Girls Basketball: Nevis closes out regular season on a roll

Building early leads helped the Nevis girls basketball team end the regular season with road wins over Laporte, Pine River-Backus and Lake of the Woods to lock up the Northwoods Conference South Division title.

The Tigers rolled to a 50-9 halftime lead in a 74-17 win over Laporte on Feb. 23, jumped out to a 15-1 advantage in a 60-41 victory over Pine River-Backus on Feb. 24 and used a 16-0 run to claim a 40-14 halftime lead in a 62-29 victory over Lake of the Woods on Feb. 25.

Those three wins gave the Tigers a 14-2 record in the conference, including a 7-1 record in the South Division. Kelliher-Northome also went 14-2 to win the Northwoods Conference North Division title. Nevis ended the regular season with a 23-3 overall record.

Tigers tame Wildcats

LAPORTE – The Tigers turned a 7-5 lead into a 34-5 advantage with a 27-0 run and followed with a 16-4 spurt en route to building a 41-point halftime lead in this conference and Section 5A game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mya Stacey’s 16 points and Ava Forbes’ 13 points led the Tigers, who had 13 players enter the scoring column. Forbes and Addison Lindow had eight rebounds apiece while Grace McNamee chipped in six rebounds and five assists. The Tigers made 12 of 29 3-pointers. Nevis had 23 steals with Clair Isaacson (6), Stacey (5), Forbes (4) and McNamee (4) combining for 19 of them as the Tigers forced 32 turnovers and held Laporte to 12% shooting (5 for 41).

The Wildcats, who lost to Nevis 75-22 in the other meeting this season, fell to 0-14 in the conference, 0-8 against Section 5A teams and 0-22 on the season.

NEVIS: Mitchell 1 0-0 2, A. Lindow 2 2-4 6, DeWulf 1 0-0 2, Bessler 3 0-0 9, Stacey 6 0-0 16, Bjorklund 0 0-0 0, Isaacson 2 0-0 4, Kowalke 3 0-0 8, Harris 1 0-0 3, Boettcher 1 0-0 3, Av. Forbes 6 1-1 13, McNamee 1 1-2 3, Al. Forbes 1 0-0 2, B. Lindow 0 0-0 0, Jensen 1 0-0 3. Totals: 29 for 77 (FG), 4 for 8 (FT).

Halftime: Nevis 50, Laporte 9. Three-pointers: Bessler 3, Stacey 4, Kowalke 2, Harris 1, Boettcher 1, Jensen 1. Team fouls: Nevis 16, Laporte 12. Rebounds: Nevis 47 (A. Lindow 8, Av. Forbes 8, McNamee 6, Bessler 5, Isaacson 5, Mitchell 4, Al. Forbes 4, DeWulf 2, Stacey 2, Bjorklund 1, Kowalke 1, Jensen 1). Assists: Nevis 19 (McNamee 5, Bessler 2, Stacey 2, Isaacson 2, Av. Forbes 2, Al. Forbes 2, Bjorklund 1, Mitchell 1, DeWulf 1, Kowalke 1). Steals: Nevis 23 (Isaacson 6, Stacey 5, Av. Forbes 4, McNamee 4, A. Lindow 2, Al. Forbes 2). Blocked shots: Nevis 5 (DeWulf 2, Bessler 2, Mitchell 1). Turnovers: Nevis 15, Laporte 32.

Tigers defeat Pine River-Backus

PINE RIVER – Lindow flirted with a triple-double in leading the Tigers past Pine River-Backus.

Lindow posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists while also grabbing seven rebounds as the Tigers prevailed despite going 3 for 13 on 3-point tries. Bessler led the way with 15 points while Marley Mitchell grabbed nine rebounds. Stacey chipped in six steals as Nevis led 30-19 at the half.

Kate Travis scored 14 points for PR-B, which went 7 for 25 on 3-pointers in falling to 7-6 in the conference, 6-5 against section opponents and 12-14 overall. Nevis swept the season series after defeating PR-B 47-30 earlier this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

NEVIS: Mitchell 2 2-2 6, A. Lindow 5 1-2 11, DeWulf 2 3-4 7, Bessler 6 0-0 15, Stacey 2 3-3 7, Isaacson 1 0-0 2, Kowalke 0 0-0 0, Av. Forbes 3 0-1 6, McNamee 2 2-3 6, Al. Forbes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 for 57 (FG), 11 for 15 (FT).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS: Travis 5 1-2 14, Dahl 1 0-0 3, Burns 0 2-4 2, Tulenchik 2 0-0 4, Barchus 3 0-0 9, Bueckers 3 3-6 9. Totals: 14 for 46 (FG), 6 for 12 (FT).

Halftime: Nevis 30, PR-B 19. Three-pointers: Bessler 3, Travis 3, Dahl 1, Barchus 3. Team fouls: Nevis 11, PR-B 14. Rebounds: Nevis 37 (Mitchell 9, A. Lindow 7, Bessler 6, Stacey 5, McNamee 4, Av. Forbes 3, DeWulf 2, Al. Forbes 1). Assists: Nevis 14 (A. Lindow 10, Mitchell 1, DeWulf 1, Bessler 1, McNamee 1). Steals: Nevis 10 (Stacey 6, McNamee 3, A. Lindow 1). Turnovers: Nevis 9, PR-B 14.

Tigers crush Lake of the Woods

BAUDETTE – Bessler (15) and Stacey (13) hit three 3-pointers each and combined to score 28 points in pacing Nevis past Lake of the Woods to close out the regular season.

Mitchell grabbed 11 rebounds and Lindow dished out six assists while Forbes, Bessler and Clair Isaacson had three steals each as the Tigers made 11 of 30 3-pointers while forcing 23 turnovers.

Elsie Dahl’s 11 points led LOW, which went 2 for 17 on 3-pointers in falling to 5-8 in conference play and 7-17 overall.

NEVIS: Mitchell 3 2-2 8, A. Lindow 3 1-2 9, DeWulf 0 0-0 0, Bessler 6 0-0 15, Stacey 4 2-2 13, Isaacson 1 2-2 5, Kowalke 2 0-0 6, Av. Forbes 3 0-2 6, McNamee 0 0-0 0, Jensen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 for 57 (FG), 7 for 10 (FT).

ADVERTISEMENT

LAKE OF THE WOODS: Husbands 0 2-2 2, Sonstegard 1 0-0 3, Dahl 4 3-5 11, Hasbargen 0 2-4 2, Haack 4 0-0 9, Mathias 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 for 46 (FG), 7 for 11 (FT).

Halftime: Nevis 40, LOW 14. Three-pointers: A. Lindow 2, Bessler 3, Stacey 3, Kowalke 2, Isaacson 1. Sonstegard 1, Haack 1. Team fouls: Nevis 8, LOW 9. Rebounds: Nevis 37 (Mitchell 11, A. Lindow 4, DeWulf 4, Bessler 4, McNamee 4, Isaacson 3, Stacey 2, Av. Forbes 2, Jensen 2, Kowalke 1). Assists: Nevis 14 (A. Lindow 6, Stacey 3, Isaacson 3, Bessler 2). Steals: Nevis 15 (Bessler 3, Isaacson 3, Av. Forbes 3, A. Lindow 2, Stacey 2, DeWulf 1, McNamee 1). Turnovers: Nevis 18, LOW 23.