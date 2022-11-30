Girls Basketball: Pelican Rapids holds on to edge Menahga in season opener

MENAHGA – A late comeback fell short as Pelican Rapids held on for a 54-49 victory over the Menahga girls basketball team in the season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Pelican Rapids led 42-28 with 10:19 to play before the Braves rallied.

Mackenzie Anderson puts up a jumper during Menahga's game against Pelican Rapids on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Back-to-back 3-pointers and a jumper by Mackenzie Anderson cut the gap to 44-36 with 7:39 to play. A layup by Erica Tormanen and 3-pointers by Janelle Hendrickson and Anderson made it 50-44 at the 5:15 mark. Two free throws by Joie Koll, a layup by Tormanen and a free throw by Anjalie Aho pulled Menahga to within 52-49 with 56 seconds left before two free throws by Morgan Korf with 14 seconds to go sealed the win.

The Vikings jumped out to a 9-4 lead before a layup by Leah Weaver and four free throws by Tormanen tied it at 10-10 with 10:08 to play in the first half. Jumpers by Koll and Weaver, a three-point play by Hendrickson, and a layup by Anderson led Menahga the rest of the half as the Vikings carried a 26-21 lead into the break. Korf and Hazel Haugrud hit 3-pointers for Pelican Rapids during that stretch.

Pelican Rapids extended its lead to 36-25 to open the second half before Anderson connected on a 3-pointer. The Vikings followed with a 6-0 run to claim a 42-28 lead before hanging on for the win.

Joie Koll (22) puts up a jumper during Menahga's game against Pelican Rapids on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Anderson finished with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists while Tormanen added 14 points and five rebounds. Weaver had eight rebounds and Koll had three steals as the Braves went 5 for 27 on 3-pointers while turning the ball over 18 times.

Korf’s 12 points and five assists, Chelsie Isaman’s 12 points, and Haugrud’s 11 points and six assists led Pelican Rapids, which prevailed despite having 22 turnovers.

PELICAN RAPIDS: Isaman 5 2-2 12, Haugrud 4 2-3 11, Korf 4 3-3 12, Roisum 4 0-1 8, Welch 4 1-4 9, Gurath 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 for 49 (FG), 8 for 13 (FT).

MENAHGA: Anderson 6 0-0 16, Aho 0 1-2 1, J. Hendrickson 2 1-1 6, Tormanen 3 8-8 14, Koll 2 2-2 6, A. Pinoniemi 1 0-0 2, Weaver 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 for 54 (FG), 12 for 13 (FT).

Halftime: Pelican Rapids 26, Menahga 21. Three-pointers: Haugrud 1, Korf 1, Anderson 4, J. Hendrickson 1. Team fouls: Pelican Rapids 14, Menahga 17. Rebounds: Menahga 25 (Weaver 8, Anderson 5, Tormanen 5, Koll 3, Aho 2, J. Hendrickson 1, A. Pinoniemi 1). Assists: Menahga 11 (Anderson 4, Aho 2, Koll 2, J. Hendrickson 1, Tormanen 1, Weaver 1). Steals: Menahga 11 (Koll 3, Aho 2, Tormanen 2, A. Pinoniemi 2, Anderson 1, J. Hendrickson 1). Blocked shots: Menahga 1 (Koll). Turnovers: Pelican Rapids 22, Menahga 18.

Tigers roll in opener

NEVIS – Mya Stacey scored 26 of her 30 points in the first half as Nevis took control from the opening tip to defeat Red Lake 84-46 in the Northwoods Conference season-opening girls basketball game for both teams at the Tiger Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Stacey hit five 3-pointers, connected on two other jumpers and scored on three layups as Nevis led 58-21 at the half. Kayli Bessler hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 12 points in the first half.

With the commanding halftime lead, all 16 Nevis players saw action in the second half.

Stacey also led the Tigers with seven steals while Bessler finished with a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds. Liddy DeWulf and Addison Lindow added 10 points apiece with Lindow dishing out nine assists and grabbing eight rebounds. Marley Mitchell led Nevis with 12 rebounds while Ava Forbes pulled down seven rebounds. The Tigers went 9 for 26 on 3-pointers and turned the ball over 20 times while forcing 24 turnovers.

NEVIS: Mitchell 1 2-3 4, A. Lindow 5 0-0 10, DeWulf 5 0-0 10, Bessler 9 2-3 24, Stacey 12 1-2 30, Bjorklund 0 0-0 0, Isaacson 1 0-0 2, Kowalke 0 0-2 0, Harris 0 0-0 0, Av. Forbes 1 0-0 2, McNamee 0 0-0 0, Al. Forbes 1 0-0 2, B. Lindow 0 0-0 0, Nelson 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Monroe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 35 for 81 (FG), 5 for 10 (FT).