Girls Basketball: Nevis ends game on 5-0 run to top CL-B
The Tigers prevail 40-37 in a Northwoods Conference game.
NEVIS – Kayli Bessler’s jumper and three free throws in the final 2:26 rallied the Nevis girls basketball team to a 40-37 conference win over Cass Lake-Bena at the Tiger Arena on Thursday, Feb. 2.
The Tigers led 22-20 at the half before CL-B claimed a 37-35 lead. Bessler accounted for the only scoring down the stretch as Nevis improved to 9-1 in conference play and 15-2 overall.
Addison Lindow’s 15 points and five assists and Bessler’s 14 points and 11 rebounds paced the Tigers, who won despite going 3 for 18 on 3-pointers and 9 for 21 on free throws. Marley Mitchell chipped in 14 rebounds and four steals for Nevis.
Grabrielle Fineday’s 18 points and 11 rebounds led CL-B, which fell to 8-3 against conference foes and 11-7 overall.