Girls Basketball: Menahga picks up pair of PRC victories

BERTHA – Three different scoring spurts sparked the Menahga girls basketball team to a 64-29 Park Region Conference win over Bertha-Hewitt on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The Braves led 11-9 before a three-point play and a layup by Janelle Hendrickson and two layups by Mackenzie Anderson ignited a 12-1 run that pushed the lead to 23-10. Menahga carried a 30-16 advantage into the intermission.

B-H cut the gap to 30-22, but the Braves responded with a 13-0 run as two three-point plays by Hendrickson and two layups by Anderson made it 43-22. The Bears went on a 5-0 run, but Menahga responded with a 19-0 run as a three-point play and a layup by Anjalie Aho, putbacks by Niina Pinoniemi and Anna Pietila, two inside baskets by Hendrickson, and a layup off a steal by Dreah Christiansen sealed the win.

Hendrickson finished with 23 points and six rebounds, Anderson had 13 points and seven rebounds, Pietila grabbed seven rebounds, and Aho had six steals for Menahga, which had 16 steals and forced 39 turnovers to offset a 1-for-29 effort on 3-pointers.

Carissa Winscher scored 13 points to lead B-H, which fell to 0-8 in the conference and 6-12 overall.

MENAHGA: M. Hendrickson 1 0-0 2, Anderson 5 3-3 13, A. Aho 3 1-1 7, T. Pinoniemi 1 0-0 2, J. Hendrickson 8 6-10 23, A. Pinoniemi 0 0-0 0, N. Pinoniemi 3 1-1 7, Pietila 3 0-0 6, I. Aho 0 0-0 0, Torola 0 0-0 0, Christiansen 1 2-2 4. Totals: 25 for 67 (FG), 13 for 19 (FT).

BERTHA-HEWITT: Warren 0 2-4 2, Cline 0 2-2 2, Barthel 1 0-0 2, Lloyd 1 0-0 3, Mitchell 1 0-0 2, R. Dean 1 0-1 2, Bauch 1 0-0 3, Winscher 6 1-1 13. Totals: 11 for 38 (FG), 5 for 9 (FT).

Halftime: Menahga 30, B-H 16. Three-pointers: J. Hendrickson 1, Lloyd 1, Bauch 1. Team fouls: Menahga 13, B-H 18. Rebounds: Menahga 31 (Anderson 7, Pietila 7, J. Hendrickson 6, N. Pinoniemi 5, A. Aho 3, M. Hendrickson 1, A. Pinoniemi 1, Christiansen 1). Assists: Menahga 13 (A. Aho 4, N. Pinoniemi 4, Anderson 3, M. Hendrickson 1, Torola 1). Steals: Menahga 16 (A. Aho 6, Anderson 4, Pietila 3, J. Hendrickson 1, N. Pinoniemi 1, Christiansen 1). Turnovers: Menahga 11, B-H 39.

Braves defeat Verndale

VERNDALE – Anderson’s 20 points led the way in the Braves’ 65-60 conference win over Verndale on Friday, Feb. 3.

Verndale led 37-33 at the half before Aho’s layup off a steal put the Braves in front 44-43 with 13:03 to play. Menahga would not relinquish the lead. The Braves held a 61-59 advantage before free throws by Aho, Anderson, Taija Pinoniemi and Pietila down the stretch sealed the win.

Aho chipped in 17 points and six assists while Pietila grabbed five rebounds and Niina Pinoniemi had five steals as Menahga improved to 7-4 in conference games and 9-9 overall.

Katie Blaha’s double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds along with Reagen Ludovissie’s 17 points and Taylor Johnson’s 13 points led the Pirates, who fell to 3-7 in the conference and 4-13 overall.

MENAHGA: M. Hendrickson 0 0-0 0, Anderson 8 3-6 20, Aho 5 4-6 17, T. Pinoniemi 1 1-2 4, J. Hendrickson 2 5-6 9, N. Pinoniemi 3 0-0 6, Pietila 3 1-3 7, Torola 0 2-2 2. Totals: 22 for 52 (FG), 16 for 25 (FT).

VERNDALE: Amerud 3 1-2 7, Uselman 1 0-2 2, Johnson 5 3-8 13, Elfstrum 0 1-2 1, Blaha 6 3-3 16, Stanley 2 0-0 4, Ludovissie 5 6-9 17. Totals: 22 for 50 (FG), 14 for 26 (FT).