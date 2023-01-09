Girls Basketball: Menahga takes charge in second half to defeat Sebeka

SEBEKA – After building a 31-17 halftime lead, the Menahga girls basketball team took control in the second half in rolling to a 66-33 Park Region Conference win over Sebeka on Friday, Jan. 6.

Layups by Anjalie Aho, Erica Tormanen and Mackenzie Anderson and a 3-pointer by Anderson gave the Braves an early 14-3 lead. A 3-pointer by Addie Pinoniemi, two inside baskets by Tormanen, and layups by Joie Koll and Leah Weaver gave Menahga a 14-point lead at the break.

The Braves opened the second half with a 26-10 run behind 3-pointers by Aho, Tormanen and Anderson along with four layups by Anderson for a 57-27 advantage. Three-pointers by Anderson and Taija Pinoniemi capped off the win.

Anderson scored 24 points, Tormanen had 13 points and three blocked shots, and Aho had 12 points to lead the Braves. Weaver chipped in seven rebounds and four assists while Anderson (5), Aho (4) and Janelle Hendrickson (4) combined for 13 of the Braves’ 17 steals. Menahga’s defense forced 32 turnovers while the offense went 7 for 20 on 3-pointers and made 17 of 24 free throws.

The win lifted the Braves’ record to 3-1 in the conference. Sebeka, which didn’t have a player score in double figures and went 2 for 14 on 3-pointers, fell to 1-1 in Park Region play and 3-4 overall. Henning tops the conference with a 4-0 record while Wadena-Deer Creek is also 3-1.

MENAHGA: Anderson 8 5-10 24, Aho 4 3-4 12, J. Hendrickson 0 4-4 4, Tormanen 5 2-2 13, Koll 1 0-0 2, M. Hendrickson 0 0-0 0, T. Pinoniemi 1 0-0 3, A. Pinoniemi 1 2-2 5, Weaver 1 0-0 2, N. Pinoniemi 0 0-0 0, Pietila 0 1-2 1, Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 for 56 (FG), 17 for 24 (FT).

SEBEKA: Quaschnick 0 1-2 1, Lake 2 3-4 9, Stevens 1 4-6 6, Pulju 1 0-0 2, Watson 0 3-4 3, Weaver 4 0-1 8, Bullock 1 0-0 2, Connor 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 for 39 (FG), 11 for 17 (FT).

Halftime: Menahga 31, Sebeka 17. Three-pointers: Anderson 3, Aho 1, Tormanen 1, T. Pinoniemi 1, A. Pinoniemi 1, Lake 2. Team fouls: Menahga 16, Sebeka 19. Rebounds: Menahga 30 (Weaver 7, Koll 6, Anderson 4, Tormanen 3, Pietila 3, A. Pinoniemi 3, Aho 2, N. Pinoniemi 1, J. Hendrickson 1). Assists: Menahga 13 (Weaver 4, Koll 3, Tormanen 3, Aho 2, Anderson 1). Steals: Menahga 17 (Anderson 5, Aho 4, J. Hendrickson 4, Tormanen 2, Koll 1, Weaver 1). Blocked shots: Menahga 5 (Tormanen 3, Aho 1, J. Hendrickson 1). Turnovers: Menahga 18, Sebeka 32.

Late run lifts Pirates past Braves

MENAHGA – A 16-0 run late in the second half sparked Crookston to a 54-39 win over the Braves in a battle between Section 8AA teams on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Three 3-pointers by Anderson and a putback by Weaver gave Menahga an early 16-14 lead while a 3-pointer by Addie Pinoniemi made it 21-16 as the Braves carried a 21-18 lead into the break.

A layup by Anderson and a 3-pointer by Hendrickson made it 30-27. Crookston claimed a 38-34 lead before taking control in building a 54-34 advantage.

Anderson (13) and Tormanen (10) reached double figures for the Braves, who went 5 for 15 on 3-pointers. Weaver and Hendrickson pulled down seven rebounds each and Aho dished out four assists as Menahga fell to 0-3 in section play and 3-5 overall.

Halle Winjum posted a double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds while Abby Borowicz added 14 points and Isabelle Smith scored 10 points as the Pirates improved to 4-2 in section games and 5-4 overall.

CROOKSTON: Winjum 4 3-4 14, Borowicz 6 1-3 14, Smith 5 0-0 10, Gunderson 3 1-4 8, Salentine 2 0-0 4, Boll 1 0-0 2, Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 for 52 (FG), 5 for 11 (FT).

MENAHGA: Anderson 4 2-3 13, Aho 0 0-0 0, Hendrickson 2 1-2 6, Tormanen 1 8-9 10, Koll 0 2-2 2, A. Pinoniemi 1 0-0 3, Weaver 2 1-3 5, N. Pinoniemi 0 0-2 0 Pietila 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 for 46 (FG), 14 for 21 (FT).