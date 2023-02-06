99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Basketball: Menahga picks up pair of PRC victories

The Braves defeat Bertha-Hewitt and Verndale in conference battles.

Basketball.logo.jpg
girls basketball
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
February 06, 2023 11:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BERTHA – Three different scoring spurts sparked the Menahga girls basketball team to a 64-29 Park Region Conference win over Bertha-Hewitt on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The Braves led 11-9 before a three-point play and a layup by Janelle Hendrickson and two layups by Mackenzie Anderson ignited a 12-1 run that pushed the lead to 23-10. Menahga carried a 30-16 advantage into the intermission.

B-H cut the gap to 30-22, but the Braves responded with a 13-0 run as two three-point plays by Hendrickson and two layups by Anderson made it 43-22. The Bears went on a 5-0 run, but Menahga responded with a 19-0 run as a three-point play and a layup by Anjalie Aho, putbacks by Niina Pinoniemi and Anna Pietila, two inside baskets by Hendrickson, and a layup off a steal by Dreah Christiansen sealed the win.

Hendrickson finished with 23 points and six rebounds, Anderson had 13 points and seven rebounds, Pietila grabbed seven rebounds, and Aho had six steals for Menahga, which had 16 steals and forced 39 turnovers to offset a 1-for-29 effort on 3-pointers.

Carissa Winscher scored 13 points to lead B-H, which fell to 0-8 in the conference and 6-12 overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

MENAHGA: M. Hendrickson 1 0-0 2, Anderson 5 3-3 13, A. Aho 3 1-1 7, T. Pinoniemi 1 0-0 2, J. Hendrickson 8 6-10 23, A. Pinoniemi 0 0-0 0, N. Pinoniemi 3 1-1 7, Pietila 3 0-0 6, I. Aho 0 0-0 0, Torola 0 0-0 0, Christiansen 1 2-2 4. Totals: 25 for 67 (FG), 13 for 19 (FT).

BERTHA-HEWITT: Warren 0 2-4 2, Cline 0 2-2 2, Barthel 1 0-0 2, Lloyd 1 0-0 3, Mitchell 1 0-0 2, R. Dean 1 0-1 2, Bauch 1 0-0 3, Winscher 6 1-1 13. Totals: 11 for 38 (FG), 5 for 9 (FT).

Halftime: Menahga 30, B-H 16. Three-pointers: J. Hendrickson 1, Lloyd 1, Bauch 1. Team fouls: Menahga 13, B-H 18. Rebounds: Menahga 31 (Anderson 7, Pietila 7, J. Hendrickson 6, N. Pinoniemi 5, A. Aho 3, M. Hendrickson 1, A. Pinoniemi 1, Christiansen 1). Assists: Menahga 13 (A. Aho 4, N. Pinoniemi 4, Anderson 3, M. Hendrickson 1, Torola 1). Steals: Menahga 16 (A. Aho 6, Anderson 4, Pietila 3, J. Hendrickson 1, N. Pinoniemi 1, Christiansen 1). Turnovers: Menahga 11, B-H 39.

Braves defeat Verndale

VERNDALE – Anderson’s 20 points led the way in the Braves’ 65-60 conference win over Verndale on Friday, Feb. 3.

Verndale led 37-33 at the half before Aho’s layup off a steal put the Braves in front 44-43 with 13:03 to play. Menahga would not relinquish the lead. The Braves held a 61-59 advantage before free throws by Aho, Anderson, Taija Pinoniemi and Pietila down the stretch sealed the win.

Aho chipped in 17 points and six assists while Pietila grabbed five rebounds and Niina Pinoniemi had five steals as Menahga improved to 7-4 in conference games and 9-9 overall.

Katie Blaha’s double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds along with Reagen Ludovissie’s 17 points and Taylor Johnson’s 13 points led the Pirates, who fell to 3-7 in the conference and 4-13 overall.

MENAHGA: M. Hendrickson 0 0-0 0, Anderson 8 3-6 20, Aho 5 4-6 17, T. Pinoniemi 1 1-2 4, J. Hendrickson 2 5-6 9, N. Pinoniemi 3 0-0 6, Pietila 3 1-3 7, Torola 0 2-2 2. Totals: 22 for 52 (FG), 16 for 25 (FT).

VERNDALE: Amerud 3 1-2 7, Uselman 1 0-2 2, Johnson 5 3-8 13, Elfstrum 0 1-2 1, Blaha 6 3-3 16, Stanley 2 0-0 4, Ludovissie 5 6-9 17. Totals: 22 for 50 (FG), 14 for 26 (FT).

Halftime: Verndale 37, Menahga 33. Three-pointers: Anderson 1, Aho 3, T. Pinoniemi 1, Blaha 1, Ludovissie 1. Team fouls: Menahga 19, Verndale 22. Fouled out: N. Pinoniemi, Johnson, Stanley. Rebounds: Menahga 23 (Pietila 5, Aho 4, N. Pinoniemi 4, Anderson 3, M. Hendrickson 2, T. Pinoniemi 2, J. Hendrickson 2, Torola 1). Assists: Menahga 15 (Aho 6, J. Hendrickson 2, N. Pinoniemi 2, Pietila 2, M. Hendrickson 1, Anderson 1, T. Pinoniemi 1). Steals: Menahga 13 (N. Pinoniemi 5, Anderson 3, Aho 2, T. Pinoniemi 1, J. Hendrickson 1, Pietila 1). Blocked shots: Menahga 2 (Anderson 1, J. Hendrickson 1). Turnovers: Menahga 13, Verndale 21.

RELATED STORIES
NEvis.png
Prep
Girls Basketball: Nevis ends game on 5-0 run to top CL-B
The Tigers prevail 40-37 in a Northwoods Conference game.
February 06, 2023 10:07 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Girls Basketball: Park Rapids suffers conference, section losses to PL, TRF
February 03, 2023 10:45 AM
Prep
Girls Basketball: Run before break sparks Barnesville's 67-58 win over Park Rapids
February 02, 2023 08:49 AM
Prep
Girls Basketball: New York Mills defeats Menahga 54-44
February 01, 2023 11:14 AM

Related Topics: GIRLS BASKETBALLMENAHGA BRAVESPARK REGION CONFERENCE
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
MenahgaBravesLogo.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Menahga defeats NYM in PRC contest
Ryan Tolkkinen and Bodie Berttunen pace the Braves in the 60-47 victory.
February 06, 2023 09:35 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Basketball Isolated
Prep
Boys Basketball: Sharp shooting sparks Park Rapids' 78-73 win over EGF
The Panthers go 25 for 39 from the field and 22 for 30 at the line in this game between Section 8AA teams.
February 06, 2023 08:59 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
UNCLogo.gif
Prep
Wrestling: United North Central wins Park Region Conference title
4 Warriors capture titles to lead the way.
February 05, 2023 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
DashMartinFly.JPG
Prep
Boys Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids captures title at Last Chance Invitational
The Panthers win six events to top the four-team field.
February 05, 2023 10:19 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson