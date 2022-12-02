Girls Basketball: Park Rapids' defense keys win over Nevis

NEVIS – A balanced scoring attack and a stifling defense resulted in a successful season opener for the Park Rapids girls basketball team.

The Panthers held Nevis to only one field goal in the final 9:59 of the first half in building a 22-10 lead en route to a 58-28 victory at the Tiger Arena on Thursday, Dec. 1.

A pair of layups by Julia Harmon gave Park Rapids a 5-3 lead before a jumper by Kayli Bessler tied it at 5-5 with 13:39 to play in the first half. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Gabi Shepersky and Halle Eischens and a layup by Anna Yliniemi gave the Panthers a 13-5 edge at the 10:14 mark. After Bessler hit a 3-pointer, Eischens countered with a 3-pointer as Park Rapids led 16-8 with 9:02 remaining in the opening half.

A layup off a steal by Yliniemi and a jumper by Olivia Davis pushed the Panthers’ advantage to 22-10 at the break. Marley Mitchell scored off a rebound to account for Nevis’ only points down the stretch.

A 3-pointer by Tori Weaver and a layup by Davis pushed Park Rapids’ lead to 28-10 with 16:26 to play. The Tigers responded with a layup by Bessler and a 3-pointer by Addison Lindow to cut the gap to 28-15 at the 14:38 mark, but Park Rapids used a 3-pointer by Eischens, a putback by Mady Maninga and a 3-pointer by Mickey Clark to push the advantage to 36-15 with 9:22 left.

Shepersky’s 3-pointer between 3-pointers by Bessler and Mya Stacey made it 39-21 before a jumper by Kilea Persons, a layup off a steal by Clark, and layups by Weaver, Davis and Yliniemi extended the margin to 49-25 with 5:09 to play. Stacey hit a 3-pointer for Nevis during that stretch.

Macey Lund scored off a rebound, Persons hit a jumper and Amelia Bagstad had a layup to conclude the scoring for the Panthers.

Avery Cederstrom (left) and Macey Lund (right) trap Nevis' Kayli Bessler in the second half of Park Rapids' 58-28 victory at the Tiger Arena on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Eischens finished with 10 points, Davis and Shepersky grabbed five rebounds each, Yliniemi had five steals, and Davis and Harmon dished out three assists each to lead the Panthers, who went 7 for 22 on 3-pointers and committed only nine turnovers. A total of 11 players entered the scoring column for Park Rapids.

"I thought our girls played some great defense against Nevis that really set the tone for the game. I rarely have to worry about their energy level at that end of the floor, but I thought we also did a good job of communicating, which helps quicken our rotations and make things even tougher for our opponents," said Park Rapids head coach Nic Lembcke. "We gave up a few too many offensive rebounds, but for the most part I thought we did a nice job of putting a body on someone when the shot went up. Some of them were just long rebounds or bad angles, but we can also do a better job of creating space and attacking the rebound off of the rim. Those are things that we will continue to work on and I am confident that we will see progress as we get more games under our belt. Overall I was extremely happy with how we played for our first game."

Bessler led the Tigers with 12 points and joined Mitchell with six rebounds. Stacey and Lindow had two assists each while Stacey had two steals as Nevis made 5 of 14 3-pointers and had 23 turnovers.

“First off, I give the Park Rapids girls and coaches credit for a very aggressive and in-your-face defense. With that said, we need to communicate better offensively on which plays we are running and follow through on executing them. It's a long season, and I believe we will be able to accomplish that or at the very least improve dramatically in our offensive sets,” said Nevis head coach Paul Schroeder. “The positive take away from the game for us was our defense. We have a strong foundation to build on while we develop our offense. Our defense held the Park Rapids starters to a total of 12 points in the first half, which is outstanding considering I believe those starters to be strong players. It's always good to play a strong team early in the season, which I believe Park Rapids is for us. We will use this loss to learn from, make adjustments and improve from. We'll be just fine in the long run if our attitudes stay positive and we continue to try and improve in the areas that are lacking in this early season.”

Park Rapids' Olivia Davis (13) leads a fastbreak during a game against Nevis on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

PARK RAPIDS: Clark 2 0-0 5, Shepersky 2 0-0 6, Weaver 1 1-2 4, Davis 3 1-2 7, Harmon 2 1-2 5, Lund 1 0-0 2, Bagstad 1 0-0 2, Maninga 2 1-2 5, Yliniemi 3 0-0 6, Eischens 3 1-2 10, Persons 2 2-2 6, Cederstrom 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 for 49 (FG), 7 for 12 (FT).

NEVIS: Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Lindow 1 1-3 4, DeWulf 0 1-4 1, Bessler 5 0-1 12, Stacey 2 0-0 6, Isaacson 0 2-2 2, Kowalke 0 0-0 0, Av. Forbes 0 1-3 1, McNamee 0 0-0 0, Al. Forbes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 for 37 (FG), 5 for 14 (FT).