Sports | Prep
Girls Basketball: Nevis ends first half on a 16-0 run in a 63-30 win over Red Lake

The Tigers improve to 10-1 in Northwoods Conference play with the victory.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
February 08, 2023 01:34 PM
RED LAKE – The Nevis girls basketball team jumped out to an 18-4 lead and coasted to a 63-30 Northwoods Conference win over Red Lake on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Addison Lindow, Grace McNamee and Mya Stacey each had two baskets in the early going. After Red Lake made it 18-11, the Tigers closed the first half on a 16-0 run. Stacey sparked that spurt with a pair of 3-pointers and two layups as Nevis led 34-11 at the break.

Stacey hit another 3-pointer, Lindow had three baskets, and Ava Forbes contributed a pair of inside baskets in the second half as Nevis coasted to the win.

Lindow’s double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds along with five steals led the Tigers, who had 19 steals and forced 30 turnovers. Stacey scored 19 points and Forbes pulled down 12 rebounds as Nevis won despite going 3 for 23 on 3-pointers and turning the ball over 27 times.

Nevis defeated Red Lake 84-46 in the season opener. The win lifted the Tigers’ record to 10-1 in conference play and 16-2 overall.

NEVIS: Mitchell 0 0-0 0, A. Lindow 6 1-4 13, DeWulf 0 2-3 2, McNamee 3 2-2 8, Stacey 7 2-4 19, Isaacson 3 2-2 8, Kowalke 1 0-2 2, Harris 1 0-0 2, Av. Forbes 2 4-6 8, Al. Forbes 0 0-0 0, B. Lindow 0 0-0 0, Nelson 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 1-2 1, Monroe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 for 68 (FG), 14 for 25 (FT).

Halftime: Nevis 34, Red Lake 11. Three-pointers: Stacey 3. Team fouls: Nevis 14, Red Lake 18. Rebounds: Nevis 54 (Av. Forbes 12, A. Lindow 10, Stacey 6, Kowake 5, Mitchell 4, DeWulf 4, Isaacson 4, B. Lindow 3, Al. Forbes 3, McNamee 1, Harris 1, Anderson 1). Assists: Nevis 11 (A. Lindow 2, DeWulf 2, McNamee 2, Isaacson 2, Stacey 1, Av. Forbes 1, Al. Forbes 1). Steals: Nevis 19 (A. Lindow 5, McNamee 3, Stacey 2, Harris 2, Anderson 2, Isaacson 1, Kowalke 1, Av. Forbes 1, Al. Forbes 1, Nelson 1). Blocked shots: Nevis 3 (McNamee 1, Stacey 1, Kowalke 1). Turnovers: Nevis 27, Red Lake 30.

