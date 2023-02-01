Girls Basketball: New York Mills defeats Menahga 54-44
The loss drops the Braves' record in Park Region Conference games to 5-4.
MENAHGA – Four players scored in double figures as New York Mills defeated Menahga 54-44 in a Park Region Conference girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Kali Olson recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds while Ayla Olson (15), Maya Radniecki (12) and Isabelle Bauck (11) also scored in double figures for the Eagles, who improved to 7-2 in the conference and 10-7 overall.
Mackenzie Anderson (20) and Janelle Hendrickson (11) combined for 31 points for the Braves, who fell to 5-4 against conference teams and 7-9 overall. Anderson, Hendrickson and Anjalie Aho grabbed five rebounds each while Aho had five assists and Hendrickson had three steals.
NEW YORK MILLS: Radniecke 4 0-0 12, Bauck 4 1-2 11, A. Olson 7 1-3 15, K. Olson 5 2-4 12, Baune 2 0-1 4. Totals: 22 for 46 (FG), 4 for 10 (FT).
MENAHGA: Anderson 7 3-4 20, Aho 0 0-0 0, T. Pinoniemi 1 0-0 2, J. Hendrickson 4 3-3 11, Pietila 1 0-0 3, N. Pinoniemi 0 0-0 0, Torola 3 0-0 8. Totals: 16 for 42 (FG), 6 for 7 (FT).
Halftime: New York Mills 29, Menahga 23. Three-pointers: Radniecke 4, Bauck 2, Anderson 3, Pietila 1, Torola 2. Team fouls: New York Mills 11, Menahga 9. Rebounds: Menahga 24 (Anderson 5, Aho 5, J. Hendrickson 5, Torola 4, Pietina 2, N. Pinoniemi 2, T. Pinoniemi 1). Assists: Menahga 11 (Aho 5, J. Hendrickson 2, Anderson 1, T. Pinoniemi 1, Pietila 1, Torola 1). Steals: Menahga 8 (J. Hendrickson 3, Anderson 1, Aho 1, Pietila 1, N. Pinoniemi 1, Torola 1). Blocked shots: Menahga 1 (Torola). Turnovers: New York Mills 15, Menahga 17.
