Girls Basketball: Nevis uses 17-0 run to spark win over PR-B

NEVIS – Mya Stacey hit three straight 3-pointers as Nevis opened the second half with a 17-0 run to take control in a 47-30 Northwoods Conference and Section 5A West girls basketball victory over Pine River-Backus at the Tiger Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Kayli Bessler also hit a 3-pointer, Addison Lindow converted a three-point play and Ava Forbes turned a steal into a layup as the Tigers extended a 16-15 halftime lead to 33-15.

Stacey finished with 16 points while Lindow had 10 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Bessler grabbed 10 rebounds and Forbes had five steals for the Tigers, who went 6 for 21 on 3-pointers and forced 20 turnovers.

No player hit double figures for PR-B, which went 3 for 17 on 3-point tries.

The win lifted Nevis’ record to 7-1 against conference and section teams and 12-2 overall.

PR-B fell to 3-2 in the section, 4-2 in the conference and 8-6 overall.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley gained a share of the top spot in the conference standings with a 53-50 win in double overtime over Nevis at the Tiger Arena on Monday, Jan. 23.

Stacey (15), Bessler (13) and Lindow (11) hit double figures for the Tigers. Marley Mitchell (6) and Forbes (5) rounded out the scoring for Nevis.

Adyson Kurtz (17) and Aubrey Morrison (16) combined for 33 points as the Wolves improved to 7-1 in the conference, 4-0 against Section 5A foes and 12-5 overall with that win.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS: Dahl 0 1-2 1, Travis 1 2-4 4, Hanneken 2 0-2 4, Tulenchik 3 0-0 6, Barchus 2 2-4 8, Bueckers 2 0-0 4, Lewis 1 0-0 3. Totals: 11 for 39 (FG), 5 for 12 (FT).

NEVIS: Mitchell 2 2-3 6, A. Lindow 3 3-5 10, DeWulf 0 0-0 0, Bessler 2 0-0 5, Stacey 6 0-0 16, Isaacson 0 0-0 0, Kowalke 0 0-0 0, Av. Forbes 3 2-6 8, McNamee 0 0-0 0, Al. Forbes 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 for 55 (FG), 7 for 14 (FT).