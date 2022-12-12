Girls Basketball: Nevis takes charge early to top Verndale

VERNDALE – Addison Lindow’s double-double sparked the Nevis girls basketball team to a 61-48 victory over Verndale in a game between Section 5A rivals on Friday, Dec. 9.

Kayli Bessler’s basket and 3-pointer and baskets by Liddy DeWulf and Lindow gave the Tigers an early 15-4 lead before a pair of 3-pointers and a basket by Mya Stacey, two baskets by Lindow, a 3-pointer by Mallory Kowalke and a basket by Marley Mitchell made it 33-22 at the half.

Three baskets by Lindow, a 3-pointer by Bessler and a basket by Mitchell kept Nevis in front 44-33 before two baskets by Stacey, a 3-pointer by Bessler, and baskets by Lindow and Ava Forbes pushed the advantage to 59-39.

Lindow scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while joining Bessler with five assists to pace the Tigers. Bessler (14) and Stacey (13) also scored in double figures with Bessler hauling down nine rebounds. Bessler and Mitchell had three steals each as the Tigers improved to 2-1 on the season in their first section game.

Mallory Uselman (13) and Avery Amerud (11) scored in double figures for the Pirates, who fell to 0-2 in section play and 0-4 overall.

NEVIS: Mitchell 3 0-0 6, Lindow 9 2-2 20, DeWulf 1 0-0 2, Bessler 5 1-2 14, Stacey 4 3-4 13, Isaacson 0 0-0 0, Kowalke 1 0-0 2, Harris 0 0-0 0, Av. Forbes 1 0-0 2, McNamee 0 0-0 0, Al. Forbes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 for 54 (FG), 6 for 8 (FT).

VERNDALE: Amerud 4 1-2 11, Uselman 5 2-2 13, Elfstrum 1 1-2 3, Blaha 2 1-2 5, Stanley 3 0-1 7, Madsen 1 0-0 2, Ludovissie 2 2-3 7. Totals: 18 for 47 (FG), 7 for 12 (FT).