Girls Basketball: Run to close first half keys Park Rapids' home win over Menahga

PARK RAPIDS – After facing an early 14-7 deficit, the Park Rapids girls basketball team closed the first half with a 28-10 run en route to a 62-52 win over Menahga in a clash of Section 8AA teams at the Area High School gym on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Layups by Erica Tormanen and Leah Weaver, a jumper by Joie Koll, 3-pointers by Addie Pinoniemi and Janelle Hendrickson, and a basket off a rebound by Weaver gave Menahga the early lead with 10:44 to go in the first half. Gabi Shepersky, Anna Yliniemi and Mickey Clark had layups for the Panthers in the early going.

Park Rapids' Mickey Clark (1) and Menahga's Erica Tormanen dive after a loose ball during a game at the Area High School gym on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

A layup by Yliniemi and a jumper by Mady Maninga were offset by jumpers by Mackenzie Anderson and Tormanen as Menahga held an 18-13 lead with 7:01 to play in the first half. The Panthers responded with a 22-8 run, starting with a layup by Clark and back-to-back 3-pointers by Halle Eischens. After a jumper by Yliniemi, Shepersky hit consecutive 3-pointers as Park Rapids led 35-24 at the half. Hendrickson’s jumper, Koll’s layup off a steal, and Tormanen’s layup led Menahga.

Two layups by Yliniemi and a layup by Eischens to open the second half helped push Park Rapids’ advantage to 44-29 with 12:10 to play. Weaver’s layup off a steal, jumpers by Anjalie Aho and Tormanen, and a 3-pointer by Anna Pietila cut the gap to 51-38 with 8:39 remaining. Maninga’s layup, Clark’s three-point play and Olivia Davis’ jumper accounted for the Panthers’ scoring during that stretch.

Park Rapids' Gabi Shepersky (right) drives to the basket as Menahga's Janelle Hendrickson (5) defends during a game at the Area High School gym on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Yliniemi hit a 3-pointer, Clark hit a jumper and Avery Cederstrom converted a steal into a layup as the Panthers built a 62-42 advantage with 3:47 remaining. A pair of layups by Hendrickson and layups by Niina Pinoniemi and Weaver capped off the scoring.

Yliniemi’s 14 points and nine rebounds led the Panthers, who prevailed despite turning the ball over 22 times. Clark and Shepersky scored 11 points each, Eischens dished out three assists, and Clark and Cederstrom had two steals each as Park Rapids went 6 for 16 on 3-pointers in improving to 1-1 against section opponents and 3-2 overall.

Menahga's Addie Pinoniemi (right) drives to the basket as Park Rapids' Kilea Persons defends during a game at the Area High School gym on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Weaver’s 12 points, six rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocked shots paced the Braves, who missed 20 of 27 free throws while making 3 of 10 3-pointers. Hendrickson also hit double figures with 10 points as Menahga fell to 0-2 in section play and 1-4 overall.

MENAHGA: Anderson 3 3-8 9, Hendrickson 4 1-4 10, Tormanen 4 0-1 8, Weaver 5 2-6 12, Koll 1 1-4 3, Aho 1 0-0 2, T. Pinoniemi 0 0-0 0, A. Pinoniemi 1 0-2 3, N. Pinoniemi 1 0-0 2, Pietila 1 0-2 3. Totals: 21 for 46 (FG), 7 for 27 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: Clark 4 3-5 11, Shepersky 3 2-2 11, Davis 2 3-4 7, Eischens 3 0-0 8, Harmon 1 2-4 4, Lund 0 0-0 0, Maninga 2 1-4 5, Yliniemi 6 1-2 14, Persons 0 0-0 0, Cederstrom 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 for 53 (FG), 12 for 21 (FT).

Halftime: Park Rapids 35, Menahga 24. Three-pointers: Hendrickson 1, A. Pinoniemi 1, Pietila 1, Shepersky 3, Yliniemi 1, Eischens 2. Team fouls: Menahga 15, Park Rapids 21. Fouled out: Harmon. Rebounds: Menahga 25 (Weaver 6, Anderson 5, Koll 4, Hendrickson 3, Pietila 3, A. Pinoniemi 1, Aho 1, T. Pinoniemi 1, Tormanen 1); Park Rapids 39 (Yliniemi 9, Davis 6, Shepersky 6, Clark 4, Eischens 4, Harmon 4, Persons 3, Maninga 3). Assists: Menahga 11 (Weaver 3, Tormanen 2, Hendrickson 2, Aho 2, Koll 1, Pietila 1); Park Rapids 12 (Eischens 3, Shepersky 2, Yliniemi 2, Clark 1, Davis 1, Cederstrom 1, Harmon 1, Maninga 1). Steals: Menahga 12 (Weaver 4, Hendrickson 2, Koll 2, Aho 1, Anderson 1, Tormanen 1, Pietila 1); Park Rapids 6 (Clark 2, Cederstrom 2, Yliniemi 1, Maninga 1). Blocked shots: Menahga 2 (Weaver 2). Turnovers: Menahga 17, Park Rapids 22.