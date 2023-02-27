Girls Basketball: Park Rapids ends regular season with home loss

PARK RAPIDS – Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton used a 19-6 run early in the second half to take the lead for good and hit nine free throws down the stretch to seal a 55-46 win over the Park Rapids girls basketball team on Saturday, Feb. 25.

A 3-pointer by Avery Cederstrom and a pair of 3-pointers by Gabi Shepersky gave the Panthers a 14-10 lead at the 12:05 mark of the first half before a three-point play by Olivia Davis and another 3-pointer by Shepersky made it 22-15 at the 8:51 mark. D-G-F tied the game at 25-25 before a 3-pointer by Halle Eischens gave Park Rapids a 28-27 lead at the half.

Tori Weaver opened the second half with a 3-pointer to give Park Rapids a 31-27 edge with 17:39 to play before the Rebels responded to claim a 46-37 advantage with 5:15 left. Weaver hit a 3-pointer and Davis had a layup for the Panthers during that stretch. A 3-pointer by Shepersky and a layup by Julia Harmon cut the gap to 48-44 with 1:38 to go, but the Rebels sealed the win by making seven free throws in the final 1:30.

Shepersky (12) and Davis (11) scored in double figures for the Panthers. Harmon grabbed eight rebounds while Eischens had five assists and Mickey Clark had four assists as Park Rapids, which went 9 for 24 on 3-pointers, ended the regular season with a 2-7 record against Section 8AA teams and a 10-15 overall mark.

Peyton Backes (16), Aria Garrett (11) and Makayla Bjelland (10) scored in double figures for the Rebels, who improved to 7-7 in section games and 14-11 overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

DILWORTH-GLYNDON-FELTON: Tucker 0 4-6 4, Winter 0 1-3 1, Backes 6 2-3 16, Garrett 5 1-4 11, Couchman 0 4-5 4, Garrett 1 0-0 2, Bjelland 2 5-6 10, Peterson 2 2-2 7. Totals: 16 for 38 (FG), 19 for 29 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: Clark 0 1-2 1, Weaver 2 0-0 6, Davis 3 5-7 11, Harmon 1 1-3 3, A. Cederstrom 1 0-0 3, G. Shepersky 4 0-0 12, Yliniemi 2 0-0 4, Eischens 2 0-0 6. Totals: 15 for 51 (FG), 7 for 12 (FT).

Halftime: Park Rapids 28, D-G-F 27. Three-pointers: Backes 2, Bjelland 1, Peterson 1, Weaver 2, A. Cederstrom 1, G. Shepersky 4, Eischens 2. Team fouls: D-G-F 12, Park Rapids 21. Rebounds: Park Rapids 24 (Harmon 8, Yliniemi 6, Eischens 5, Clark 3, Davis 2). Assists: Park Rapids 12 (Eischens 5, Clark 4, Weaver 1, Davis 1, Yliniemi 1). Steals: Park Rapids 5 (Weaver 1, Davis 1, A. Cederstrom 1, Eischens 1, Yliniemi 1). Turnovers: D-G-F 15, Park Rapids 14.

Patriots roll past Panthers

PEQUOT LAKES – Pequot Lakes took control early and earned a share of the Mid-State Conference title with a 63-22 win over the Panthers on Friday, Feb. 24.

The Patriots extended a 7-0 lead to 21-3 in claiming a 35-10 advantage at the half. A 7-0 run to start the second half made it 42-10 as Pequot Lakes’ defense dominated the entire game.

Park Rapids made only 18% of its shots (9 for 50, including going 3 for 21 on 3-pointers and 1 for 8 on free throws) while turning the ball over 25 times.

Harmon had eight rebounds while Shepersky and Eischens grabbed six rebounds apiece as no player hit double figures for Park Rapids. Clark and Shepersky had two steals each as the Panthers finished fourth in the conference standings with a 4-6 record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maci Martini’s 25 points and Kelsi Martini’s 12 points paced the Patriots, who went 9 for 23 on 3-pointers to improve to 8-2 and tie Detroit Lakes and Crosby-Ironton for the conference title. Pequot Lakes, which defeated the Panthers 62-48 earlier this season and was rated No. 8 in the latest state Class AA poll, ended the regular season with a 22-3 record.

PARK RAPIDS: Clark 1 0-0 2, G. Shepersky 0 0-0 0, Weaver 1 0-0 2, Davis 2 0-4 4, Harmon 1 0-2 2, Rowland 0 0-0 0, Lund 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0, Bagstad 1 0-0 2, N. Cederstrom 0 0-0 0, Michaelson 0 1-2 1, Yliniemi 1 0-0 3, V. Shepersky 0 0-0 0, Eischens 2 0-0 6, Persons 0 0-0 0, A. Cederstrom 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 for 50 (FG), 1 for 8 (FT).

PEQUOT LAKES: Larson 3 2-2 9, K. Martini 5 0-0 12, M. Martini 9 2-2 25, Ruud 1 0-0 3, Geschwill 0 2-2 2, Laposky 1 0-0 2, Schultz 2 1-2 5, Kratochvil 2 1-2 5. Totals: 23 for 56 (FG), 8 for 10 (FT).

Halftime: Pequot Lakes 35, Park Rapids 10. Three-pointers: Yliniemi 1, Eischens 2, Larson 1, K. Martini 2, M. Martini 5, Ruud 1. Team fouls: Park Rapids 7, Pequot Lakes 8. Rebounds: Park Rapids 33 (Harmon 8, G. Shepersky 6, Eischens 6, Clark 2, N. Cederstrom 2, Yliniemi 2, V. Shepersky 2, Weaver 1, Davis 1, Rowland 1, Michaelson 1, Persons 1). Assists: Park Rapids 5 (Davis 2, G. Shepersky 1, Weaver 1, A. Cederstrom 1). Steals: Park Rapids 8 (Clark 2, G. Shepersky 2, Davis 1, Rowland 1, Miller 1, Yliniemi 1). Turnovers: Park Rapids 25, Pequot Lakes 13.