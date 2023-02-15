Girls Basketball: Park Rapids ends losing streak with Mid-State Conference victories

STAPLES – Gabi Shepersky hit back-to-back 3-pointers to break open a tie game and spark the Park Rapids girls basketball team to a 55-44 Mid-State Conference victory over Staples-Motley on Feb. 7.

This game was tied at 44-44 when Shepersky gave the Panthers a 47-44 lead with 3:20 left and followed with another 3-pointer for a 50-44 advantage with 2:27 remaining.Those two 3-pointers started an 11-0 run to close the game as Park Rapids snapped a six-game losing streak.

Anna Yliniemi (14), Tori Weaver (13) and Olivia Davis (10) scored in double figures for the Panthers, who defeated S-M 62-38 earlier this season. Julia Harmon grabbed 10 rebounds, Weaver and Halle Eischens dished out four assists each, and Davis had three steals as Park Rapids offset a 7-for-27 effort on 3-pointers by recording 14 steals and forcing 26 turnovers.

Lauren Rutten scored 20 points for the Cardinals, who dropped to 1-5 in the conference and 5-14 overall.

“We started out slow, but were able to find our footing in the second half and close the game out strong,” said Park Rapids head coach Nic Lembcke. “Our game plan was to put full-court pressure on their ball handlers, but we were having trouble with our rotations so we had to find a different way to win that game. I was proud of the girls for sticking with it and finding a way to finish.”

PARK RAPIDS: Clark 0 0-0 0, Shepersky 2 0-0 6, Weaver 3 4-4 13, Davis 4 2-2 10, Harmon 2 2-2 6, Lund 0 0-0 0, N. Cederstrom 0 0-0 0, Yliniemi 6 1-2 14, Eischens 1 3-5 6, A. Cederstrom 0 0-2 0. Totals: 18 for 55 (FG), 12 for 19 (FT).

STAPLES-MOTLEY: Lorber 3 2-2 8, Robben 3 1-3 7, Schotzko 2 1-2 5, Orlander 2 0-0 4, Rutten 9 2-4 20. Totals: 19 for 43 (FG), 6 for 11 (FT).

Halftime: S-M 35, Park Rapids 21. Three-pointers: Shepersky 2, Weaver 3, Yliniemi 1, Eischens 1. Team fouls: S-M 16, Park Rapids 15. Rebounds: Park Rapids 29 (Harmon 10, Yliniemi 5, Davis 4, Eischens 4, Clark 2, Shepersky 1, Weaver 1, Lund 1, A. Cederstrom 1). Assists: Park Rapids 14 (Weaver 4, Eischens 4, Davis 2, Clark 1, Harmon 1, Yliniemi 1, A. Cederstrom 1). Steals: Park Rapids 14 (Davis 3, Weaver 2, Harmon 2, Yliniemi 2, Eischens 2, A. Cederstrom 2, Clark 1). Blocked shots: Park Rapids 2 (Weaver 1, Yliniemi 1). Turnovers: Park Rapids 17, S-M 26.

Panthers roll past Aitkin

AITKIN – The Panthers scored the first 21 points of the game in cruising to an 83-38 conference win at Aitkin on Feb. 10.

Davis’ three layups, a layup and a three-point play by Harmon, two layups by Weaver, a 3-pointer by Shepersky, and a basket off a rebound by Eischens gave Park Rapids a 21-0 lead. After Aitkin scored with 11:56 to play in the first half, a jumper by Yliniemi along with a pair of 3-pointers and a layup by Shepersky made it 31-4. Two 3-pointers and a putback by Weaver along with layups by Yliniemi, Davis, Allie Rowland and Avery Cederstrom gave Park Rapids a 53-13 cushion at the break.

Layups by Davis, Weaver and Harmon, two 3-pointers by Shepersky, and a 3-pointer by Weaver to open the second half extended the lead to 68-16 as the Panthers coasted to the win.

Shepersky’s 22 points, Weaver’s 20 points and Davis’ 17 points led the way for the Panthers, who had 10 different players contribute in the scoring department. Davis and Yliniemi grabbed eight rebounds each, Weaver dished out five assists and had five steals, and Davis blocked five shots as Park Rapids went 10 for 17 on 3-pointers and shot 57% (32 for 56) for the game while forcing 22 turnovers.

Ella Janzen scored 11 points and Teagan Piecek added 10 points as the Gobblers dropped to 0-7 in the conference and 6-15 overall. Aitkin went 3 for 17 on 3-point attempts.

Park Rapids’ game at Perham scheduled for Tuesday (Feb. 14) was canceled.

“We had a similar game plan against Aitkin, so we made sure to work on our presses in practice and iron out some of our rotation issues,” said Lembcke. “We were down a starter (Mickey Clark) in that game, but the girls came out strong. It was nice to see our different presses be effective. That should be something that we rely on come playoff time.”

PARK RAPIDS: G. Shepersky 8 0-0 22, Weaver 8 1-3 20, Davis 6 5-6 17, Eischens 1 0-0 2, Harmon 3 1-1 7, Rowland 1 0-0 2, Lund 0 0-0 0, Bagstad 1 1-2 4, N. Cederstrom 0 0-0 0, Yliniemi 3 0-0 6, V. Shepersky 0 1-2 1, Persons 0 0-0 0, A. Cederstrom 1 0-2 2. Totals: 32 for 56 (FG), 9 for 16 (FT).

AITKIN: Palm 0 2-2 2, Jacobson 3 0-0 6, Piecek 5 0-0 10, Westman 2 0-1 4, Janzen 3 2-2 11, Parenteau 2 1-2 5. Totals: 15 for 53 (FG), 5 for 8 (FT).