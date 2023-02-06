Girls Basketball: Nevis ends game on 5-0 run to top CL-B

NEVIS – Kayli Bessler’s jumper and three free throws in the final 2:26 rallied the Nevis girls basketball team to a 40-37 conference win over Cass Lake-Bena at the Tiger Arena on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The Tigers led 22-20 at the half before CL-B claimed a 37-35 lead. Bessler accounted for the only scoring down the stretch as Nevis improved to 9-1 in conference play and 15-2 overall.

Addison Lindow’s 15 points and five assists and Bessler’s 14 points and 11 rebounds paced the Tigers, who won despite going 3 for 18 on 3-pointers and 9 for 21 on free throws. Marley Mitchell chipped in 14 rebounds and four steals for Nevis.

Grabrielle Fineday’s 18 points and 11 rebounds led CL-B, which fell to 8-3 against conference foes and 11-7 overall.

CASS LAKE-BENA: Larose 4 2-2 10, Wright 0 0-1 0, Fineday 4 8-12 18, T. Wind 2 0-3 4, A. Wind 1 0-0 2, FallsDown 1 0-0 3. Totals: 12 for 45 (FG), 10 for 18 (FT).

NEVIS: Mitchell 1 1-2 3, A. Lindow 4 5-10 15, DeWulf 0 2-2 2, Bessler 6 1-5 14, Stacey 1 0-0 2, Av. Forbes 1 0-1 2, McNamee 1 0-1 2. Totals: 14 for 58 (FG), 9 for 21 (FT).