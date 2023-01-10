99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Girls Basketball: Nevis controls first half in victory over Clearbrook-Gonvick

The Tigers build a 39-9 halftime lead in a 58-30 Northwoods Conference win.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
January 10, 2023 10:49 AM
NEVIS – Nevis forced 21 turnovers and held Clearbrook-Gonvick’s offense to 3 of 17 shooting in building a 39-9 halftime lead in a 58-30 Northwoods Conference girls basketball victory at the Tiger Arena on Monday, Jan. 9.

The Tigers forced 34 turnovers in the game to improve to 4-0 in the conference and 6-1 overall.

Nevis took control from the opening tip as a pair of 3-pointers and a layup by Mya Stacey provided a quick 8-1 lead. Layups by Grace McNamee and Addison Lindow, jumpers by Kayli Bessler and Lindow, and a three-point play by Marley Mitchell made it 23-1. Two layups by Lindow along with a layup and a 3-pointer by McNamee, layups by Mallory Kowalke and Ava Forbes, and a jumper by Bessler gave Nevis a 30-point cushion at the break.

Stacey led a balanced offensive attack with 10 points as 12 different players contributed in the scoring column. Lindow led the Tigers with 10 rebounds, seven steals and five assists while Bessler had six steals and Forbes and Mitchell blocked three shots apiece. The Tigers made 21 steals to offset a 5-for-29 effort on 3-pointers.

C-G fell to 1-5 against conference teams and 1-11 overall.

CLEARBROOK-GONVICK: Lavine 3 4-6 10, Bergerson 1 2-6 4, Fawver 2 3-4 8, Stoskopf 1 0-0 2, Ballard 2 0-0 4, McCoy 1 0-0 2, Johnson 0 0-2 0. Totals: 10 for 40 (FG), 9 for 18 (FT).

NEVIS: Mitchell 1 3-3 5, A. Lindow 4 0-0 8, DeWulf 0 0-0 0, Bessler 2 1-2 5, Stacey 3 2-2 10, Bjorklund 1 1-2 3, Isaacson 1 0-0 2, Kowalke 2 0-0 5, Harris 2 0-0 5, Av. Forbes 1 0-2 2, McNamee 3 0-2 7, Al. Forbes 0 0-0 0, B. Lindow 2 0-0 4, Nelson 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Monroe 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 for 75 (FG), 7 for 13 (FT).

Halftime: Nevis 39, C-G 9. Three-pointers: Fawver 1, Stacey 2, Kowalke 1, Harris 1, McNamee 1. Team fouls: C-G 11, Nevis 18. Rebounds: Nevis 50 (A. Lindow 10, Mitchell 7, Av. Forbes 6, Stacey 5, Bessler 4, B. Lindow 4, DeWulf 3, Al. Forbes 2, Nelson 2, Bjorklund 2, Anderson 2, Harris 1, Isaacson 1, McNamee 1). Assists: Nevis 13 (A. Lindow 5, Bessler 4, Al. Forbes 2, Stacey 1, Anderson 1). Steals: Nevis 21 (A. Lindow 7, Bessler 6, Mitchell 3, Stacey 2, McNamee 2, Isaacson 1). Blocked shots: Nevis 8 (Mitchell 3, Av. Forbes 3, Bessler 1, Al. Forbes 1). Turnovers: C-G 34, Nevis 18.

