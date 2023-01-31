Girls Basketball: Nevis avenges earlier loss to W-H-A with a convincing 52-34 win

WALKER – The Nevis girls basketball team was able to avenge an overtime loss to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley a week earlier by taking control early in a 52-34 Northwoods Conference and Section 5A West victory on Monday, Jan. 30.

Nevis, which lost to the Wolves 53-50 in double overtime on Jan. 23, jumped out to a 10-0 lead and built a 31-8 advantage at the break in coasting to the win.

A pair of 3-pointers by Mya Stacey helped provide the 10-0 lead while another 3-pointer and a three-point play by Stacey along with three layups by Liddy DeWulf and two baskets by Ava Forbes led to the 23-point halftime advantage.

Stacey finished with 17 points and DeWulf added 10 points to lead the Tigers, who went 6 for 17 on 3-pointers and forced 18 turnovers. Bessler contributed nine rebounds and five assists, Marley Mitchell grabbed eight rebounds, and Addison Lindow had six assists and five steals as Nevis improved to 8-1 in both the conference and section and 14-2 overall.

Aubrey Morrison scored 19 points as the Wolves fell to 7-2 in the conference, 4-1 in section play and 13-6 overall.

NEVIS: A. Lindow 1 1-3 3, DeWulf 5 0-0 10, Mitchell 2 0-0 5, Av. Forbes 3 1-1 7, McNamee 1 0-0 2, Bessler 3 0-0 8, Stacey 4 5-9 17. Totals: 19 for 46 (FG), 8 for 15 (FT).

WALKER-HACKENSACK-AKELEY: Av. Morrison 1 0-0 3, Au. Morrison 6 5-6 19, Johannsen 0 1-2 1, Oelschlager 1 0-0 3, Rand 2 0-0 5, Kurtz 1 1-2 3. Totals: 11 for 41 (FG), 7 for 10 (FT).