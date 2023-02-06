99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Basketball: Nevis ends game on 5-0 run to top CL-B

The Tigers prevail 40-37 in a Northwoods Conference game.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
February 06, 2023 10:07 AM
NEVIS – Kayli Bessler’s jumper and three free throws in the final 2:26 rallied the Nevis girls basketball team to a 40-37 conference win over Cass Lake-Bena at the Tiger Arena on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The Tigers led 22-20 at the half before CL-B claimed a 37-35 lead. Bessler accounted for the only scoring down the stretch as Nevis improved to 9-1 in conference play and 15-2 overall.

Addison Lindow’s 15 points and five assists and Bessler’s 14 points and 11 rebounds paced the Tigers, who won despite going 3 for 18 on 3-pointers and 9 for 21 on free throws. Marley Mitchell chipped in 14 rebounds and four steals for Nevis.

Grabrielle Fineday’s 18 points and 11 rebounds led CL-B, which fell to 8-3 against conference foes and 11-7 overall.

CASS LAKE-BENA: Larose 4 2-2 10, Wright 0 0-1 0, Fineday 4 8-12 18, T. Wind 2 0-3 4, A. Wind 1 0-0 2, FallsDown 1 0-0 3. Totals: 12 for 45 (FG), 10 for 18 (FT).

NEVIS: Mitchell 1 1-2 3, A. Lindow 4 5-10 15, DeWulf 0 2-2 2, Bessler 6 1-5 14, Stacey 1 0-0 2, Av. Forbes 1 0-1 2, McNamee 1 0-1 2. Totals: 14 for 58 (FG), 9 for 21 (FT).

Halftime: Nevis 22, CL-B 20. Three-pointers: Fineday 2, FallsDown 1, A. Lindow 2, Bessler 1. Team fouls: CL-B 18, Nevis 17. Rebounds: Nevis 42 (Mitchell 14, Bessler 11, Av. Forbes 5, DeWulf 4, A. Lindow 3, McNamee 3, Stacey 2). Assists: Nevis 8 (A. Lindow 5, Av. Forbes 2, Mitchell 1). Steals: Nevis 15 (Mitchell 4, McNamee 3, A. Lindow 2, DeWulf 2, Stacey 2, Av. Forbes 2). Blocked shots: Nevis 4 (Bessler 2, Stacey 1, Av. Forbes 1). Turnovers: CL-B 21, Nevis 15.

