Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Basketball: Surge in second half sparks Nevis past Cass Lake-Bena

The Tigers use a 34-14 scoring advantage after the break for a 61-42 Northwoods Conference victory.

NEvis.png
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
December 19, 2022 09:24 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CASS LAKE – A 20-8 run to start the second half sparked the Nevis girls basketball team to a 61-42 Northwoods Conference win over Cass Lake-Bena on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Tigers trailed 28-27 at the half before picking up the intensity on the defensive end in the second half. Nevis forced 13 turnovers and held the Panthers to 25% shooting (5 for 20, including 1 for 10 on 3-pointers) after the intermission to rally for the win.

Cass Lake-Bena jumped out to a 6-0 lead before a layup by Liddy DeWulf and a 3-pointer by Kayli Bessler cut the gap to 8-7. The Panthers went on a 9-0 run for a 17-7 advantage while layups by Addison Lindow and Ava Forbes made it 19-11. Nevis trailed 21-11 before a 3-pointer by Bessler, putbacks by DeWulf and Grace McNamee, a jumper by Marley Mitchell, a pair of baskets by Lindow, and a layup by Forbes gave Nevis a 27-25 edge.

Lindow opened the second half with a layup and two jumpers to give the Tigers a 35-31 lead. A layup and a 3-pointer by Bessler, a basket off a rebound by DeWulf and two baskets by Lindow pushed Nevis’ advantage to 47-36 with 7:32 to play. Two layups apiece by Lindow and McNamee and a layup by DeWulf sealed the win.

Lindow led the Tigers with 22 points while Bessler had 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Mitchell contributed nine rebounds, five assists and three steals while Lindow had seven rebounds, Forbes pulled down six rebounds and McNamee dished out four assists. The win gave Nevis a 2-0 record in the conference and a 3-1 overall mark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gabrielle Fineday scored 11 points to lead CL-B, which went 3 for 22 on 3-pointers in falling to 3-1 in the conference and 3-2 overall.

NEVIS: Mitchell 1 3-4 5, Lindow 10 2-4 22, DeWulf 4 1-2 9, Av. Forbes 2 1-2 5, McNamee 3 2-5 8, Al. Forbes 0 1-2 1, Bessler 4 0-2 11. Totals: 24 for 57 (FG), 10 for 21 (FT).

Halftime: CL-B 28, Nevis 27. Three-pointers: Bessler 3. Team fouls: Nevis 13, CL-B 15. Rebounds: Nevis 41 (Mitchell 9, Bessler 9, Lindow 7, Av. Forbes 6, DeWulf 4, McNamee 4, Al. Forbes 2). Assists: Nevis 16 (Bessler 5, McNamee 4, Lindow 3, Av. Forbes 3, DeWulf 1). Steals: Nevis 11 (Mitchell 3, Lindow 2, McNamee 2, Bessler 2, DeWulf 1, Av. Forbes 1). Blocked shots: Nevis 3 (Bessler 2, Mitchell 1). Turnovers: Nevis 16, CL-B 19.

RELATED STORIES
OliviaDavisWDC.JPG
Prep
Girls Basketball: W-DC takes advantage of Park Rapids fouls for a 63-48 victory
The loss drops the Panthers to 1-2 against Section 8AA opponents and 3-3 overall.
December 23, 2022 10:05 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Girls Basketball: Mya Stacey's long-range shooting sparks Nevis past Ogilvie
December 22, 2022 09:47 AM
Prep
Girls Basketball: Run to close first half keys Park Rapids' home win over Menahga
December 21, 2022 02:34 PM
Prep
Girls Basketball: Poor shooting night costs Park Rapids in loss
December 19, 2022 12:53 PM

Related Topics: GIRLS BASKETBALLNEVIS TIGERSNORTHWOODS CONFERENCE
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What to read next
092620.N.PRE.PRAHSStormy5789.jpg
Prep
Nordick proposes conference switch, girls hockey co-op
The Park Rapids Area Schools have an opportunity to join a different athletics conference, Activities Director Jeremy Nordick told the school board on Dec. 19.
December 23, 2022 09:12 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
EmmaVriezeWrap.JPG
Prep
Girls Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids enjoyed memorable season
The Panthers repeated as Section 8A True Team, Mid-State Conference and Section 8A champions while qualifying for state in 10 events.
December 22, 2022 01:35 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Basketball.logo.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Nevis, Menahga fall
Pequot Lakes defeats Tigers while a late run lifts Red Lake past the Braves.
December 22, 2022 10:23 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Gymnastics2.JPG
Prep
Gymnastics: Park Rapids reaches season high in dual against Perham
The Panthers use season bests in two events for a 127.70.
December 22, 2022 08:49 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson