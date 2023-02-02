Girls Basketball: Run before break sparks Barnesville's 67-58 win over Park Rapids

PARK RAPIDS – Barnesville closed out the first half with a 12-1 run to take the lead for good in a 67-58 section win over the Panthers at the Century School gym on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Weaver’s three-point play and 3-pointer, Shepersky’s 3-pointer and layup, Harmon’s pair of layups, and a 3-pointer by Eischens gave Park Rapids a 27-18 advantage before Barnesville responded to enter the break with a 30-28 lead.

After a jumper by Davis and a layup by Mickey Clark, the Trojans went on a 7-0 run for a 44-32 lead. Two layups by Yliniemi, 3-pointers by Davis, Shepersky and Clark, and jumpers by Shepersky and Weaver led the Panthers down the stretch.

Weaver (14), Shepersky (10) and Davis (10) scored in double figures for Park Rapids, which went 6 for 25 on 3-pointers and made 18 of 25 free throws. Harmon and Yliniemi grabbed five rebounds each while Davis had five steals and four assists as the Panthers dropped to 2-5 in section games and 7-9 overall.

Abby John’s 26 points and seven steals along with Kenzie Skogen’s 15 points paced Barnesville, which improved to 7-4 against section opponents and 9-8 overall. The Trojans went 5 for 17 on 3-pointers and 16 for 24 on free throws.

BARNESVILLE: Gray 2 1-3 6, Strand 3 1-3 8, Skogen 3 7-8 15, Pauna 1 0-0 2, John 9 7-8 26, Hoeft 2 0-0 4, Follingstad 2 0-2 4, Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 for 54 (FG), 16 for 24 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: Clark 2 1-2 6, Shepersky 4 0-0 10, Weaver 3 7-9 14, Davis 2 5-8 10, Harmon 2 2-2 6, Yliniemi 3 1-2 7, Eischens 1 2-2 5, Maninga 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 for 54 (FG), 18 for 25 (FT).