Girls Basketball: Menahga prevails in overtime over Frazee
The Braves extend their winning streak with a 59-56 victory.
MENAHGA – Mackenzie Anderson’s layup off a steal proved to be the game-winner as Menahga edged Frazee 59-56 in overtime in a Section 8AA girls basketball clash on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Layups by Niina Pinoniemi and Erica Tormanen gave the Braves a 5-4 lead before Frazee responded with a 22-5 run. Menahga trailed 37-25 at the half despite two layups apiece by Tormanen and Janelle Hendrickson and a 3-pointer by Anderson.
Frazee maintained a 45-35 lead with 13:41 to play before a 3-pointer by Hendrickson was followed by a jumper, a 3-pointer and a three-point play by Anderson as the Braves led 51-45. The Hornets ended regulation with a 10-4 run to force overtime.
With the game tied at 56-56, Anderson turned a steal into a layup with :31 showing before Anjalie Aho made a free throw with :09 remaining to seal the win.
Anderson’s 20 points, nine steals, seven rebounds and three assists along with Tormanen’s 16 points led the Braves, who made 6 of 23 3-pointers and forced 25 turnovers. Taija Pinoniemi grabbed nine rebounds while Aho had three assists and three steals as Menahga improved to 3-3 against section teams and 15-9 overall with their eighth straight win.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jayden Sonnenberg’s double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds along with Brynn Larson’s 15 points paced the Hornets, who went 2 for 13 on 3-pointers in falling to 2-12 in section play and 7-16 overall.