Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Basketball: W-DC takes advantage of Park Rapids fouls for a 63-48 victory

The loss drops the Panthers to 1-2 against Section 8AA opponents and 3-3 overall.

OliviaDavisWDC.JPG
Olivia Davis (13) drives in for a layup during Park Rapids' game against Wadena-Deer Creek at the Area High School gym on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
December 23, 2022 10:05 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PARK RAPIDS – Madison Carsten scored 15 points, including making all 10 free throws, down the stretch in leading Wadena-Deer Creek to a 63-48 victory over the Park Rapids girls basketball team at the Area High School gym on Thursday, Dec. 22.

W-DC held a 44-36 lead with 10:37 to play before Carsten made two free throws, a 3-pointer and a jumper to extend the advantage to 53-36 with 5:59 remaining. Carsten then hit eight straight free throws as the Wolverines led 63-43 with 2:03 left.

After Tori Weaver opened the game with a 3-pointer, a pair of 3-pointers by Ally Pavek gave W-DC a 10-3 lead with 14:18 to play in the first half. Two layups by Olivia Davis and a 3-pointer by Gabi Shepersky tied the game at 10-10 at the 12:40 mark before the Wolverines claimed the lead for good as 3-pointers by Montana Carsten and Pavek made it 19-10 with 8:53 remaining in the first half. Weaver hit a 3-pointer, Mickey Clark and Davis connected on jumpers, Mady Maninga and Halle Eischens scored on layups, and Davis converted a three-point play as the Panthers trailed 32-24 at the break.

Two 3-pointers by Shepersky, a layup by Clark and two free throws by Macey Lund cut the gap to 37-34 with 13:31 remaining. Maninga scored off a rebound to make it 42-36 before W-DC went on a game-clinching 21-7 run.

Clark (11), Shepersky (9) and Davis (9) combined for 29 points for the Panthers, who went 6 for 28 on 3-point tries. Clark had six rebounds and joined Weaver and Davis with two steals. Eischens dished out four assists as Park Rapids fell to 1-2 against Section 8AA opponents and 3-3 overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madison Carsten finished with 25 points while Payton Gravelle (11) and Addyson Gravelle (10) also scored in double figures as the Wolverines improved to 1-1 in section play and 5-2 overall. W-DC went 7 for 19 on 3-pointers and took advantage of 23 Park Rapids fouls to go 26 for 37 at the free throw line.

WADENA-DEER CREEK: P. Gravelle 3 4-7 10, Mo. Carsten 2 0-0 5, Al. Pavek 3 0-0 9, Ma. Carsten 5 13-15 25, P. Gravelle 1 9-13 11, Jada Dykhoff 1 0-0 3, Ness 0 0-0 0, Mallak 0 0-2 0, As. Pavek 0 0-0 0, Jenna Dykhoff 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 for 42 (FG), 26 for 37 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: Clark 5 1-1 11, Shepersky 3 0-0 9, Weaver 2 0-1 6, Davis 4 1-1 9, Harmon 0 0-2 0, Lund 0 2-2 2, Bagstad 2 0-0 5, Maninga 2 0-0 4, Yliniemi 0 0-0 0, Eischens 1 0-0 2, Persons 0 0-2 0, Cederstrom 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 for 63 (FG), 4 for 9 (FT).

Halftime: W-DC 32, Park Rapids 24. Three-pointers: Mo. Carsten 1, Al. Pavek 3, Ma. Carsten 2, Jada Dykhoff 1, Shepersky 3, Weaver 2, Bagstad 1. Team fouls: W-DC 11, Park Rapids 23. Fouled out: Harmon. Rebounds: Park Rapids 29 (Clark 6, Weaver 4, Davis 4, Harmon 4, Maninga 4, Lund 3, Eischens 3, Shepersky 1). Assists: Park Rapids 9 (Eischens 4, Clark 2, Weaver 2, Davis 1). Steals: Park Rapids 7 (Clark 2, Weaver 2, Davis 2, Eischens 1). Blocked shots: Park Rapids 2 (Weaver 1, Harmon 1). Turnovers: W-DC 17, Park Rapids 11.

RELATED STORIES
NEvis.png
Prep
Girls Basketball: Mya Stacey's long-range shooting sparks Nevis past Ogilvie
The Tigers improve to 4-1 with a 59-42 road victory.
December 22, 2022 09:47 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Girls Basketball: Run to close first half keys Park Rapids' home win over Menahga
December 21, 2022 02:34 PM
Prep
Girls Basketball: Poor shooting night costs Park Rapids in loss
December 19, 2022 12:53 PM
Prep
Girls Basketball: Surge in second half sparks Nevis past Cass Lake-Bena
December 19, 2022 09:24 AM

Related Topics: GIRLS BASKETBALLPARK RAPIDS PANTHERS
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What to read next
092620.N.PRE.PRAHSStormy5789.jpg
Prep
Nordick proposes conference switch, girls hockey co-op
The Park Rapids Area Schools have an opportunity to join a different athletics conference, Activities Director Jeremy Nordick told the school board on Dec. 19.
December 23, 2022 09:12 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
EmmaVriezeWrap.JPG
Prep
Girls Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids enjoyed memorable season
The Panthers repeated as Section 8A True Team, Mid-State Conference and Section 8A champions while qualifying for state in 10 events.
December 22, 2022 01:35 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Basketball.logo.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Nevis, Menahga fall
Pequot Lakes defeats Tigers while a late run lifts Red Lake past the Braves.
December 22, 2022 10:23 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Gymnastics2.JPG
Prep
Gymnastics: Park Rapids reaches season high in dual against Perham
The Panthers use season bests in two events for a 127.70.
December 22, 2022 08:49 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson