Girls Basketball: Park Rapids' 3-point shooting sparks win over W-H-A at home

PARK RAPIDS – Three 3-pointers by Tori Weaver broke open a 16-16 tie in leading the Park Rapids girls basketball team to a 65-44 win over Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at the Century School gym on Friday, Dec. 9.

Weaver scored off a rebound, Gabi Shepersky hit two 3-pointers, and Julia Harmon and Halle Eischens scored on layups as the game was tied at 16-16. Two 3-pointers by Weaver and a 3-pointer by Shepersky gave the Panthers a 25-18 lead with 3:44 to play in the first half before Weaver scored on a rebound and hit another 3-pointer as Park Rapids led 33-24 at the break.

A pair of 3-pointers by Shepersky, three baskets by Mady Maninga, a three-point play by Olivia Davis, a basket off a rebound by Anna Yliniemi, and a layup by Mickey Clark extended Park Rapids’ lead to 54-36 with 7:20 remaining. Layups by Kilea Persons, Weaver and Clark and a 3-pointer by Weaver capped off the win.

Halle Eischens looks to drive to the basket during Park Rapids' game against Pelican Rapids on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Weaver finished with 24 points and Shepersky added 16 points as those two combined to make nine 3-pointers as the Panthers went 9 for 23 on 3-point attempts. Yliniemi grabbed nine rebounds, Harmon had six rebounds and four steals, and Davis and Eischens dished out three assists each as Park Rapids improved to 2-1.

Aubrey Morrison (16) and Ava Welk (11) scored in double figures for the Wolves, who went 1 for 14 on 3-pointers in falling to 3-2 on the season.

WALKER-HACKENSACK-AKELEY: Av. Morrison 3 0-0 6, Au. Morrison 7 1-2 16, Welk 5 1-4 11, Johannsen 0 2-4 2, Oelschlager 0 3-4 3, Rand 2 1-2 5, Kurtz 0 1-2 1. Totals: 17 for 49 (FG), 9 for 18 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: Clark 2 0-0 4, Shepersky 5 1-2 16, Weaver 7 6-6 24, Davis 1 2-3 4, Harmon 1 0-0 2, Lund 0 0-0 0, Bagstad 0 0-0 0, Maninga 3 0-0 6, Yliniemi 2 0-0 4, Eischens 1 0-0 2, Persons 1 1-2 3, Cederstrom 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 for 62 (FG), 10 for 13 (FT).

Halftime: Park Rapids 33, W-H-A 24. Three-pointers: Au. Morrison 1, Shepersky 5, Weaver 4. Team fouls: W-H-A 8, Park Rapids 15. Rebounds: Park Rapids 42 (Yliniemi 9, Harmon 6, Clark 5, Weaver 5, Davis 5, Shepersky 4, Persons 4, Maninga 2, Eischens 2). Assists: Park Rapids 11 (Davis 3, Eischens 3 Weaver 2, Yliniemi 2, Clark 1). Steals: Park Rapids 14 (Harmon 4, Weaver 3, Davis 2, Eischens 2, Shepersky 1, Persons 1, Cederstrom 1). Blocked shots: Park Rapids 6 (Weaver 2, Yliniemi 2, Davis 1, Harmon 1). Turnovers: W-H-A 20, Park Rapids 18.

Pelican Rapids prevails

PARK RAPIDS – Pelican Rapids took advantage of 24 Park Rapids fouls for a 56-54 win over the Panthers at the Area High School gym on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The game was tied 47-47 with 3:59 to play before the Vikings made seven free throws down the stretch to win this game between Section 8AA teams.

After Pelican Rapids jumped out to a 6-2 lead, the Panthers responded with a 12-2 run behind a layup by Davis, two baskets by Maninga and a pair of 3-pointers by Shepersky for a 14-8 edge with 10:29 to play in the first half. A 3-pointer by Weaver and a putback by Harmon pushed the lead to 22-13 at the 7:11 mark. Pelican Rapids cut the gap to 22-19 before Weaver’s 3-pointer gave the Panthers a 25-19 edge at the break.

A jumper by Davis and 3-pointers by Weaver, Yliniemi and Shepersky kept Park Rapids in front 36-35 with 9:16 to go. A 3-pointer by Weaver, a basket off a rebound by Harmon and back-to-back 3-pointers by Shepersky tied the game at 47-47. Ellie Welch’s layup was offset by a 3-pointer by Weaver as Pelican Rapids held a 52-51 lead with 1:05 remaining. Morgan Korf hit three free throws to give the Vikings a 56-51 lead with :05 left. Weaver’s 3-pointer at the buzzer concluded the scoring.

Weaver hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 points while Shepersky made five 3-pointers for 15 points as the Panthers went 12 for 36 on 3-point tries. Harmon grabbed 11 rebounds and had three steals while Shepersky had four steals in Park Rapids’ first section game.

Korf finished with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds to go along with seven assists while Welch (15) and Kelsey Isaman (10) also scored in double figures as the Vikings improved to 3-0 in section games and on the season.

PELICAN RAPIDS: Isaman 5 0-1 10, Haugrud 2 1-2 5, Korf 4 9-12 18, Roisum 3 2-5 8, Welch 4 7-9 15, Gurath 0 0-1 0. Totals: 18 for 45 (FG), 19 for 30 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: Clark 0 0-0 0, Shepersky 5 0-0 15, Weaver 6 2-2 20, Davis 2 1-2 5, Harmon 2 1-2 5, Maninga 2 1-2 5, Yliniemi 1 1-2 4, Eischens 0 0-0 0, Persons 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 for 62 (FG), 6 for 10 (FT).