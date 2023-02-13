99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Girls Basketball: Menahga slips by Sebeka, Osakis

The Braves improve to 11-9 with the pair of victories.

Basketball Isolated
Baskeball isolated on a white background as a sports and fitness symbol of a team liesure activity playing with a leather ball dribbling and passing in competition tournaments.
freshidea - stock.adobe.com
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
February 13, 2023 01:11 PM
SEBEKA – Ending the first half with an 11-0 run put the Menahga girls basketball team in front for good in a 52-43 Park Region Conference win over Sebeka on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Sebeka led 16-15 before three layups by Erica Tormanen and two jumpers by Anjalie Aho gave the Braves a 26-16 advantage at the break.

Tormanen (13) and Taija Pinoniemi (10) scored in double figures while Aho, Mackenzie Anderson and Janelle Hendrickson scored 9 points apiece for the Braves, who made 5 of 22 3-pointers. Niina Pinoniemi had seven rebounds and four assists while Anna Pietila had four steals as Menahga improved to 8-4 in the conference. The Braves defeated Sebeka 66-43 earlier this season.

Maci Lake’s 20 points led the Trojans, who went 1 for 14 on 3-pointers in dropping to 2-9 in conference play and 5-14 overall.

MENAHGA: Anderson 3 1-2 9, Aho 4 1-2 9, T. Pinoniemi 4 0-0 10, J. Hendrickson 3 2-6 9, Tormanen 5 3-5 13, N. Pinoniemi 0 0-0 0, Pietila 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 for 57 (FG), 7 for 15 (FT).

SEBEKA: Lake 7 5-5 20, Ness 1 0-0 2, Stevens 3 1-4 7, Pulju 3 0-0 6, Watson 4 0-0 8. Totals: 18 for 48 (FG), 6 for 9 (FT).

Halftime: Menahga 26, Sebeka 16. Three-pointers: Anderson 2, T. Pinoniemi 2, J. Hendrickson 1, Lake 1. Team fouls: Menahga 12, Sebeka 17. Rebounds: Menahga 33 (N. Pinoniemi 7, J. Hendrickson 6, Pietila 6, Aho 4, Tormanen 4, Anderson 3, T. Pinoniemi 3). Assists: Menahga 9 (N. Pinoniemi 4, Aho 2, Pietila 2, T. Pinoniemi 1). Steals: Menahga 11 (Pietila 4, J. Hendrickson 3, Tormanen 2, Aho 1, N. Pinoniemi 1). Turnovers: Menahga 11, Sebeka 16.

Braves top Osakis

OSAKIS – An 11-0 run in the first half led the Braves to a 38-28 win over Osakis on Friday, Feb. 10.

Two baskets apiece by Anderson and Aho along with a 3-pointer by Hendrickson turned a 9-6 deficit into a 17-9 lead as Menahga carried a 20-14 edge into the half.

Anderson posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds while Aho’s four steals and three assists helped the Braves improve to 11-9.

Osakis, which was led by Taylor Dirkes’ 11 points, fell to 10-11.

MENAHGA: Anderson 5 2-3 13, Aho 3 2-2 8, T. Pinoniemi 1 2-2 4, J. Hendrickson 2 1-4 6, Tormanen 2 0-0 4, N. Pinoniemi 1 1-1 3, Pietila 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 for 36 (FG), 8 for 13 (FT).

OSAKIS: Faber 1 1-2 3, Dierkes 5 0-0 11, Weisser 2 0-0 5, Muenzhuber 2 0-0 5, Kranz 1 2-2 4. Totals: 11 for 37 (FG), 3 for 6 (FT).

Halftime: Menahga 20, Osakis 14. Three-pointers: Anderson 1, J. Hendrickson 1, Dirkes 1, Weisser 1, Muenzhuber 1. Team fouls: Menahga 7, Osakis 11. Rebounds: Menahga 22 (Anderson 10, N. Pinoniemi 5, J. Hendrickson 3, Aho 1, T. Pinoniemi 1, Tormanen 1, Pietila 1). Assists: Menahga 4 (Aho 3, J. Hendrickson 1). Steals: Menahga 9 (Aho 4, Anderson 2, T. Pinoniemi 2, Pietila 1). Blocked shots: Menahga 2 (T. Pinoniemi 1, J. Hendrickson 1). Turnovers: Menahga 12, Osakis 16.

