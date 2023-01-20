Girls Basketball: Quick start sets the tone in Park Rapids' victory over Aitkin

PARK RAPIDS – Jumping out to a 15-3 lead set the tone in Park Rapids’ 62-37 Mid-State Conference girls basketball victory over Aitkin at the Area High School gym on Thursday, Jan. 19.

A layup by Olivia Davis, a pair of 3-pointers and a layup off a steal by Tori Weaver, and a jumper by Anna Yliniemi gave the Panthers an early 12-point lead with 11:52 to play in the first half. A 3-pointer by Mickey Clark and layups by Halle Eischens and Julia Harmon made it 25-9 at the 4:33 mark before a jumper by Weaver, a layup by Gabi Shepersky and another 3-pointer by Clark gave Park Rapids a 32-11 advantage at the break.

After the Gobblers cut the gap to 35-18 with 16:09 to play, a layup by Shepersky, a jumper by Avery Cederstrom and two layups by Yliniemi helped extend Park Rapids’ lead to 53-26 with 7:06 remaining. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Davis and a three-point play by Shepersky sealed the win.

Amelia Bagstad (5) looks to deliver a pass during Park Rapids' game against Aitkin on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Shepersky (12) and Weaver (11) led a balanced scoring attack for the Panthers, who had 10 players enter the scoring column. The win lifted Park Rapids’ record to 2-0 in the conference and 7-5 overall.

Teagan Piecek scored 12 points as the Gobblers fell to 0-2 in conference play and 6-9 overall.

AITKIN: Jacobson 2 1-2 5, Piecek 5 0-1 12, Kullhem 1 0-1 2, Skaj 0 0-2 0, Janzen 3 0-2 8, Westman 3 2-2 8, Parenteau 1 0-3 2. Totals: 15 (FG), 3 for 13 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: Clark 2 1-4 7, Shepersky 4 4-4 12, Weaver 4 1-2 11, Davis 3 0-1 8, Harmon 1 3-4 5, Rowland 0 0-0 0, Lund 0 2-2 2, Bagstad 0 0-0 0, N. Cederstrom 0 0-0 0, Maninga 0 2-2 2, Yliniemi 3 0-0 6, Eischens 1 4-4 6, Persons 0 1-2 1, A. Cederstrom 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 (FG), 18 for 25 (FT).