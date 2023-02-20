Girls Basketball: Nevis sees 8-game winning streak come to an end

NEVIS – The Nevis girls basketball team broke open a close game by going on a 36-5 run in a 60-21 victory over Hill City-Northland at the Tiger Arena on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Two layups by Addison Lindow gave the Tigers a 16-13 lead before 3-pointers by Marley Mitchell and Mya Stacey and a layup by Lindow sparked an 11-3 run as Nevis led 27-16 at the half.

Stacey’s three layups, a 3-pointer and a layup by Kayli Bessler, and jumpers by Clair Isaacson, Liddy DeWulf, Olivia Harris and Ava Forbes keyed a 25-2 run to open the second half as the Tigers outscored HC-N 33-5 after the break.

Bessler’s double-double of 13 points and 14 rebounds, Stacey’s 19 points, and Lindow’s four steals led Nevis, which won despite going 3 for 26 on 3-pointers. The Tigers’ defense held HC-N to 12% shooting (6 for 50, including 2 for 24 on 3-pointers) while forcing 20 turnovers.

The loss dropped HC-N’s record to 7-15.

NEVIS: Mitchell 2 0-0 5, Lindow 3 0-0 6, DeWulf 1 1-2 3, Bessler 3 6-8 13, Stacey 6 6-7 19, Isaacson 1 0-0 2, Kowalke 1 0-0 2, Harris 2 0-0 4, Av. Forbes 2 0-0 4, McNamee 1 0-0 2, Al. Forbes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 for 65 (FG), 13 for 17 (FT).

Halftime: Nevis 27, HC-N 16. Three-pointers: Mitchell 1, Bessler 1, Stacey 1. Team fouls: HC-N 15, Nevis 15. Rebounds: Nevis 37 (Bessler 14, Lindow 5, Mitchell 4, Isaacson 4, McNamee 4, DeWulf 2, Al. Forbes 2, Kowalke 1, Av. Forbes 1). Assists: Nevis 4 (Mitchell 1, DeWulf 1, Bessler 1, Isaacson 1). Steals: Nevis 12 (Lindow 4, Stacey 3, Isaacson 2, Mitchell 1, DeWulf 1, Bessler 1). Turnovers: HC-N 20, Nevis 5.

Mustangs rally for win

KELLIHER – Northome-Kelliher closed with a 24-5 run to rally for a 62-56 win over the Tigers in a battle between the top teams in the Northwoods Conference on Friday, Feb. 17.

Despite three baskets by Bessler and a pair of layups by Stacey, the Tigers trailed 20-14. Nevis responded with a 17-4 run to claim a 31-24 halftime lead behind Stacey’s layup, 3-pointer and three jumpers.

A layup by Mitchell and a basket off a rebound by Stacey kept Nevis in front 38-28 while a trio of 3-pointers and a jumper by Bessler made it 51-38 with 7:44 to play. The Mustangs controlled the rest of the game to rally for the win and avenge a 37-36 loss to Nevis earlier this season.

Bessler finished with 25 points and Stacey added 22 points as the Tigers went 4 for 18 on 3-point tries. Mitchell grabbed nine rebounds and blocked three shots, Lindow dished out seven assists, and Bessler blocked four shots as the Tigers saw an eight-game winning streak end in falling to 11-2 in the conference and 19-3 overall.

Kylee Binkley (23) and Kate Thayer (14) scored in double figures as the Mustangs improved to 13-2 against conference teams and 21-2 overall. N-K went 5 for 23 on 3-pointers and forced 24 Nevis turnovers.

“The N-K game was really a good game played by two pretty good teams. The game could have went either way at the end,” said Nevis head coach Paul Schroeder. “We came out on the short end this time, but I believe it was an excellent game for us as we are about to wind up our regular season and head into the playoffs. Yes, we lost the game, but we gained a great competitive outing and that is sometimes more helpful down the stretch versus winning easily over a lesser opponent.”

NEVIS: Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Lindow 0 1-2 1, DeWulf 0 0-2 0, Bessler 10 2-2 25, Stacey 9 3-6 22, Av. Forbes 2 2-2 6, McNamee 0 0-1 0, Al. Forbes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 for 47 (FG), 8 for 15 (FT).

NORTHOME-KELLIHER: K. Thayer 7 0-2 14, Neft 1 2-2 5, E. Thayer 4 1-4 9, Hallstrom 1 2-2 4, Lundin 2 2-3 7, Binkley 8 4-4 23. Totals: 23 for 69 (FG), 11 for 17 (FT).