Girls Basketball: Park Rapids coasts to easy win over Bagley

PARK RAPIDS – Park Rapids took control with a 37-2 run in rolling to a 59-22 win over Bagley in a girls basketball game at the Century School gym on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Two baskets apiece by Tori Weaver, Olivia Davis and Julia Harmon gave the Panthers a 14-10 lead. After Bagley made it 14-13, Park Rapids closed the first half with a 20-2 spurt as Gabi Shepersky hit three 3-pointers and Weaver had a layup and a 3-pointer. Harmon and Anna Yliniemi also had layups and Avery Cederstrom hit a jumper as the Panthers carried a 34-15 lead into the break.

Two 3-pointers and a layup by Shepersky, a 3-pointer and a layup by Weaver, and layups by Harmon and Mady Maninga to open the second half pushed the lead to 51-15 with 9:37 to play. A layup by Cederstrom, another 3-pointer by Shepersky and a jumper by Amelia Bagstad capped off the win.

Shepersky finished with 20 points and Weaver contributed 14 points for the Panthers, who made 8 of 26 3-point tries. Davis had nine steals and six rebounds while Halle Eischens dished out four assists and Weaver (7) and Maninga (6) combined for 13 rebounds as Park Rapids tallied 17 steals and forced 24 turnovers to improve to 6-5.

Bagley, which made only 3 of 20 shots in the second half, fell to 3-11.

BAGLEY: Fultz 1 0-1 2, Maruska 5 0-1 11, Agnew 3 2-3 9, Hvezda 0 0-2 0. Totals: 9 for 43 (FG), 2 for 7 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: Clark 0 0-0 0, Shepersky 7 0-0 20, Weaver 6 0-0 14, Davis 2 0-0 4, Harmon 4 0-0 8, Rowland 0 0-0 0, Lund 0 0-0 0, Bagstad 1 0-0 2, N. Cederstrom 0 0-0 0, Maninga 1 2-2 4, Yliniemi 1 0-0 2, Eischens 0 0-0 0, Persons 0 1-2 1, A. Cederstrom 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 for 65 (FG), 3 for 4 (FT).