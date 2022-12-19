Girls Basketball: Surge in second half sparks Nevis past Cass Lake-Bena

CASS LAKE – A 20-8 run to start the second half sparked the Nevis girls basketball team to a 61-42 Northwoods Conference win over Cass Lake-Bena on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Tigers trailed 28-27 at the half before picking up the intensity on the defensive end in the second half. Nevis forced 13 turnovers and held the Panthers to 25% shooting (5 for 20, including 1 for 10 on 3-pointers) after the intermission to rally for the win.

Cass Lake-Bena jumped out to a 6-0 lead before a layup by Liddy DeWulf and a 3-pointer by Kayli Bessler cut the gap to 8-7. The Panthers went on a 9-0 run for a 17-7 advantage while layups by Addison Lindow and Ava Forbes made it 19-11. Nevis trailed 21-11 before a 3-pointer by Bessler, putbacks by DeWulf and Grace McNamee, a jumper by Marley Mitchell, a pair of baskets by Lindow, and a layup by Forbes gave Nevis a 27-25 edge.

Lindow opened the second half with a layup and two jumpers to give the Tigers a 35-31 lead. A layup and a 3-pointer by Bessler, a basket off a rebound by DeWulf and two baskets by Lindow pushed Nevis’ advantage to 47-36 with 7:32 to play. Two layups apiece by Lindow and McNamee and a layup by DeWulf sealed the win.

Lindow led the Tigers with 22 points while Bessler had 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Mitchell contributed nine rebounds, five assists and three steals while Lindow had seven rebounds, Forbes pulled down six rebounds and McNamee dished out four assists. The win gave Nevis a 2-0 record in the conference and a 3-1 overall mark.

Gabrielle Fineday scored 11 points to lead CL-B, which went 3 for 22 on 3-pointers in falling to 3-1 in the conference and 3-2 overall.

NEVIS: Mitchell 1 3-4 5, Lindow 10 2-4 22, DeWulf 4 1-2 9, Av. Forbes 2 1-2 5, McNamee 3 2-5 8, Al. Forbes 0 1-2 1, Bessler 4 0-2 11. Totals: 24 for 57 (FG), 10 for 21 (FT).