with eight pars for a 35 on the back side for a 4-under 68 during her bogey-free round. The 68 also broke the women’s course record at Headwaters.

Mady Maninga chips onto the No. 11 green during the Mid-State Conference tournament at Headwaters Golf Club on Monday, May 15, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Mady Maninga carded birdies on No. 10 and No. 16 for a 37 on the back side to tie for seventh place with an 83. Lexi Usher’s 97 and Emma Vrieze’s 98 rounded out the Panthers’ 346 team score for third place in the five-team field. Macie Maninga had a 102 and Massie Lee added a 117.

Detroit Lakes had four golfers finish in the top 10 spots in claiming the team title with a 316 as the Lakers were conference champs for the 13th straight season.

Macie Maninga chips onto the No. 2 green during the Mid-State Conference girls golf tournament at Headwaters Golf Club on Monday, May 15, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

ADVERTISEMENT

Team scores: Detroit Lakes 316, Pequot Lakes 334, Park Rapids 346. Incomplete teams: Staples-Motley, Wadena-Deer Creek.

Medalist: Anna Eckmann, PR, 33-35–68. 2, Hanna Knoop, DL, 36-37–73. 3, Morgan Krieger, PL, 38-39–77. 4, Sydney Miller, DL, 38-40–78. 5, Tatum Gathridge, DL, 39-42–81. 6, Annie Neva, PL, 39-43–82. 7 (tie), Mady Maninga, PR, 46-37–83 and Mallory Uselman, SM, 42-41–83. 9 (tie), Sophie Christianson, DL, 45-38–84 and Genevieve Birkeland, PL, 45-39–84. 14 (tie), Lexi Usher, PR, 47-50–97. 16, Emma Vrieze, PR, 46-52–98. 18, Macie Maninga, PR, 48-54–102. 23 (tie), Massie Lee, PR, 62-55–117.

Panthers dominate in final NPC meets

WALKER – The Panthers capped off a perfect Northern Pines Conference season by winning both meets at LongBow Golf Club on Tuesday, May 16.

Eckmann was the medalist with a 35 on the front side and a 38 on the back side as Park Rapids carded three-golfer rounds of 118 on the front and 123 on the back to top the eight-team field. Mady Maninga was the runner-up with a 38 on the front and a 40 on the back while Usher’s pair of 45s rounded out the Panthers’ team scores. Tori Weaver carded rounds of 53 and 47, Macie Maninga had rounds of 50 and 51, and Vrieze followed a 52 with a 50. Eckmann was the medalist in five of the six NPC rounds while Mady Maninga was the medalist in the other as Park Rapids won all six meets.

Lexi Usher carded a pair of 45s in helping the Park Rapids girls golf team win both Northern Pines Conference meets at Walker's LongBow Golf Club on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

United North Central finished fourth with a 159 on the front and a 161 on the back behind rounds of 48 and 53 by Alayna Day, 52 and 51 by Sofia Pulju, and 59 and 57 by Annika Pulju. Taija Pinoniemi carded rounds of 62 and 63.

Nevis took fifth with rounds of 162 on the front and 173 on the back. Sofia Anderson’s 48 and 49, Sarah Boettcher’s 53 and 54, and Kat Marotte’s 61 and 70 led the Tigers. Caley Muller had rounds of 80 and 75 while Anna Crimmins carded rounds of 74 and 86.

Pine River-Backus took second with rounds of 144 and 154 in this final conference meet.

Team scores (front 9): Park Rapids 118, Pine River-Backus 144, Cass Lake-Bena 153, United North Central 159, Nevis 162. Incomplete teams: Blackduck, Red Lake, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.

Medalist: Anna Eckmann, PR, 35. 2, Mady Maninga, PR, 38. 3 (tie), Hannah Barchus, PRB, and Kianna Johnson, WHA, 44. Other scores: Lexi Usher, PR, 45; Alayna Day, UNC, 48; Sofia Anderson, N, 48; Macie Maninga, PR, 50; Emma Vrieze, PR, 52; Sofia Pulju, UNC, 52; Tori Weaver, PR, 53; Sarah Boettcher, N, 53; Annika Pulju, UNC, 59; Kat Marotte, N, 61; Taija Pinoniemi, UNC, 62; Anna Crimmins, N, 74; Caley Muller, N, 80.

Team scores (back 9): Park Rapids 123, Pine River-Backus 154, Cass Lake-Bena 157, United North Central 161, Nevis 173. Incomplete teams: Blackduck, Red Lake, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.

Medalist: Anna Eckmann, PR, 38. 2, Mady Maninga, PR, 40. 3, Lexi Usher, PR, 45. Other scores: Tori Weaver, PR, 47; Sofia Anderson, N, 49; Emma Vrieze, PR, 50; Macie Maninga, PR, 51; Sofia Pulju, UNC, 51; Alayna Day, UNC, 53; Sarah Boettcher, N, 54; Annika Pulju, UNC, 57; Taija Pinoniemi, UNC, 63; Kat Marotte, N, 70; Caley Muller, N, 75; Anna Crimmins, N, 86.