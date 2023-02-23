99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Girls Basketball: Menahga prevails in overtime over Frazee

The Braves extend their winning streak with a 59-56 victory.

MenahgaBravesLogo.jpg
Girls basketball
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
February 23, 2023 09:14 AM

MENAHGA – Mackenzie Anderson’s layup off a steal proved to be the game-winner as Menahga edged Frazee 59-56 in overtime in a Section 8AA girls basketball clash on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Layups by Niina Pinoniemi and Erica Tormanen gave the Braves a 5-4 lead before Frazee responded with a 22-5 run. Menahga trailed 37-25 at the half despite two layups apiece by Tormanen and Janelle Hendrickson and a 3-pointer by Anderson.

Frazee maintained a 45-35 lead with 13:41 to play before a 3-pointer by Hendrickson was followed by a jumper, a 3-pointer and a three-point play by Anderson as the Braves led 51-45. The Hornets ended regulation with a 10-4 run to force overtime.

With the game tied at 56-56, Anderson turned a steal into a layup with :31 showing before Anjalie Aho made a free throw with :09 remaining to seal the win.

Anderson’s 20 points, nine steals, seven rebounds and three assists along with Tormanen’s 16 points led the Braves, who made 6 of 23 3-pointers and forced 25 turnovers. Taija Pinoniemi grabbed nine rebounds while Aho had three assists and three steals as Menahga improved to 3-3 against section teams and 15-9 overall with their eighth straight win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jayden Sonnenberg’s double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds along with Brynn Larson’s 15 points paced the Hornets, who went 2 for 13 on 3-pointers in falling to 2-12 in section play and 7-16 overall.

FRAZEE: Olson 0 1-2 1, Selly 3 0-0 6, Courneya 0 2-2 2, Larson 7 0-0 15, Sonnenberg 10 3-6 23, Eckert 1 0-0 3, Mayfield 2 0-0 4, Malikowski 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 for 62 (FG), 6 for 10 (FT).

MENAHGA: Anderson 7 3-5 20, Aho 2 2-4 7, T. Pinoniemi 2 0-0 5, Hendrickson 3 2-4 9, Tormanen 5 6-8 16, N. Pinoniemi 1 0-0 2, Pietila 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 for 55 (FG), 13 for 21 (FT).

Halftime: Frazee 37, Menahga 25. End of regulation: Menahga 55, Frazee 55. Three-pointers: Larson 1, Eckert 1, Anderson 3, Aho 1, T. Pinoniemi 1, Hendrickson 1. Team fouls: Frazee 17, Menahga 11. Fouled out; Tormanen. Rebounds: Menahga 28 (T. Pinoniemi 9, Anderson 7, Aho 5, Hendrickson 4, Tormanen 2, Pietila 1). Assists: Menahga 12 (Anderson 3, Aho 3, N. Pinoniemi 2, T. Pinoniemi 1, Hendrickson 1, Tormanen 1, Pietila 1). Steals: Menahga 17 (Anderson 9, Aho 3, N. Pinoniemi 2, T. Pinoniemi 1, Tormanen 1, Pietila 1). Blocked shots: Menahga 2 (Anderson 1, Tormanen 1). Turnovers: Frazee 25, Menahga 19.

RELATED STORIES

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
Basketball.logo.jpg
Prep
Local high school boys, girls basketball games postponed on Feb. 23
February 23, 2023 08:52 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Basketball Isolated
Prep
Boys Basketball: Pillager takes control in second half to defeat Menahga
February 23, 2023 08:33 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Sawyerttorkelson8A.JPG
Prep
Boys Hockey: Park Rapids prevails in overtime thriller
February 22, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson