99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Basketball: Run before break sparks Barnesville's 67-58 win over Park Rapids

The loss drops the Panthers' record to 2-5 against Section 8AA opponents.

PRPantherLogo.png
Park Rapids Panthers
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
February 02, 2023 08:49 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PARK RAPIDS – Barnesville closed out the first half with a 12-1 run to take the lead for good in a 67-58 section win over the Panthers at the Century School gym on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Weaver’s three-point play and 3-pointer, Shepersky’s 3-pointer and layup, Harmon’s pair of layups, and a 3-pointer by Eischens gave Park Rapids a 27-18 advantage before Barnesville responded to enter the break with a 30-28 lead.

After a jumper by Davis and a layup by Mickey Clark, the Trojans went on a 7-0 run for a 44-32 lead. Two layups by Yliniemi, 3-pointers by Davis, Shepersky and Clark, and jumpers by Shepersky and Weaver led the Panthers down the stretch.

Weaver (14), Shepersky (10) and Davis (10) scored in double figures for Park Rapids, which went 6 for 25 on 3-pointers and made 18 of 25 free throws. Harmon and Yliniemi grabbed five rebounds each while Davis had five steals and four assists as the Panthers dropped to 2-5 in section games and 7-9 overall.

Abby John’s 26 points and seven steals along with Kenzie Skogen’s 15 points paced Barnesville, which improved to 7-4 against section opponents and 9-8 overall. The Trojans went 5 for 17 on 3-pointers and 16 for 24 on free throws.

ADVERTISEMENT

BARNESVILLE: Gray 2 1-3 6, Strand 3 1-3 8, Skogen 3 7-8 15, Pauna 1 0-0 2, John 9 7-8 26, Hoeft 2 0-0 4, Follingstad 2 0-2 4, Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 for 54 (FG), 16 for 24 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: Clark 2 1-2 6, Shepersky 4 0-0 10, Weaver 3 7-9 14, Davis 2 5-8 10, Harmon 2 2-2 6, Yliniemi 3 1-2 7, Eischens 1 2-2 5, Maninga 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 for 54 (FG), 18 for 25 (FT).

Halftime: Barnesville 30, Park Rapids 28. Three-pointers: Gray 1, Strand 1, Skogen 2, John 1, Clark 1, Shepersky 2, Weaver 1, Davis 1, Eischens 1. Team fouls: Barnesville 18, Park Rapids 18. Fouled out: Smith. Rebounds: Park Rapids 29 (Harmon 5, Yliniemi 5, Clark 4, Shepersky 4, Davis 4, Weaver 3, Eischens 2, Maninga 2). Assists: Park Rapids 11 (Davis 4, Weaver 3, Shepersky 2, Harmon 1, Yliniemi 1). Steals: Park Rapids 10 (Davis 5, Clark 1, Shepersky 1, Weaver 1, Eischens 1, Maninga 1). Blocked shots: Park Rapids 2 (Harmon 1, Yliniemi 1). Turnovers: Barnesville 20, Park Rapids 19.

RELATED STORIES
Basketball Isolated
Prep
Girls Basketball: New York Mills defeats Menahga 54-44
The loss drops the Braves' record in Park Region Conference games to 5-4.
February 01, 2023 11:14 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Girls Basketball: Nevis avenges earlier loss to W-H-A with a convincing 52-34 win
January 31, 2023 11:17 AM
Prep
Girls Basketball: Tori Weaver reaches scoring milestone
January 31, 2023 10:03 AM
Prep
Girls Basketball: Janelle Hendrickson carries Menahga to win over Chisholm
January 30, 2023 11:30 AM

Related Topics: GIRLS BASKETBALLPARK RAPIDS PANTHERS
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
UNCLogo.gif
Prep
Wrestling: United North Central pins conference foes
The Warriors defeat Osakis, New York Mills and Ottertail Central.
February 02, 2023 09:16 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
AaronPike2023.jpeg
Prep
Skiing: Park Rapids native Aaron Pike wins two world titles
The Team USA skier captures two gold medals and two silver medals at the 2023 Para Nordic Skiing World Championships.
February 02, 2023 08:11 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Basketball.logo.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Barnesville defeats Menahga in battle of Section 8AA teams
The Braves fall to 5-13 while the Trojans improve to 10-5.
February 01, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
MorganKoppelmanBeam.JPG
Prep
Gymnastics: Park Rapids-Nevis hosts final home meet
The Panthers finish behind Detroit Lakes and Alexandria in this triangular.
February 01, 2023 09:31 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson