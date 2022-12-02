Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Basketball: Park Rapids' defense keys win over Nevis

The Panthers open the season with a 58-28 victory on the road.

AddisonLindowToriWeaver.JPG
Park Rapids' Tori Weaver (12) chases after Nevis' Addison Lindow on a fastbreak during a game at the Tiger Arena on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.<br/>
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
December 02, 2022 09:21 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

NEVIS – A balanced scoring attack and a stifling defense resulted in a successful season opener for the Park Rapids girls basketball team.

The Panthers held Nevis to only one field goal in the final 9:59 of the first half in building a 22-10 lead en route to a 58-28 victory at the Tiger Arena on Thursday, Dec. 1.

A pair of layups by Julia Harmon gave Park Rapids a 5-3 lead before a jumper by Kayli Bessler tied it at 5-5 with 13:39 to play in the first half. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Gabi Shepersky and Halle Eischens and a layup by Anna Yliniemi gave the Panthers a 13-5 edge at the 10:14 mark. After Bessler hit a 3-pointer, Eischens countered with a 3-pointer as Park Rapids led 16-8 with 9:02 remaining in the opening half.

A layup off a steal by Yliniemi and a jumper by Olivia Davis pushed the Panthers’ advantage to 22-10 at the break. Marley Mitchell scored off a rebound to account for Nevis’ only points down the stretch.

A 3-pointer by Tori Weaver and a layup by Davis pushed Park Rapids’ lead to 28-10 with 16:26 to play. The Tigers responded with a layup by Bessler and a 3-pointer by Addison Lindow to cut the gap to 28-15 at the 14:38 mark, but Park Rapids used a 3-pointer by Eischens, a putback by Mady Maninga and a 3-pointer by Mickey Clark to push the advantage to 36-15 with 9:22 left.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shepersky’s 3-pointer between 3-pointers by Bessler and Mya Stacey made it 39-21 before a jumper by Kilea Persons, a layup off a steal by Clark, and layups by Weaver, Davis and Yliniemi extended the margin to 49-25 with 5:09 to play. Stacey hit a 3-pointer for Nevis during that stretch.

Macey Lund scored off a rebound, Persons hit a jumper and Amelia Bagstad had a layup to conclude the scoring for the Panthers.

AveryCederstromKayliBesslerMaceyLund.JPG
Avery Cederstrom (left) and Macey Lund (right) trap Nevis' Kayli Bessler in the second half of Park Rapids' 58-28 victory at the Tiger Arena on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Eischens finished with 10 points, Davis and Shepersky grabbed five rebounds each, Yliniemi had five steals, and Davis and Harmon dished out three assists each to lead the Panthers, who went 7 for 22 on 3-pointers and committed only nine turnovers. A total of 11 players entered the scoring column for Park Rapids.

"I thought our girls played some great defense against Nevis that really set the tone for the game. I rarely have to worry about their energy level at that end of the floor, but I thought we also did a good job of communicating, which helps quicken our rotations and make things even tougher for our opponents," said Park Rapids head coach Nic Lembcke. "We gave up a few too many offensive rebounds, but for the most part I thought we did a nice job of putting a body on someone when the shot went up. Some of them were just long rebounds or bad angles, but we can also do a better job of creating space and attacking the rebound off of the rim. Those are things that we will continue to work on and I am confident that we will see progress as we get more games under our belt. Overall I was extremely happy with how we played for our first game."

Bessler led the Tigers with 12 points and joined Mitchell with six rebounds. Stacey and Lindow had two assists each while Stacey had two steals as Nevis made 5 of 14 3-pointers and had 23 turnovers.

“First off, I give the Park Rapids girls and coaches credit for a very aggressive and in-your-face defense. With that said, we need to communicate better offensively on which plays we are running and follow through on executing them. It's a long season, and I believe we will be able to accomplish that or at the very least improve dramatically in our offensive sets,” said Nevis head coach Paul Schroeder. “The positive take away from the game for us was our defense. We have a strong foundation to build on while we develop our offense. Our defense held the Park Rapids starters to a total of 12 points in the first half, which is outstanding considering I believe those starters to be strong players. It's always good to play a strong team early in the season, which I believe Park Rapids is for us. We will use this loss to learn from, make adjustments and improve from. We'll be just fine in the long run if our attitudes stay positive and we continue to try and improve in the areas that are lacking in this early season.”

OliviaDavisNevis2.JPG
Park Rapids' Olivia Davis (13) leads a fastbreak during a game against Nevis on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

PARK RAPIDS: Clark 2 0-0 5, Shepersky 2 0-0 6, Weaver 1 1-2 4, Davis 3 1-2 7, Harmon 2 1-2 5, Lund 1 0-0 2, Bagstad 1 0-0 2, Maninga 2 1-2 5, Yliniemi 3 0-0 6, Eischens 3 1-2 10, Persons 2 2-2 6, Cederstrom 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 for 49 (FG), 7 for 12 (FT).

NEVIS: Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Lindow 1 1-3 4, DeWulf 0 1-4 1, Bessler 5 0-1 12, Stacey 2 0-0 6, Isaacson 0 2-2 2, Kowalke 0 0-0 0, Av. Forbes 0 1-3 1, McNamee 0 0-0 0, Al. Forbes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 for 37 (FG), 5 for 14 (FT).

Halftime: Park Rapids 22, Nevis 10. Three-pointers: Clark 1, Shepersky 2, Weaver 1, Eischens 3, Lindow 1, Bessler 2, Stacey 2. Team fouls: Park Rapids 18, Nevis 12. Rebounds: Park Rapids 22 (Shepersky 5, Davis 5, Harmon 4, Weaver 2, Yliniemi 2, Clark 1, Lund 1, Persons 1, Maninga 1); Nevis 23 (Mitchell 6, Bessler 6, Lindow 4, Stacey 4, Av. Forbes 2, McNamee 1). Assists: Park Rapids 11 (Davis 3, Harmon 3, Weaver 2, Clark 1, Lund 1, Maninga 1); Nevis 6 (Lindow 2, Stacey 1, Av. Forbes 1, Bessler 1). Steals: Park Rapids 13 (Yliniemi 5, Clark 2, Davis 2, Harmon 2, Lund 1, Persons 1); Nevis 3 (Stacey 2, Lindow 1). Blocked shots: Nevis 1 (Bessler). Turnovers: Park Rapids 9, Nevis 23.

RELATED STORIES
OliviaDavisWDC.JPG
Prep
Girls Basketball: W-DC takes advantage of Park Rapids fouls for a 63-48 victory
The loss drops the Panthers to 1-2 against Section 8AA opponents and 3-3 overall.
December 23, 2022 10:05 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Girls Basketball: Mya Stacey's long-range shooting sparks Nevis past Ogilvie
December 22, 2022 09:47 AM
Prep
Girls Basketball: Run to close first half keys Park Rapids' home win over Menahga
December 21, 2022 02:34 PM
Prep
Girls Basketball: Poor shooting night costs Park Rapids in loss
December 19, 2022 12:53 PM

Related Topics: GIRLS BASKETBALLPARK RAPIDS PANTHERSNEVIS TIGERS
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What to read next
092620.N.PRE.PRAHSStormy5789.jpg
Prep
Nordick proposes conference switch, girls hockey co-op
The Park Rapids Area Schools have an opportunity to join a different athletics conference, Activities Director Jeremy Nordick told the school board on Dec. 19.
December 23, 2022 09:12 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
EmmaVriezeWrap.JPG
Prep
Girls Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids enjoyed memorable season
The Panthers repeated as Section 8A True Team, Mid-State Conference and Section 8A champions while qualifying for state in 10 events.
December 22, 2022 01:35 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Basketball.logo.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Nevis, Menahga fall
Pequot Lakes defeats Tigers while a late run lifts Red Lake past the Braves.
December 22, 2022 10:23 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Gymnastics2.JPG
Prep
Gymnastics: Park Rapids reaches season high in dual against Perham
The Panthers use season bests in two events for a 127.70.
December 22, 2022 08:49 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson