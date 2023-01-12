Girls Basketball: Park Rapids 8th graders win title at Mid-State tourney
The Panthers end the season with a 13-2 record.
The Park Rapids 8th grade girls basketball team concluded the season by winning the title at the Mid-State Conference tournament at Detroit Lakes on Jan. 7.
The Panthers defeated Pequot Lakes 42-16 in the quarterfinals, Aitkin 41-10 in the semifinals and Detroit Lakes 42-10 in the championship game to end the season with a 13-2 record.
