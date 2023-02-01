Girls Basketball: New York Mills defeats Menahga 54-44

MENAHGA – Four players scored in double figures as New York Mills defeated Menahga 54-44 in a Park Region Conference girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Kali Olson recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds while Ayla Olson (15), Maya Radniecki (12) and Isabelle Bauck (11) also scored in double figures for the Eagles, who improved to 7-2 in the conference and 10-7 overall.

Mackenzie Anderson (20) and Janelle Hendrickson (11) combined for 31 points for the Braves, who fell to 5-4 against conference teams and 7-9 overall. Anderson, Hendrickson and Anjalie Aho grabbed five rebounds each while Aho had five assists and Hendrickson had three steals.

NEW YORK MILLS: Radniecke 4 0-0 12, Bauck 4 1-2 11, A. Olson 7 1-3 15, K. Olson 5 2-4 12, Baune 2 0-1 4. Totals: 22 for 46 (FG), 4 for 10 (FT).

MENAHGA: Anderson 7 3-4 20, Aho 0 0-0 0, T. Pinoniemi 1 0-0 2, J. Hendrickson 4 3-3 11, Pietila 1 0-0 3, N. Pinoniemi 0 0-0 0, Torola 3 0-0 8. Totals: 16 for 42 (FG), 6 for 7 (FT).