Sports | Prep
|
Girls Basketball: Park Rapids 8th graders win title at Mid-State tourney

The Panthers end the season with a 13-2 record.

8thGBB.jpg
Members of the Park Rapids 8th girls basketball team that won the Mid-State Conference title and finished the season with a 13-2 record were (front from left) Mika Isaacson, Anna Rickbiel, Molly Cederstrom, Emma Morris, Juia Grande; (back) Madeline Brandt, Adrienne Cook, Laila Davis, Makenzie Mack, coach Matt Brandt.
Contributed / Josh Cook
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
January 12, 2023 08:15 AM
The Park Rapids 8th grade girls basketball team concluded the season by winning the title at the Mid-State Conference tournament at Detroit Lakes on Jan. 7.

The Panthers defeated Pequot Lakes 42-16 in the quarterfinals, Aitkin 41-10 in the semifinals and Detroit Lakes 42-10 in the championship game to end the season with a 13-2 record.

