Girls Basketball: Park Rapids, Nevis advance in section tournament
The Panthers upset Barnesville, Nevis eliminates Verndale and Menahga falls to Crookston in playoff games on Thursday, March 2.
Park Rapids pulled off an upset, Nevis coasted to a win and Menahga was eliminated in section girls basketball tournament action on Thursday, March 2.
Park Rapids, the No. 13 seed which lost to Barnesville 67-58 during the regular season, avenged that loss with a 71-54 victory over the No. 4-seeded Trojans at Barnesville to open the Section 8AA tournament. The win will send the Panthers, who improved to 11-14, to play at No. 5 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in a quarterfinal game on Saturday (March 4) with a 7 p.m. tip-off. D-G-F eliminated No. 12 East Grand Forks 50-34. D-G-F, which defeated the Panthers 55-46 to close out the regular season, will carry a 15-11 record into that game.
Menahga, the No. 10 seed in the Section 8AA tournament, saw its season end with a 52-38 loss at No. 7 Crookston. The Pirates defeated Menahga 54-39 during the regular season. Menahga closed the season with a 15-12 record while the Pirates advance with a 17-10 record.
In the Section 5A tournament, Nevis used a 16-0 run in the first half to spark a 58-33 win over No. 7 Verndale at the Tiger Arena. Nevis, the No. 2 seed in the West, defeated Verndale 61-48 during the regular season. The Tigers improved to 24-3 and will face No. 3 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (20-7) at Wadena on Saturday (March 4) with a 7:45 p.m. start. Those two teams split games during the regular season with W-HA winning the first meeting 53-50 in overtime while Nevis won the second game 52-34.
ADVERTISEMENT