Girls Basketball: Nevis defeats Sebeka behind Mya Stacey's 27 points

NEVIS – Mya Stacey sparked a pivotal 12-4 run early in the second half that propelled Nevis to a 60-49 win over Sebeka in a battle of Section 5A West girls basketball teams on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Three-pointers by Stacey and Kayli Bessler gave Nevis an 8-3 lead before the Trojans responded with a 12-0 run. Bessler and Stacey hit 3-pointers and added inside baskets as the Tigers led 20-19 at the half.

Sebeka took a 23-22 lead to start the second half before Stacey followed a layup with a pair of 3-pointers to give the Tigers a 34-27 advantage. Consecutive 3-pointers by Stacey, Addison Lindow and Bessler along with three-point plays by Ava Forbes and Stacey pushed the lead to 52-33 as the Tigers improved to 9-1 in section games and 20-3 overall.

Stacey finished with 27 points while Bessler had a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds. Lindow chipped in 11 points, Marley Mitchell grabbed 11 rebounds, and Stacey had six steals for the Tigers, who went 9 for 29 on 3-pointers.

Leading the Trojans, who fell to 4-5 against section teams and 5-18 overall, were Maci Lake with 22 points and Annika Pulju with a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds. Sebeka went 3 for 26 on 3-point attempts.

SEBEKA: Lake 7 6-6 22, Stevens 1 3-6 5, Pulju 6 5-6 17, Watson 2 0-0 5. Totals: 16 for 53 (FG), 14 for 18 (FT).

NEVIS: Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Lindow 4 2-3 11, DeWulf 0 0-0 0, Bessler 5 2-4 15, Stacey 9 4-6 27, Isaacson 0 1-2 1, Av. Forbes 1 1-1 3, McNamee 1 1-2 3, Al. Forbes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 for 65 (FG), 11 for 18 (FT).

Halftime: Nevis 20, Sebeka 19. Three-pointers: Lake 2, Watson 1, Lindow 1, Bessler 3, Stacey 5. Team fouls: Sebeka 15, Nevis 14. Fouled out: Bessler. Rebounds: Nevis 42 (Bessler 13, Mitchell 11, Stacey 5, Isaacson 5, LIndow 4, Av. Forbes 2, DeWulf 1, Al. Forbes 1). Assists: Nevis 6 (Lindow 2, Bessler 1, Stacey 1, Av. Forbes 1, McNamee 1). Steals: Nevis 9 (Stacey 6, Lindow 3). Blocked shots: Nevis 5 (Mitchell 2, Av. Forbes 2, Bessler 1). Turnovers: Sebeka 10, Nevis 11.