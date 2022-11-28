Girls Basketball: Nevis strives to return to state tournament

With the return of four starters and five other letterwinners, the Nevis girls basketball team is striving to earn a return trip to the state Class A tournament.

The Tigers are expecting another successful season after qualifying for state for the first time in school history by winning the Section 5A title, posting a 10-4 record in Northwoods Conference play and finishing with a 20-10 overall record last season.

Returning as starters for the Tigers (who defeated Braham 38-27 in the section title game and lost to Hancock 73-38, defeated United Christian Academy 52-48 and lost to Mountain Iron-Buhl 70-35 at the state tournament) are senior point guard Addison Lindow, junior forwards Kayli Bessler and Mya Stacey, and junior post Marley Mitchell. The other returning letterwinners are seniors Liddy DeWulf (post), Allee Forbes (point guard) and Mallory Kowalke (forward); sophomore Grace McNamee (forward); and freshman Clair Isaacson (post).

Bessler finished second on the team in scoring at 11.5 points a game and was the leading rebounder at 9.6 per game. Bessler also had a team-high 50 3-pointers while contributing 51 steals and 43 assists.

Lindow led Nevis with 96 assists and was second with 72 steals while averaging 9.6 points a game. Lindow made 23 3-pointers and grabbed 170 rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stacey was the Tigers’ leader with 93 steals while averaging 8.9 points a game. Stacey hit 35 3-pointers and had 79 rebounds and 45 assists.

Mitchell chipped in 3.5 points a game while tallying 184 rebounds and 33 steals.

Lindow and Bessler earned all-conference honors while Stacey and Mitchell received all-conference honorable mention honors last season.

DeWulf (33 points, 56 rebounds, 19 assists, 11 steals) also played a key role last season while Forbes, Kowalke, McNamee and Isaacson saw limited varsity time.

The Tigers have two key players to replace with the graduation of Ava Isaacson and Maggie Carrier. Isaacson led the team in scoring at 13.3 points a game while adding 9.1 rebounds a game along with 59 assists and 50 steals as an all-conference player. Carrier chipped in 39 points, 29 rebounds and 12 steals.

Providing depth for the Tigers this season will be senior Sarah Boettcher; sophomore Morgan Monroe; and freshmen Danika Anderson, Adeline Bjorklund, Ava Forbes, Grace Haisman, Olivia Harris, Abbi Jensen, Kaira Johnson, Brenna Lindow and Kendall Nelson.

“By focusing on what we can do and what we can control, we believe that our team should be able to compete with all quality teams in the conference and section. As everyone knows, it is a very long season and whichever team can maintain that focus has a shot at success,” said Schroeder. “Our focus will always be on improving and working as a team. In concentrating on that, we will strive to have another successful season and hopefully make a return trip to state. It is extremely tough to make it - we realize that. However, now that we have gone once, the desire is there to try and do it again.”

SEASON SCHEDULE

Nov. 29 – vs. Red Lake, 7:15 p.m.

Dec. 1 – vs. Park Rapids, 7:15 p.m. Dec. 6 – at Pine River-Backus, 7:15 p.m. Dec. 9 – at Verndale, 7:15 p.m. Dec. 15 – at Cass Lake-Bena, 7:15 p.m. Dec. 20 – at Ogilvie, 7:15 p.m. Dec. 22 – vs. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 3 – vs. Browerville-Eagle Valley, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 6 – at Blackduck, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 9 – vs. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 12 – vs. Kelliher-Northome, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 14 – at Braham, 1:15 p.m. Jan. 17 – vs. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 20 – vs. Laporte, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 24 – vs. Pine River-Backus, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 27 – at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 7:15 p.m.