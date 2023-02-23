99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Girls Basketball: Nevis defeats Sebeka behind Mya Stacey's 27 points

The 60-49 win lifts the Tigers' record to 9-1 against Section 5A opponents and 20-3 overall.

NevisTigersLogo.png
Nevis Tigers
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
February 23, 2023 09:36 AM

NEVIS – Mya Stacey sparked a pivotal 12-4 run early in the second half that propelled Nevis to a 60-49 win over Sebeka in a battle of Section 5A West girls basketball teams on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Three-pointers by Stacey and Kayli Bessler gave Nevis an 8-3 lead before the Trojans responded with a 12-0 run. Bessler and Stacey hit 3-pointers and added inside baskets as the Tigers led 20-19 at the half.

Sebeka took a 23-22 lead to start the second half before Stacey followed a layup with a pair of 3-pointers to give the Tigers a 34-27 advantage. Consecutive 3-pointers by Stacey, Addison Lindow and Bessler along with three-point plays by Ava Forbes and Stacey pushed the lead to 52-33 as the Tigers improved to 9-1 in section games and 20-3 overall.

Stacey finished with 27 points while Bessler had a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds. Lindow chipped in 11 points, Marley Mitchell grabbed 11 rebounds, and Stacey had six steals for the Tigers, who went 9 for 29 on 3-pointers.

Leading the Trojans, who fell to 4-5 against section teams and 5-18 overall, were Maci Lake with 22 points and Annika Pulju with a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds. Sebeka went 3 for 26 on 3-point attempts.

ADVERTISEMENT

SEBEKA: Lake 7 6-6 22, Stevens 1 3-6 5, Pulju 6 5-6 17, Watson 2 0-0 5. Totals: 16 for 53 (FG), 14 for 18 (FT).

NEVIS: Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Lindow 4 2-3 11, DeWulf 0 0-0 0, Bessler 5 2-4 15, Stacey 9 4-6 27, Isaacson 0 1-2 1, Av. Forbes 1 1-1 3, McNamee 1 1-2 3, Al. Forbes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 for 65 (FG), 11 for 18 (FT).

Halftime: Nevis 20, Sebeka 19. Three-pointers: Lake 2, Watson 1, Lindow 1, Bessler 3, Stacey 5. Team fouls: Sebeka 15, Nevis 14. Fouled out: Bessler. Rebounds: Nevis 42 (Bessler 13, Mitchell 11, Stacey 5, Isaacson 5, LIndow 4, Av. Forbes 2, DeWulf 1, Al. Forbes 1). Assists: Nevis 6 (Lindow 2, Bessler 1, Stacey 1, Av. Forbes 1, McNamee 1). Steals: Nevis 9 (Stacey 6, Lindow 3). Blocked shots: Nevis 5 (Mitchell 2, Av. Forbes 2, Bessler 1). Turnovers: Sebeka 10, Nevis 11.

RELATED STORIES

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
Basketball.logo.jpg
Prep
Local high school boys, girls basketball games postponed on Feb. 23
February 23, 2023 08:52 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Basketball Isolated
Prep
Boys Basketball: Pillager takes control in second half to defeat Menahga
February 23, 2023 08:33 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Sawyerttorkelson8A.JPG
Prep
Boys Hockey: Park Rapids prevails in overtime thriller
February 22, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson

ADVERTISEMENT