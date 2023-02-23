Girls Basketball: Menahga prevails in overtime over Frazee

MENAHGA – Mackenzie Anderson’s layup off a steal proved to be the game-winner as Menahga edged Frazee 59-56 in overtime in a Section 8AA girls basketball clash on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Layups by Niina Pinoniemi and Erica Tormanen gave the Braves a 5-4 lead before Frazee responded with a 22-5 run. Menahga trailed 37-25 at the half despite two layups apiece by Tormanen and Janelle Hendrickson and a 3-pointer by Anderson.

Frazee maintained a 45-35 lead with 13:41 to play before a 3-pointer by Hendrickson was followed by a jumper, a 3-pointer and a three-point play by Anderson as the Braves led 51-45. The Hornets ended regulation with a 10-4 run to force overtime.

With the game tied at 56-56, Anderson turned a steal into a layup with :31 showing before Anjalie Aho made a free throw with :09 remaining to seal the win.

Anderson’s 20 points, nine steals, seven rebounds and three assists along with Tormanen’s 16 points led the Braves, who made 6 of 23 3-pointers and forced 25 turnovers. Taija Pinoniemi grabbed nine rebounds while Aho had three assists and three steals as Menahga improved to 3-3 against section teams and 15-9 overall with their eighth straight win.

Jayden Sonnenberg’s double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds along with Brynn Larson’s 15 points paced the Hornets, who went 2 for 13 on 3-pointers in falling to 2-12 in section play and 7-16 overall.

FRAZEE: Olson 0 1-2 1, Selly 3 0-0 6, Courneya 0 2-2 2, Larson 7 0-0 15, Sonnenberg 10 3-6 23, Eckert 1 0-0 3, Mayfield 2 0-0 4, Malikowski 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 for 62 (FG), 6 for 10 (FT).

MENAHGA: Anderson 7 3-5 20, Aho 2 2-4 7, T. Pinoniemi 2 0-0 5, Hendrickson 3 2-4 9, Tormanen 5 6-8 16, N. Pinoniemi 1 0-0 2, Pietila 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 for 55 (FG), 13 for 21 (FT).

Halftime: Frazee 37, Menahga 25. End of regulation: Menahga 55, Frazee 55. Three-pointers: Larson 1, Eckert 1, Anderson 3, Aho 1, T. Pinoniemi 1, Hendrickson 1. Team fouls: Frazee 17, Menahga 11. Fouled out; Tormanen. Rebounds: Menahga 28 (T. Pinoniemi 9, Anderson 7, Aho 5, Hendrickson 4, Tormanen 2, Pietila 1). Assists: Menahga 12 (Anderson 3, Aho 3, N. Pinoniemi 2, T. Pinoniemi 1, Hendrickson 1, Tormanen 1, Pietila 1). Steals: Menahga 17 (Anderson 9, Aho 3, N. Pinoniemi 2, T. Pinoniemi 1, Tormanen 1, Pietila 1). Blocked shots: Menahga 2 (Anderson 1, Tormanen 1). Turnovers: Frazee 25, Menahga 19.