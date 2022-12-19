Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Girls Basketball: Poor shooting night costs Park Rapids in loss

Sauk Centre's defense holds Panthers to 17% shooting and forces 22 turnovers in a 59-33 victory.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
December 19, 2022
SAUK CENTRE – A poor shooting night cost the Park Rapids girls basketball team in a 59-33 loss to Sauk Centre on Friday, Dec. 16.

The Panthers shot only 17% from the field, making 4 of 22 shots in the first half and 4 of 25 attempts in the second half, while also turning the ball over 22 times. Park Rapids went 1 for 14 on 3-pointers and missed 11 free throws.

Mady Maninga’s layup with 5:44 to play in the first half was Park Rapids’ first field goal of the game as the Mainstreeters led 20-9. A jumper by Gabi Sheperky, a layup by Mickey Clark and a jumper by Anna Yliniemi were the other baskets for the Panthers, who made 8 of 12 free throws in trailing 31-16 at the break.

Sauk Centre opened the second half with a 9-2 run for a 40-18 advantage. A 3-pointer and a jumper by Yliniemi and two jumpers by Maninga accounted for the Panthers’ four baskets in the second half. Park Rapids made 8 of 15 free throws after the intermission.

Yliniemi (7), Maninga (6), Clark (5) and Tori Weaver (5) combined to score 23 points with Yliniemi (6) and Julia Harmon (5) combining for 11 rebounds. Weaver had two assists while Harmon, Yliniemi and Olivia Davis had two steals each as the Panthers fell to 2-2 on the season.

Sauk Centre used a balanced scoring attack to improve to 5-1 with Cierra Kortan (14), Jenna Gapinski-Vogt (14), Maddy Schuster (13) and Tory Jennissen (10) leading the way. The Mainstreeters overcame 18 turnovers and 11 missed free throws in the win.

PARK RAPIDS: Clark 1 3-6 5, Shepersky 1 2-5 4, Weaver 0 5-6 5, Davis 0 3-4 3, Harmon 0 0-2 0, Rowland 0 0-0 0, Lund 0 2-2 2, Maninga 3 0-0 6, Yliniemi 3 0-0 7, Eischens 0 1-2 1, Persons 0 0-0 0, Cederstrom 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 for 47 (FG), 16 for 27 (FT).

SAUK CENTRE: Peters 1 1-2 4, Kerfeld 1 2-4 4, Kortan 5 2-3 14, Schuster 5 1-2 13, Gapinski-Vogt 5 4-6 14, Jennissen 4 2-4 10, Herickhoff 0 0-2 0. Totals: 21 for 50 (FG), 12 for 23 (FT).

Halftime: Sauk Centre 31, Park Rapids 16. Three-pointers: Yliniemi 1, Peters 1, Kortan 2, Schuster 2. Team fouls: Park Rapids 18, Sauk Centre 17. Rebounds: Park Rapids 30 (Yliniemi 6, Harmon 5, Clark 4, Shepersky 4, Weaver 3, Davis 3, Lund 2, Eischens 2, Maninga 1). Assists: Park Rapids 5 (Weaver 2, Clark 1, Shepersky 1, Harmon 1). Steals: Park Rapids 8 (Davis 2, Harmon 2, Yliniemi 2, Rowland 1, Weaver 1). Blocked shots: Park Rapids 1 (Yliniemi). Turnovers: Park Rapids 22, Sauk Centre 18.

1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
