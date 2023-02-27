Girls Basketball: Seeds for Section 8AA, Section 5A tournaments set

Park Rapids and Menahga will hit the road while Nevis will open at home as the section girls basketball tournaments are set to begin.

For the Section 8AA tournament, Park Rapids received the No. 13 seed and Menahga received the No. 10 seed. Park Rapids (10-15) will travel to No. 4 Barnesville (15-10) while Menahga (15-11) plays at No. 7 Crookston (16-10) when the tournament begins on Thursday, March 2. Both games will start at 7 p.m. Barnesville defeated the Panthers 67-58 while Crookston defeated the Braves 54-39 during the regular season.

In the other first-round Section 8AA games, No. 1 Perham (22-3) will host No. 16 Warroad (4-22), No. 2 Thief River Falls (20-5) will host No. 15 Red Lake (6-16), No. 3 Pelican Rapids (20-6) will play No. 14 Frazee (8-16), No. 5 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (14-11) will host No. 12 East Grand Forks (13-12), and No. 6 Hawley (14-9) will play No. 11 Wadena-Deer Creek (15-11).

The quarterfinals will be held at the high seeds on Saturday, March 4. The Park Rapids-Barnesville winner will play the winner between D-G-F and EGF while the Menahga-Crookston winner will play the winner between TRF and Red Lake.

In the Section 5A West tournament, Nevis (23-3) received the No. 2 seed and will host the winner between No. 7 Verndale (7-18) and No. 10 Laporte (0-23) at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 2. The winner of that game plays the winner between No. 3 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (19-7) and No. 6 Browerville-Eagle Valley (10-16) at 7:45 p.m. at Wadena on Saturday, March 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other Section 5A West quarterfinals will pit No. 1 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (21-4) against the winner between No. 8 Bertha-Hewitt (7-19) and No. 9 Long Prairie-Grey Eagle (3-21) while No. 4 Pine River-Backus (12-14) will host No. 5 Sebeka (7-18).

In the Section 5A East bracket, Braham (20-6) received the No. 1 seed and Barnum (22-4) received the No. 2 seed.