Sports | Prep
Girls Basketball: Tori Weaver reaches scoring milestone

The Park Rapids senior guard hit a 3-pointer against Hawley to surpass 1,000 career points.

ToriWeaverDL.JPG
Tori Weaver (12) scored 13 points against Hawley on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 to become the ninth player in the history of the Park Rapids girls basketball program to reach 1,000 career points.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
By Vance Carlson
January 31, 2023 10:03 AM
HAWLEY – Tori Weaver reached a scoring milestone in fitting fashion on Jan. 28.

The senior guard hit a 3-pointer with 10:47 to play in the second half of a Section 8AA matchup at Hawley to become the ninth player in the history of the Park Rapids girls basketball program to score 1,000 career points. That basket gave the Panthers a 40-33 lead, but Hawley was able to rally for a 62-58 victory.

Park Rapids led 30-25 at the half and used a pair of 3-pointers by Gabi Shepersky and a 3-pointer by Anna Yliniemi to maintain a 51-47 advantage. Hawley claimed a 57-56 edge before sealing the win by making five free throws in the final 1:23.

Weaver finished with 13 points and was joined in double figures by Yliniemi (12) and Halle Eischens (12). Julia Harmon (11), Eischens (9) and Yliniemi (8) combined for 28 rebounds with Eischens dishing out three assists and joining Olivia Davis with three steals. Park Rapids, which went 4 for 17 on 3-pointers and 20 for 29 on free throws, fell to 2-4 against section foes and 7-8 overall.

Anna Steer’s 30 points and 10 rebounds along with Izzy Steer’s 16 points led the Nuggets, who improved to 5-5 in section play and 11-6 overall.

PARK RAPIDS: Clark 1 0-2 2, Shepersky 2 2-2 8, Weaver 3 6-7 13, Davis 1 4-5 6, Harmon 1 0-2 2, Lund 0 0-0 0, Maninga 1 1-3 3, Yliniemi 4 3-4 12, Eischens 4 4-4 12, A. Cederstrom 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 for 57 (FG), 20 for 29 (FT).

HAWLEY: I. Steer 6 2-2 16, A. Steer 10 10-11 30, Rustad 1 1-2 3, Brockshire 2 0-0 4, Vetter 2 3-4 7, Ahles 0 2-4 2. Totals: 21 for 56 (FG), 18 for 23 (FT).

Halftime: Park Rapids 30, Hawley 25. Three-pointers: Shepersky 2, Weaver 1, Yliniemi 1, I. Steer 2. Team fouls: Park Rapids 15, Hawley 16. Rebounds: Park Rapids 45 (Harmon 11, Eischens 9, Yliniemi 8, Shepersky 4, Davis 4, Clark 3, Maninga 3, Weaver 2, Lund 1). Assists: Park Rapids 5 (Eischens 3, Davis 1, Harmon 1). Steals: Park Rapids 8 (Davis 3, Eischens 3, Shepersky 1, Maninga 1). Blocked shots: Park Rapids 1 (Weaver). Turnovers: Park Rapids 18, Hawley 13.

1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
