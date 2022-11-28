Girls Basketball: Park Rapids returns a veteran lineup

A veteran cast returns with goals of leading the Park Rapids girls basketball team to a winning record and being a serious threat in the Mid-State Conference and Section 8AA ranks.

Last season, the Panthers missed out on their goal of having a winning season by going 5-5 in Mid-State Conference games and 11-15 overall. Park Rapids received the No. 10 seed for the Section 8AA tournament and opened with a 55-45 loss to No. 7 Pelican Rapids. No. 1 Fergus Falls defeated No. 2 Menahga 51-29 in the Section 8AA title game.

The one key player the Panthers have to replace is all-conference point guard Abby Morris. The lone senior on last year’s team was third in scoring at 6.5 points a game while leading the team with 108 rebounds, 77 steals and 73 assists while making 34 3-pointers.

The other starters – seniors Tori Weaver, Olivia Davis, Mickey Clark and Julia Harmon – return along with the other letterwinners: senior Mady Maninga, junior Gabi Shepersky, and sophomores Anna Yliniemi and Halle Eischens. Weaver earned all-conference honors while Shepersky and Davis were all-conference honorable mention players.

“We have a lot of returning players and the girls have high expectations for themselves. Our first few weeks of practice have been great. There has been a lot of energy in the gym and the girls have been working hard. We have six seniors, so I think that has really helped us set the tone,” said Park Rapids head coach Nic Lembcke. “We have a difficult schedule this season with a lot of really good teams. That said, I believe that we can compete with anyone on our schedule. At the end of the season, we should be battle tested heading into the playoffs and that can only benefit us.”

Weaver was the Panthers’ leading scorer at 12.0 points a game while finishing second on the team with 58 3-pointers, 53 assists, 46 steals and 10 blocked shots. Weaver also had 64 rebounds.

Shepersky was second on the team in scoring at 11.5 points a game and led the Panthers with 81 3-pointers. Shepersky chippeed in 62 rebounds, 38 steals and 15 assists.

Davis averaged 5.8 points a game and was second on the team with 106 rebounds. Davis also had 37 steals and 25 assists.

Yliniemi averaged 4.0 points a game and had 87 rebounds, 32 steals and 19 assists.

Clark had 50 assists, 43 rebounds and 36 steals while averaging 3.7 points a game.

Harmon averaged 3.7 points a game while leading the team with 13 blocks. Harmon was third on the team with 105 rebounds and contributed 32 assists and 18 steals.

Eischens averaged 3.2 per game and had 54 rebounds, 39 assists and 26 steals.

Maninga averaged 2.2 per game with 39 rebounds and 12 assists.

Also returning after seeing some varsity time last season are senior Avery Cederstrom; juniors Amelia Bagstad, Macey Lund and Kilea Persons; and sophomores Nora Cederstrom and Allie Rowland.

Starting the season on junior varsity will be Nora Cederstrom and Rowland along with juniors Anna Eckmann and Ali Roberts; sophomores Olivia Kimball, Olivia Miller and Salena Slinker; and freshmen Macey Jalbert, Allie Michaelson and Vivian Shepersky. The C squad will feature freshmen Kennedy Campbell, Grace Etter, Alessia Harmon, Sarah Hartung, Maggie Huber, Mackenzie Nelson, Kay’Lenia Oliver and Hayley Squires.

“A big key for us this season will be defensive rebounding. We gave up far too many offensive rebounds and second chance points last season and it really hurt us. This group plays great defense, but if we don’t end the possession with a rebound it doesn’t matter. Building that habit of finding a girl and boxing her out every time a shot goes up takes time and focus. The girls worked hard at it this summer and we have continued to set that as a priority at practice this season,” said Lembcke, who will be assisted by Josh Yliniemi and Kate Hendrickson. “Another key for us will be ball movement and player movement on offense. At times last year our offense looked stagnant. We were holding the ball for too long and girls weren't cutting or setting screens off the ball. We implemented a few things into the offense this summer that I think will help with this. When this group moves the ball and gets the defense on their heels, they are hard to stop. We just need to do those things more consistently.”

Pequot Lakes won last year’s Mid-State Conference title with a 10-0 record while Detroit Lakes followed at 8-2. Park Rapids tied Crosby-Ironton for third place with 5-5 records while Staples-Motley and Aitkin finished at 1-9.

With a veteran cast returning, Lembcke is counting on the Panthers to be a serious contender in both the conference and section this winter.

“Our conference will be incredibly difficult this year. Detroit Lakes went to state in AAA and didn’t graduate a senior from their rotation, Pequot Lakes went to state in AA and only graduated one girl from their rotation, Crosby-Ironton added a new player this year that is going to make them even more difficult to stop, and I feel that Staples-Motley and Aitkin will also be improved this season. Those 10 games are going to be a grind,” said Lembcke. “Our section should be incredibly competitive this season as well. The top teams in our section all lost some key pieces from their rosters, and a number of the middle teams return a large part of their roster and should be improved this season. This should create a nice competitive balance and require teams to bring their best effort every night. I am looking forward to some exciting games.”

SEASON SCHEDULE

Dec. 1 – at Nevis, 7:15 p.m. Dec. 8 – vs. Pelican Rapids, 6 p.m. Dec. 9 - vs. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at Century School gym, 6 p.m. Dec. 13 – at Perham, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 – vs. Menahga, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22 – vs. Wadena-Deer Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 6 – vs. Frazee, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10 – at Crookston, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 13 – vs. Staples-Motley, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 – vs. Norwood-Young America, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 17 – at Bagley, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19 – vs. Aitkin, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24 – at Crosby-Ironton, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 27 – vs. Detroit Lakes, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 – at Hawley, 6 p.m. Jan. 31 – vs. Barnesville at Century School gym, 7:30 p.m.