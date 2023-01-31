Girls Basketball: Tori Weaver reaches scoring milestone

HAWLEY – Tori Weaver reached a scoring milestone in fitting fashion on Jan. 28.

The senior guard hit a 3-pointer with 10:47 to play in the second half of a Section 8AA matchup at Hawley to become the ninth player in the history of the Park Rapids girls basketball program to score 1,000 career points. That basket gave the Panthers a 40-33 lead, but Hawley was able to rally for a 62-58 victory.

Park Rapids led 30-25 at the half and used a pair of 3-pointers by Gabi Shepersky and a 3-pointer by Anna Yliniemi to maintain a 51-47 advantage. Hawley claimed a 57-56 edge before sealing the win by making five free throws in the final 1:23.

Weaver finished with 13 points and was joined in double figures by Yliniemi (12) and Halle Eischens (12). Julia Harmon (11), Eischens (9) and Yliniemi (8) combined for 28 rebounds with Eischens dishing out three assists and joining Olivia Davis with three steals. Park Rapids, which went 4 for 17 on 3-pointers and 20 for 29 on free throws, fell to 2-4 against section foes and 7-8 overall.

Anna Steer’s 30 points and 10 rebounds along with Izzy Steer’s 16 points led the Nuggets, who improved to 5-5 in section play and 11-6 overall.

PARK RAPIDS: Clark 1 0-2 2, Shepersky 2 2-2 8, Weaver 3 6-7 13, Davis 1 4-5 6, Harmon 1 0-2 2, Lund 0 0-0 0, Maninga 1 1-3 3, Yliniemi 4 3-4 12, Eischens 4 4-4 12, A. Cederstrom 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 for 57 (FG), 20 for 29 (FT).

HAWLEY: I. Steer 6 2-2 16, A. Steer 10 10-11 30, Rustad 1 1-2 3, Brockshire 2 0-0 4, Vetter 2 3-4 7, Ahles 0 2-4 2. Totals: 21 for 56 (FG), 18 for 23 (FT).