Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Basketball: Returning players excited for chance to start, lead Menahga

The Braves have to replace entire starting lineup from last year's 26-3 team.

MackenzieAnderson.JPG
Mackenzie Anderson will be counted on to lead the offense for the Menahga girls basketball team during the 2022-23 season.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
November 28, 2022 01:10 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

A senior-led group guided the Menahga girls basketball team to a 14-0 record to win the Park Region Conference title, a trip to the Section 8AA championship game and an impressive 26-3 record last season.

While duplicating that success will be difficult, head coach Cody Pulju is expecting this year’s team to once again contend for the conference and section titles.

The Braves have to replace their entire starting lineup of Janie Tormanen, Maryn Pinoniemi, Lela Peterson, Amanda Lake and Allie Pfeifer. Tormanen was named the conference’s MVP and was joined by Pinoniemi, Peterson and Lake on the all-conference team. Pfeifer received all-conference honorable mention honors.

Those five starters led the team in every statistical category. Tormanen led Menahga by averaging 15.3 points and 7.0 rebounds a game while adding 61 steals, 56 assists and 28 blocked shots. Pinoniemi was second on the team in scoring at 13.3 points a game and led the Braves with 43 3-pointers. Pinoniemi also had 74 rebounds, 67 steals and 44 assists. Peterson chipped in 7.7 points a game and led Menahga with 96 assists and 76 steals while making 29 3-pointers and grabbing 69 rebounds. Lake averaged 6.5 points per game and had 100 rebounds, 54 steals and 28 assists while making 34 3-pointers. Pfeifer averaged 4.3 points a game and had 110 rebounds, 71 assists and 63 steals.

That group guided the Braves to an undefeated conference record and to the section finals where Fergus Falls denied Menahga a trip to state with a 51-29 victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Being counted on to lead the Braves this season are the returning letterwinners: senior Abby Johnson; juniors Janelle Hendrickson, Addie Pinoniemi and Erica Tormanen; and sophomores Anjalie Aho, Mackenzie Anderson, Joie Koll, Niina Pinoniemi, Taija Pinoniemi and Leah Weaver.

Anderson (131 points, 61 rebounds, 36 steals, 20 assists in 26 games), Erica Tormanen (61 points, 34 rebounds, 15 steals in 22 games), Hendrickson (42 points, 35 rebounds, 15 steals, 12 assists in 24 games), Koll (29 points, 26 rebounds, 13 steals in 22 games), Addie Pinoniemi (27 points, 20 rebounds, 11 steals in 18 games), Weaver (25 points, 24 rebounds in 15 games), Aho (19 points, 12 assists, 12 steals in 12 games), Taija Pinoniemi (15 games) and Niina Pinoniemi (nine games) will take over key roles after gaining valuable experience on varsity last season.

Providing depth will be juniors Sophia Oporto and Elise Torola; sophomores Maddie Hendrickson and Anna Pietila; and freshmen Macie Josephson, Joanna Lehto, Kiana Skoog and Elise Torola.

“We graduated one of our biggest classes ever from our program last year. However, we have lots of hungry and talented athletes that work very hard that are ready for their opportunity,” said Menahga head coach Cody Pulju. “We expect to have a competitive team this year. We will be very young, but deep. We have at least 10 girls that are ready to get varsity playing time. This crew is young, fun and excited for their opportunity. Our goals never change. We expect to compete every night and compete for the conference and section (titles).”

SEASON SCHEDULE

Nov. 29 – vs. Pelican Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 6 – at Henning, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 – vs. Bertha-Hewitt, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 – vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15 – at New York Mills, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 – at Park Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 3 – vs. Verndale, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6 – vs. Sebeka, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7 – vs. Crookston, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12 – at Wadena-Deer Creek, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 – vs. Pillager, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19 – at Pine River-Backus, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 – vs. Henning, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27 – at Hibbing, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 28 – at Chisholm, 2 p.m. Jan. 31 – vs. New York Mills, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 2 – at Bertha-Hewitt, 6 p.m. Feb. 3 – at Verndale, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9 – at Sebeka, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 – at Osakis, 7:15 p.m. Feb. 13 – at Browerville-Eagle Valley, 7:15 p.m. Feb. 14 – vs. Wadena-Deer Creek, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 – at Pillager, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 – vs. Frazee, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 – at Hawley, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 – vs. Sauk Centre, 7:30 p.m.

RELATED STORIES
OliviaDavisWDC.JPG
Prep
Girls Basketball: W-DC takes advantage of Park Rapids fouls for a 63-48 victory
The loss drops the Panthers to 1-2 against Section 8AA opponents and 3-3 overall.
December 23, 2022 10:05 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Girls Basketball: Mya Stacey's long-range shooting sparks Nevis past Ogilvie
December 22, 2022 09:47 AM
Prep
Girls Basketball: Run to close first half keys Park Rapids' home win over Menahga
December 21, 2022 02:34 PM
Prep
Girls Basketball: Poor shooting night costs Park Rapids in loss
December 19, 2022 12:53 PM

Related Topics: GIRLS BASKETBALLMENAHGA BRAVESMENAHGA
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What to read next
092620.N.PRE.PRAHSStormy5789.jpg
Prep
Nordick proposes conference switch, girls hockey co-op
The Park Rapids Area Schools have an opportunity to join a different athletics conference, Activities Director Jeremy Nordick told the school board on Dec. 19.
December 23, 2022 09:12 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
EmmaVriezeWrap.JPG
Prep
Girls Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids enjoyed memorable season
The Panthers repeated as Section 8A True Team, Mid-State Conference and Section 8A champions while qualifying for state in 10 events.
December 22, 2022 01:35 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Basketball.logo.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Nevis, Menahga fall
Pequot Lakes defeats Tigers while a late run lifts Red Lake past the Braves.
December 22, 2022 10:23 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Gymnastics2.JPG
Prep
Gymnastics: Park Rapids reaches season high in dual against Perham
The Panthers use season bests in two events for a 127.70.
December 22, 2022 08:49 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson