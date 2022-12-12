Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Basketball: Nevis takes charge early to top Verndale

Addison Lindow's 20 points and 10 rebounds spark Tigers' 61-48 victory.

NEvis.png
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
December 12, 2022 11:40 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

VERNDALE – Addison Lindow’s double-double sparked the Nevis girls basketball team to a 61-48 victory over Verndale in a game between Section 5A rivals on Friday, Dec. 9.

Kayli Bessler’s basket and 3-pointer and baskets by Liddy DeWulf and Lindow gave the Tigers an early 15-4 lead before a pair of 3-pointers and a basket by Mya Stacey, two baskets by Lindow, a 3-pointer by Mallory Kowalke and a basket by Marley Mitchell made it 33-22 at the half.

Three baskets by Lindow, a 3-pointer by Bessler and a basket by Mitchell kept Nevis in front 44-33 before two baskets by Stacey, a 3-pointer by Bessler, and baskets by Lindow and Ava Forbes pushed the advantage to 59-39.

Lindow scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while joining Bessler with five assists to pace the Tigers. Bessler (14) and Stacey (13) also scored in double figures with Bessler hauling down nine rebounds. Bessler and Mitchell had three steals each as the Tigers improved to 2-1 on the season in their first section game.

Mallory Uselman (13) and Avery Amerud (11) scored in double figures for the Pirates, who fell to 0-2 in section play and 0-4 overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

NEVIS: Mitchell 3 0-0 6, Lindow 9 2-2 20, DeWulf 1 0-0 2, Bessler 5 1-2 14, Stacey 4 3-4 13, Isaacson 0 0-0 0, Kowalke 1 0-0 2, Harris 0 0-0 0, Av. Forbes 1 0-0 2, McNamee 0 0-0 0, Al. Forbes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 for 54 (FG), 6 for 8 (FT).

VERNDALE: Amerud 4 1-2 11, Uselman 5 2-2 13, Elfstrum 1 1-2 3, Blaha 2 1-2 5, Stanley 3 0-1 7, Madsen 1 0-0 2, Ludovissie 2 2-3 7. Totals: 18 for 47 (FG), 7 for 12 (FT).

Halftime: Nevis 33, Verndale 22. Three-pointers: Bessler 3, Stacey 2, Amerud 2, Uselman 1, Stanley 1, Ludovissie 1. Team fouls: Nevis 17, Verndale 13. Rebounds: Nevis 30 (Lindow 10, Bessler 9, Av. Forbes 4, Stacey 2, Al. Forbes 2, Isaacson 1, Mitchell 1, Kowalke 1). Assists: Nevis 19 (Bessler 5, Lindow 5, Stacey 3, DeWulf 2, Mitchell 2, Av. Forbes 1, Al. Forbes 1). Steals: Nevis 13 (Bessler 3, Mitchell 3, Av. Forbes 2, Al. Forbes 2, Stacey 1, Isaacson 1, Lindow 1). Blocked shots: Nevis 2 (Av. Forbes 1, Bessler 1). Turnovers: Nevis 11, Verndale 19.

RELATED STORIES
OliviaDavisWDC.JPG
Prep
Girls Basketball: W-DC takes advantage of Park Rapids fouls for a 63-48 victory
The loss drops the Panthers to 1-2 against Section 8AA opponents and 3-3 overall.
December 23, 2022 10:05 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Girls Basketball: Mya Stacey's long-range shooting sparks Nevis past Ogilvie
December 22, 2022 09:47 AM
Prep
Girls Basketball: Run to close first half keys Park Rapids' home win over Menahga
December 21, 2022 02:34 PM
Prep
Girls Basketball: Poor shooting night costs Park Rapids in loss
December 19, 2022 12:53 PM

Related Topics: GIRLS BASKETBALLNEVIS TIGERSNEVIS
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What to read next
092620.N.PRE.PRAHSStormy5789.jpg
Prep
Nordick proposes conference switch, girls hockey co-op
The Park Rapids Area Schools have an opportunity to join a different athletics conference, Activities Director Jeremy Nordick told the school board on Dec. 19.
December 23, 2022 09:12 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
EmmaVriezeWrap.JPG
Prep
Girls Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids enjoyed memorable season
The Panthers repeated as Section 8A True Team, Mid-State Conference and Section 8A champions while qualifying for state in 10 events.
December 22, 2022 01:35 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Basketball.logo.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Nevis, Menahga fall
Pequot Lakes defeats Tigers while a late run lifts Red Lake past the Braves.
December 22, 2022 10:23 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Gymnastics2.JPG
Prep
Gymnastics: Park Rapids reaches season high in dual against Perham
The Panthers use season bests in two events for a 127.70.
December 22, 2022 08:49 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson