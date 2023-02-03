Girls Basketball: Pequot Lakes stays undefeated in conference play

PARK RAPIDS – A 19-3 run in the first half and a 13-0 run in the second half helped Pequot Lakes rally for a 62-48 Mid-State Conference victory over the Park Rapids girls basketball team at the Area High School gym on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The Panthers jumped out to a 13-2 lead with 13:03 to play in the first half behind a pair of 3-pointers by Tori Weaver, a pair of layups by Julia Harmon and a 3-pointer by Gabi Shepersky. Pequot Lakes responded as 3-pointers by Ella Kratochvil, Maci Martini, June Ruud and Lauren Schultz produced a 21-16 advantage with 3:01 remaining. Weaver’s jumper and layup off a steal along with Shepersky’s 3-pointer pulled the Panthers to within 24-23 at the break.

Julia Harmon (25) prepares to shoot over Pequot Lakes' Ella Kratochvil during a Mid-State Conference game at the Area High School gym on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

A jumper by Weaver and a layup by Shepersky put Park Rapids in front 27-24 with 16:20 to play before the Patriots took the lead for good by scoring the next 13 points for a 37-27 edge with 10:51 to play. A layup by Olivia Davis, a 3-pointer by Mickey Clark and a basket off a rebound by Harmon cut the gap to 43-38 at the 7:39 mark before 3-pointers by Kelsi Martini and Maci Martini pushed the lead to 51-40 with 4:22 remaining. Anna Yliniemi’s layup along with a jumper and a 3-pointer by Davis closed out the scoring for Park Rapids.

Weaver finished with 17 points as the Panthers fell to 2-3 in conference games and 7-10 overall.

Maci Martini (20) and Kratochvil (13) scored in double figures for the Patriots, who improved to 5-0 in the conference and 15-1 overall. Pequot Lakes was rated No. 4 in the latest state Class AA poll.

ADVERTISEMENT

PEQUOT LAKES: Larson 2 4-8 8, K. Martini 2 2-3 8, M. Martini 4 9-10 20, Schultz 1 2-2 5, Kratochvil 6 0-2 13, Ruud 1 0-0 3, Laposky 2 1-3 5. Totals: 18 (FG), 18 for 28 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: Clark 1 0-0 3, Shepersky 3 0-0 8, Weaver 6 2-4 17, Davis 3 1-2 8, Harmon 3 3-6 9, Maninga 0 0-0 0, Yliniemi 1 1-2 3, Eischens 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 (FG), 7 for 14 (FT).