Girls Basketball: Nevis defeats Sebeka behind Mya Stacey's 27 points
The 60-49 win lifts the Tigers' record to 9-1 against Section 5A opponents and 20-3 overall.
NEVIS – Mya Stacey sparked a pivotal 12-4 run early in the second half that propelled Nevis to a 60-49 win over Sebeka in a battle of Section 5A West girls basketball teams on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Three-pointers by Stacey and Kayli Bessler gave Nevis an 8-3 lead before the Trojans responded with a 12-0 run. Bessler and Stacey hit 3-pointers and added inside baskets as the Tigers led 20-19 at the half.
Sebeka took a 23-22 lead to start the second half before Stacey followed a layup with a pair of 3-pointers to give the Tigers a 34-27 advantage. Consecutive 3-pointers by Stacey, Addison Lindow and Bessler along with three-point plays by Ava Forbes and Stacey pushed the lead to 52-33 as the Tigers improved to 9-1 in section games and 20-3 overall.
Stacey finished with 27 points while Bessler had a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds. Lindow chipped in 11 points, Marley Mitchell grabbed 11 rebounds, and Stacey had six steals for the Tigers, who went 9 for 29 on 3-pointers.
Leading the Trojans, who fell to 4-5 against section teams and 5-18 overall, were Maci Lake with 22 points and Annika Pulju with a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds. Sebeka went 3 for 26 on 3-point attempts.
