Sports | Prep
Girls Basketball: Nevis avenges earlier loss to W-H-A with a convincing 52-34 win

The Tigers jump out to a 31-8 halftime lead to split the season series.

girls basketball
girls basketball
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
January 31, 2023 11:17 AM
Share
WALKER – The Nevis girls basketball team was able to avenge an overtime loss to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley a week earlier by taking control early in a 52-34 Northwoods Conference and Section 5A West victory on Monday, Jan. 30.

Nevis, which lost to the Wolves 53-50 in double overtime on Jan. 23, jumped out to a 10-0 lead and built a 31-8 advantage at the break in coasting to the win.

A pair of 3-pointers by Mya Stacey helped provide the 10-0 lead while another 3-pointer and a three-point play by Stacey along with three layups by Liddy DeWulf and two baskets by Ava Forbes led to the 23-point halftime advantage.

Stacey finished with 17 points and DeWulf added 10 points to lead the Tigers, who went 6 for 17 on 3-pointers and forced 18 turnovers. Bessler contributed nine rebounds and five assists, Marley Mitchell grabbed eight rebounds, and Addison Lindow had six assists and five steals as Nevis improved to 8-1 in both the conference and section and 14-2 overall.

Aubrey Morrison scored 19 points as the Wolves fell to 7-2 in the conference, 4-1 in section play and 13-6 overall.

NEVIS: A. Lindow 1 1-3 3, DeWulf 5 0-0 10, Mitchell 2 0-0 5, Av. Forbes 3 1-1 7, McNamee 1 0-0 2, Bessler 3 0-0 8, Stacey 4 5-9 17. Totals: 19 for 46 (FG), 8 for 15 (FT).

WALKER-HACKENSACK-AKELEY: Av. Morrison 1 0-0 3, Au. Morrison 6 5-6 19, Johannsen 0 1-2 1, Oelschlager 1 0-0 3, Rand 2 0-0 5, Kurtz 1 1-2 3. Totals: 11 for 41 (FG), 7 for 10 (FT).

Halftime: Nevis 31, W-H-A 8. Three-pointers: Mitchell 1, Bessler 2, Stacey 3, Av. Morrison 1, Au. Morrison 2, Oelschlager 1, Rand 1. Team fouls: Nevis 7, W-H-A 12. Rebounds: Nevis 26 (Bessler 9, Mitchell 8, Av. Forbes 3, A. Lindow 2, Stacey 2, DeWulf 1, McNamee 1). Assists: Nevis 15 (A. Lindow 6, Bessler 5, DeWulf 2, Mitchell 1, Stacey 1). Steals: Nevis 13 (A. Lindow 5, Bessler 3, Mitchell 2, Stacey 2, Av. Forbes 1). Turnovers: Nevis 10, W-H-A 18.

