Girls Basketball: Quick start sets the tone in Park Rapids' victory over Aitkin
A balanced scoring attack sparks the Panthers' 62-37 Mid-State Conference win.
PARK RAPIDS – Jumping out to a 15-3 lead set the tone in Park Rapids’ 62-37 Mid-State Conference girls basketball victory over Aitkin at the Area High School gym on Thursday, Jan. 19.
A layup by Olivia Davis, a pair of 3-pointers and a layup off a steal by Tori Weaver, and a jumper by Anna Yliniemi gave the Panthers an early 12-point lead with 11:52 to play in the first half. A 3-pointer by Mickey Clark and layups by Halle Eischens and Julia Harmon made it 25-9 at the 4:33 mark before a jumper by Weaver, a layup by Gabi Shepersky and another 3-pointer by Clark gave Park Rapids a 32-11 advantage at the break.
After the Gobblers cut the gap to 35-18 with 16:09 to play, a layup by Shepersky, a jumper by Avery Cederstrom and two layups by Yliniemi helped extend Park Rapids’ lead to 53-26 with 7:06 remaining. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Davis and a three-point play by Shepersky sealed the win.
Shepersky (12) and Weaver (11) led a balanced scoring attack for the Panthers, who had 10 players enter the scoring column. The win lifted Park Rapids’ record to 2-0 in the conference and 7-5 overall.
Teagan Piecek scored 12 points as the Gobblers fell to 0-2 in conference play and 6-9 overall.
