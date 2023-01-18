STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
Girls Basketball: Park Rapids coasts to easy win over Bagley

The 59-22 victory lifts the Panthers' record to 6-5.

Basketball Isolated
Baskeball isolated on a white background as a sports and fitness symbol of a team liesure activity playing with a leather ball dribbling and passing in competition tournaments.
freshidea - stock.adobe.com
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
January 18, 2023 03:06 PM
PARK RAPIDS – Park Rapids took control with a 37-2 run in rolling to a 59-22 win over Bagley in a girls basketball game at the Century School gym on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Two baskets apiece by Tori Weaver, Olivia Davis and Julia Harmon gave the Panthers a 14-10 lead. After Bagley made it 14-13, Park Rapids closed the first half with a 20-2 spurt as Gabi Shepersky hit three 3-pointers and Weaver had a layup and a 3-pointer. Harmon and Anna Yliniemi also had layups and Avery Cederstrom hit a jumper as the Panthers carried a 34-15 lead into the break.

Two 3-pointers and a layup by Shepersky, a 3-pointer and a layup by Weaver, and layups by Harmon and Mady Maninga to open the second half pushed the lead to 51-15 with 9:37 to play. A layup by Cederstrom, another 3-pointer by Shepersky and a jumper by Amelia Bagstad capped off the win.

Shepersky finished with 20 points and Weaver contributed 14 points for the Panthers, who made 8 of 26 3-point tries. Davis had nine steals and six rebounds while Halle Eischens dished out four assists and Weaver (7) and Maninga (6) combined for 13 rebounds as Park Rapids tallied 17 steals and forced 24 turnovers to improve to 6-5.

Bagley, which made only 3 of 20 shots in the second half, fell to 3-11.

BAGLEY: Fultz 1 0-1 2, Maruska 5 0-1 11, Agnew 3 2-3 9, Hvezda 0 0-2 0. Totals: 9 for 43 (FG), 2 for 7 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: Clark 0 0-0 0, Shepersky 7 0-0 20, Weaver 6 0-0 14, Davis 2 0-0 4, Harmon 4 0-0 8, Rowland 0 0-0 0, Lund 0 0-0 0, Bagstad 1 0-0 2, N. Cederstrom 0 0-0 0, Maninga 1 2-2 4, Yliniemi 1 0-0 2, Eischens 0 0-0 0, Persons 0 1-2 1, A. Cederstrom 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 for 65 (FG), 3 for 4 (FT).

Halftime: Park Rapids 34, Bagley 15. Three-pointers: Maruska 1, Agnew 1, Shepersky 6, Weaver 2. Team fouls: Bagley 4, Park Rapids 14. Rebounds: Park Rapids 36 (Weaver 7, Davis 6, Maninga 6, Yliniemi 5, Weaver 2, N. Cederstrom 2, Eischens 2, A. Cederstrom 2, Clark 1, Shepersky 1, Lund 1, Persons 1). Assists: Park Rapids 15 (Eischens 4, Maninga 3, Clark 2, Weaver 2, Davis 1, Harmon 1, Lund 1, Persons 1). Steals: Park Rapids 17 (Davis 9, Weaver 3, Clark 2, Maninga 2, A. Cederstrom 1). Blocked shots: Park Rapids 1 (Harmon). Turnovers: Bagley 24, Park Rapids 12.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
