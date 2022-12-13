Girls Basketball: Mountain Iron-Buhl defeats Menahga

MENAHGA – Mountain Iron-Buhl used a run in the first half to take the lead for good and another run in the second half to break open a close game and defeat the Menahga girls basketball team 84-63 on Monday, Dec. 12.

Both teams traded baskets at the start as jumpers by Menahga’s Mackenzie Anderson and Anjalie Aho and layups by Erica Tormanen and Anderson produced a 10-10 tie with 13:45 to play in the first half.

The Rangers, sparked by a pair of 3-pointers by Jordan Zubich, went on a 20-4 run to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Anderson’s jumper and Leah Weaver’s layup accounted for the only scoring for the Braves, which faced a 30-14 deficit at the 8:51 mark.

A pair of layups by Tormanen, a 3-pointer by Joie Koll and a layup by Weaver cut the gap to 30-24 at the 6:00 mark. Anderson scored off a rebound and hit a pair of 3-pointers to make it 38-33 with 2:10 left in the first half before Tormanen’s basket off a rebound had Menahga within 42-35 at the break.

Erica Tormanen tries to break the Mountain Iron-Buhl press during a game at Menahga on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Layups by Weaver and Anderson, back-to-back layups by Tormanen, and a basket off a rebound by Koll kept the Braves within 50-45 with 13:16 to play. MI-B responded with a 19-4 run, highlighted by three 3-pointers and a three-point play by Zubich, to break the game open. Anderson’s layup was the only field goal for Menahga during that stretch as the Rangers built a 69-49 advantage with 7:40 remaining.

A layup by Weaver along with a 3-pointer and a jumper by Anderson accounted for the majority of Menahga’s scoring down the stretch.

Anderson finished with 27 points and seven rebounds while Tormanen scored 13 points and Weaver had 15 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Koll also grabbed seven rebounds as the Braves fell to 1-3.

Zubich hit seven 3-pointers and scored 37 points while Sage Ganyo added 21 points to lead MI-B. The Rangers made 12 of 29 3-pointers and forced 26 turnovers to improve to 5-1.

MOUNTAIN IRON-BUHL: Savela 4 0-0 9, Zubich 13 4-4 37, Ganyo 9 1-2 21, Luukkonen 2 0-0 4, Aubrey 0 1-2 1, Warwas 2 0-0 4, Neyens 3 0-0 8. Totals: 33 for 63 (FG), 6 for 9 (FT).

MENAHGA: Anderson 10 4-7 27, Aho 1 2-2 4, Tormanen 6 1-5 13, Weaver 4 1-2 9, Koll 2 2-4 7, J. Hendrickson 0 2-4 2, N. Pinoniemi 0 1-2 1. Totals: 23 for 54 (FG), 13 for 26 (FT).