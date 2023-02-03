Girls Basketball: Pequot Lakes stays undefeated in conference play
The Patriots use two scoring runs to defeat Park Rapids 62-48 in a Mid-State Conference game.
PARK RAPIDS – A 19-3 run in the first half and a 13-0 run in the second half helped Pequot Lakes rally for a 62-48 Mid-State Conference victory over the Park Rapids girls basketball team at the Area High School gym on Thursday, Feb. 2.
The Panthers jumped out to a 13-2 lead with 13:03 to play in the first half behind a pair of 3-pointers by Tori Weaver, a pair of layups by Julia Harmon and a 3-pointer by Gabi Shepersky. Pequot Lakes responded as 3-pointers by Ella Kratochvil, Maci Martini, June Ruud and Lauren Schultz produced a 21-16 advantage with 3:01 remaining. Weaver’s jumper and layup off a steal along with Shepersky’s 3-pointer pulled the Panthers to within 24-23 at the break.
A jumper by Weaver and a layup by Shepersky put Park Rapids in front 27-24 with 16:20 to play before the Patriots took the lead for good by scoring the next 13 points for a 37-27 edge with 10:51 to play. A layup by Olivia Davis, a 3-pointer by Mickey Clark and a basket off a rebound by Harmon cut the gap to 43-38 at the 7:39 mark before 3-pointers by Kelsi Martini and Maci Martini pushed the lead to 51-40 with 4:22 remaining. Anna Yliniemi’s layup along with a jumper and a 3-pointer by Davis closed out the scoring for Park Rapids.
Weaver finished with 17 points as the Panthers fell to 2-3 in conference games and 7-10 overall.
Maci Martini (20) and Kratochvil (13) scored in double figures for the Patriots, who improved to 5-0 in the conference and 15-1 overall. Pequot Lakes was rated No. 4 in the latest state Class AA poll.
