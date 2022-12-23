Girls Basketball: W-DC takes advantage of Park Rapids fouls for a 63-48 victory
The loss drops the Panthers to 1-2 against Section 8AA opponents and 3-3 overall.
PARK RAPIDS – Madison Carsten scored 15 points, including making all 10 free throws, down the stretch in leading Wadena-Deer Creek to a 63-48 victory over the Park Rapids girls basketball team at the Area High School gym on Thursday, Dec. 22.
W-DC held a 44-36 lead with 10:37 to play before Carsten made two free throws, a 3-pointer and a jumper to extend the advantage to 53-36 with 5:59 remaining. Carsten then hit eight straight free throws as the Wolverines led 63-43 with 2:03 left.
After Tori Weaver opened the game with a 3-pointer, a pair of 3-pointers by Ally Pavek gave W-DC a 10-3 lead with 14:18 to play in the first half. Two layups by Olivia Davis and a 3-pointer by Gabi Shepersky tied the game at 10-10 at the 12:40 mark before the Wolverines claimed the lead for good as 3-pointers by Montana Carsten and Pavek made it 19-10 with 8:53 remaining in the first half. Weaver hit a 3-pointer, Mickey Clark and Davis connected on jumpers, Mady Maninga and Halle Eischens scored on layups, and Davis converted a three-point play as the Panthers trailed 32-24 at the break.
Two 3-pointers by Shepersky, a layup by Clark and two free throws by Macey Lund cut the gap to 37-34 with 13:31 remaining. Maninga scored off a rebound to make it 42-36 before W-DC went on a game-clinching 21-7 run.
Clark (11), Shepersky (9) and Davis (9) combined for 29 points for the Panthers, who went 6 for 28 on 3-point tries. Clark had six rebounds and joined Weaver and Davis with two steals. Eischens dished out four assists as Park Rapids fell to 1-2 against Section 8AA opponents and 3-3 overall.
ADVERTISEMENT
Madison Carsten finished with 25 points while Payton Gravelle (11) and Addyson Gravelle (10) also scored in double figures as the Wolverines improved to 1-1 in section play and 5-2 overall. W-DC went 7 for 19 on 3-pointers and took advantage of 23 Park Rapids fouls to go 26 for 37 at the free throw line.