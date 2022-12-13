Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Basketball: Mountain Iron-Buhl defeats Menahga

Jordan Zubich and Sage Ganyo combine for 58 points in leading the Rangers to an 84-63 victory.

LeahWeaverMIB.JPG
Leah Weaver (12) goes up for a shot during Menahga's game against Mountain Iron-Buhl on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
December 13, 2022 02:21 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

MENAHGA – Mountain Iron-Buhl used a run in the first half to take the lead for good and another run in the second half to break open a close game and defeat the Menahga girls basketball team 84-63 on Monday, Dec. 12.

Both teams traded baskets at the start as jumpers by Menahga’s Mackenzie Anderson and Anjalie Aho and layups by Erica Tormanen and Anderson produced a 10-10 tie with 13:45 to play in the first half.

The Rangers, sparked by a pair of 3-pointers by Jordan Zubich, went on a 20-4 run to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Anderson’s jumper and Leah Weaver’s layup accounted for the only scoring for the Braves, which faced a 30-14 deficit at the 8:51 mark.

A pair of layups by Tormanen, a 3-pointer by Joie Koll and a layup by Weaver cut the gap to 30-24 at the 6:00 mark. Anderson scored off a rebound and hit a pair of 3-pointers to make it 38-33 with 2:10 left in the first half before Tormanen’s basket off a rebound had Menahga within 42-35 at the break.

EricaTormanenMIB.JPG
Erica Tormanen tries to break the Mountain Iron-Buhl press during a game at Menahga on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Layups by Weaver and Anderson, back-to-back layups by Tormanen, and a basket off a rebound by Koll kept the Braves within 50-45 with 13:16 to play. MI-B responded with a 19-4 run, highlighted by three 3-pointers and a three-point play by Zubich, to break the game open. Anderson’s layup was the only field goal for Menahga during that stretch as the Rangers built a 69-49 advantage with 7:40 remaining.

ADVERTISEMENT

A layup by Weaver along with a 3-pointer and a jumper by Anderson accounted for the majority of Menahga’s scoring down the stretch.

Anderson finished with 27 points and seven rebounds while Tormanen scored 13 points and Weaver had 15 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Koll also grabbed seven rebounds as the Braves fell to 1-3.

Zubich hit seven 3-pointers and scored 37 points while Sage Ganyo added 21 points to lead MI-B. The Rangers made 12 of 29 3-pointers and forced 26 turnovers to improve to 5-1.

MOUNTAIN IRON-BUHL: Savela 4 0-0 9, Zubich 13 4-4 37, Ganyo 9 1-2 21, Luukkonen 2 0-0 4, Aubrey 0 1-2 1, Warwas 2 0-0 4, Neyens 3 0-0 8. Totals: 33 for 63 (FG), 6 for 9 (FT).

MENAHGA: Anderson 10 4-7 27, Aho 1 2-2 4, Tormanen 6 1-5 13, Weaver 4 1-2 9, Koll 2 2-4 7, J. Hendrickson 0 2-4 2, N. Pinoniemi 0 1-2 1. Totals: 23 for 54 (FG), 13 for 26 (FT).

Halftime: MI-B 42, Menahga 35. Three-pointers: Savela 1, Zubich 7, Ganyo 2, Neyens 2, Anderson 3, Koll 1. Team fouls: MI-B 24, Menahga 11. Fouled out: Savela. Rebounds: Menahga 42 (Weaver 15, Anderson 7, Koll 7, Tormanen 6, J. Hendrickson 4, N. Pinoniemi 2, Aho 1). Assists: Menahga 10 (Weaver 3, Anderson 2, Tormanen 1, Koll 1, Aho 1, J. Hendrickson 1, N. Pinoniemi 1). Steals: Menahga 6 (Weaver 3, Anderson 2, J. Hendrickson 1). Blocked shots: Menahga 1 (Weaver). Turnovers: MI-B 16, Menahga 26.

RELATED STORIES
OliviaDavisWDC.JPG
Prep
Girls Basketball: W-DC takes advantage of Park Rapids fouls for a 63-48 victory
The loss drops the Panthers to 1-2 against Section 8AA opponents and 3-3 overall.
December 23, 2022 10:05 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Girls Basketball: Mya Stacey's long-range shooting sparks Nevis past Ogilvie
December 22, 2022 09:47 AM
Prep
Girls Basketball: Run to close first half keys Park Rapids' home win over Menahga
December 21, 2022 02:34 PM
Prep
Girls Basketball: Poor shooting night costs Park Rapids in loss
December 19, 2022 12:53 PM

Related Topics: GIRLS BASKETBALLMENAHGA BRAVESMENAHGA
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What to read next
092620.N.PRE.PRAHSStormy5789.jpg
Prep
Nordick proposes conference switch, girls hockey co-op
The Park Rapids Area Schools have an opportunity to join a different athletics conference, Activities Director Jeremy Nordick told the school board on Dec. 19.
December 23, 2022 09:12 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
EmmaVriezeWrap.JPG
Prep
Girls Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids enjoyed memorable season
The Panthers repeated as Section 8A True Team, Mid-State Conference and Section 8A champions while qualifying for state in 10 events.
December 22, 2022 01:35 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Basketball.logo.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Nevis, Menahga fall
Pequot Lakes defeats Tigers while a late run lifts Red Lake past the Braves.
December 22, 2022 10:23 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Gymnastics2.JPG
Prep
Gymnastics: Park Rapids reaches season high in dual against Perham
The Panthers use season bests in two events for a 127.70.
December 22, 2022 08:49 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson