Sports | Prep
Girls Basketball: Mya Stacey's long-range shooting sparks Nevis past Ogilvie

The Tigers improve to 4-1 with a 59-42 road victory.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
December 22, 2022 09:47 AM
OGILVIE – Mya Stacey hit six 3-pointers in the first half in sparking the Nevis girls basketball team to a 59-42 win over Ogilvie on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Addison Lindow scored on three layups and Ava Forbes had a pair of layups as the Tigers led 32-22 at the half. Layups by Liddy DeWulf, Kayli Bessler, Stacey, Grace McNamee and Lindow at the start of the second half pushed Nevis’ advantage to 45-25.

Stacey finished with 29 points, Lindow scored 10 points and joined Forbes with four assists, and Forbes grabbed 10 rebounds. Stacey and McNamee had two steals each while Marley Mitchell blocked two shots as the Tigers improved to 2-0 against Section 5A teams and 4-1 overall. Nevis went 6 for 16 on 3-pointers while committing 26 turnovers.

Bailey Heald (12) and Kadence Pierce (11) scored in double figures for the Lions, who went 7 for 32 on 3-pointers in falling to 2-1 in section play and 4-2 overall.

NEVIS: Mitchell 1 2-2 4, Lindow 5 0-0 10, DeWulf 1 0-0 2, Bessler 1 0-2 2, Stacey 10 3-4 29, Av. Forbes 4 0-1 8, McNamee 2 0-0 4, Al. Forbes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 for 56 (FG), 5 for 9 (FT).

OGILVIE: Heins 2 0-1 5, Heald 4 0-2 12, Nehring 2 0-0 4, Nelson 2 0-0 5, Pierce 5 1-1 11, Peterson 2 0-0 5. Totals: 17 for 66 (FG), 1 for 4 (FT).

Halftime: Nevis 32, Ogilvie 22. Three-pointers: Stacey 6, Heins 1, Heald 4, Nelson 1, Peterson 1. Team fouls: Nevis 13, Ogilvie 11. Rebounds: Nevis 52 (Av. Forbes 10, Mitchell 8, Lindow 8, Bessler 8, DeWulf 6, Stacey 5, McNamee 5, Al. Forbes 2). Assists: Nevis 15 (Lindow 4, Av. Forbes 4, DeWulf 2, Bessler 2, Mitchell 2, McNamee 1). Steals: Nevis 7 (Stacey 2, McNamee 2, Mitchell 1, Lindow 1, Av. Forbes 1). Blocked shots: Nevis 5 (Mitchell 2, DeWulf 1, Bessler 1, Lindow 1). Turnovers: Nevis 26, Ogilvie 14.

1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
