99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Basketball: Pequot Lakes stays undefeated in conference play

The Patriots use two scoring runs to defeat Park Rapids 62-48 in a Mid-State Conference game.

MickeyClarkPL.JPG
Mickey Clark drives to the basket during Park Rapids' Mid-State Conference game against Pequot Lakes on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
February 03, 2023 10:45 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PARK RAPIDS – A 19-3 run in the first half and a 13-0 run in the second half helped Pequot Lakes rally for a 62-48 Mid-State Conference victory over the Park Rapids girls basketball team at the Area High School gym on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The Panthers jumped out to a 13-2 lead with 13:03 to play in the first half behind a pair of 3-pointers by Tori Weaver, a pair of layups by Julia Harmon and a 3-pointer by Gabi Shepersky. Pequot Lakes responded as 3-pointers by Ella Kratochvil, Maci Martini, June Ruud and Lauren Schultz produced a 21-16 advantage with 3:01 remaining. Weaver’s jumper and layup off a steal along with Shepersky’s 3-pointer pulled the Panthers to within 24-23 at the break.

JuliaHarmonPL.JPG
Julia Harmon (25) prepares to shoot over Pequot Lakes' Ella Kratochvil during a Mid-State Conference game at the Area High School gym on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

A jumper by Weaver and a layup by Shepersky put Park Rapids in front 27-24 with 16:20 to play before the Patriots took the lead for good by scoring the next 13 points for a 37-27 edge with 10:51 to play. A layup by Olivia Davis, a 3-pointer by Mickey Clark and a basket off a rebound by Harmon cut the gap to 43-38 at the 7:39 mark before 3-pointers by Kelsi Martini and Maci Martini pushed the lead to 51-40 with 4:22 remaining. Anna Yliniemi’s layup along with a jumper and a 3-pointer by Davis closed out the scoring for Park Rapids.

Weaver finished with 17 points as the Panthers fell to 2-3 in conference games and 7-10 overall.

Maci Martini (20) and Kratochvil (13) scored in double figures for the Patriots, who improved to 5-0 in the conference and 15-1 overall. Pequot Lakes was rated No. 4 in the latest state Class AA poll.

ADVERTISEMENT

PEQUOT LAKES: Larson 2 4-8 8, K. Martini 2 2-3 8, M. Martini 4 9-10 20, Schultz 1 2-2 5, Kratochvil 6 0-2 13, Ruud 1 0-0 3, Laposky 2 1-3 5. Totals: 18 (FG), 18 for 28 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: Clark 1 0-0 3, Shepersky 3 0-0 8, Weaver 6 2-4 17, Davis 3 1-2 8, Harmon 3 3-6 9, Maninga 0 0-0 0, Yliniemi 1 1-2 3, Eischens 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 (FG), 7 for 14 (FT).

Halftime: Pequot Lakes 24, Park Rapids 23. Three-pointers: K. Martini 2, M. Martini 3, Schultz 1, Kratochvil 1, Ruud 1, Laposky 1, Clark 1, Shepersky 2, Weaver 3, Davis 1. Team fouls: Pequot Lakes 15, Park Rapids 23.

RELATED STORIES
PRPantherLogo.png
Prep
Girls Basketball: Run before break sparks Barnesville's 67-58 win over Park Rapids
The loss drops the Panthers' record to 2-5 against Section 8AA opponents.
February 02, 2023 08:49 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Girls Basketball: New York Mills defeats Menahga 54-44
February 01, 2023 11:14 AM
Prep
Girls Basketball: Nevis avenges earlier loss to W-H-A with a convincing 52-34 win
January 31, 2023 11:17 AM
Prep
Girls Basketball: Tori Weaver reaches scoring milestone
January 31, 2023 10:03 AM

Related Topics: GIRLS BASKETBALLPARK RAPIDS PANTHERSMID-STATE CONFERENCE
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
swimming.jpg
Prep
Boys Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids wins duals at Bemidji
The Panthers improve to 9-2 on the season with victories over Thief River Falls and Bemidji.
February 03, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: Park Rapids drops pair of duals at Frazee
The Panthers fall to 8-12 with losses to Minnewaska Area and Frazee.
February 03, 2023 09:28 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
KaleRavnaasLOW.JPG
Prep
Boys Hockey: Kale Ravnaas' hat trick powers Panthers' victory over LOW
Six different players score, 10 register assists in the 10-4 Section 8A win.
February 03, 2023 08:52 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-5447.jpg
Prep
Minnesota State High School League acts on proposals for changes in wrestling, football, more
At its board of directors meeting Thursday, the MSHSL approved a switch in the number of weight classes in wrestling and voted on a proposal to seed all eight teams in football state tournaments.
February 02, 2023 05:51 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman