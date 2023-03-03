Girls Basketball: Park Rapids, Nevis advance in section tournament

Park Rapids pulled off an upset, Nevis coasted to a win and Menahga was eliminated in section girls basketball tournament action on Thursday, March 2.

Park Rapids, the No. 13 seed which lost to Barnesville 67-58 during the regular season, avenged that loss with a 71-54 victory over the No. 4-seeded Trojans at Barnesville to open the Section 8AA tournament. The win will send the Panthers, who improved to 11-14, to play at No. 5 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in a quarterfinal game on Saturday (March 4) with a 7 p.m. tip-off. D-G-F eliminated No. 12 East Grand Forks 50-34. D-G-F, which defeated the Panthers 55-46 to close out the regular season, will carry a 15-11 record into that game.

Menahga, the No. 10 seed in the Section 8AA tournament, saw its season end with a 52-38 loss at No. 7 Crookston. The Pirates defeated Menahga 54-39 during the regular season. Menahga closed the season with a 15-12 record while the Pirates advance with a 17-10 record.

In the Section 5A tournament, Nevis used a 16-0 run in the first half to spark a 58-33 win over No. 7 Verndale at the Tiger Arena. Nevis, the No. 2 seed in the West, defeated Verndale 61-48 during the regular season. The Tigers improved to 24-3 and will face No. 3 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (20-7) at Wadena on Saturday (March 4) with a 7:45 p.m. start. Those two teams split games during the regular season with W-HA winning the first meeting 53-50 in overtime while Nevis won the second game 52-34.

