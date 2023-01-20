Girls Basketball: Menahga leads from start to finish in road victory over PR-B

PINE RIVER – The Menahga girls basketball team led from start to finish in a 58-40 victory over Pine River-Backus on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Anjalie Aho, Mackenzie Anderson and Janelle Hendrickson made 3-pointers as the Braves jumped out to a 12-0 lead. Jumpers by Aho and Anna Pietila and layups by Joie Koll and Hendrickson made it 21-9 before two baskets by Niina Pinoniemi gave Menahga a 27-15 advantage at the intermission.

The Braves took control in the second half by building a 55-27 cushion. Anderson’s layup off a steal, two other layups, a basket off a rebound, a jumper and a 3-pointer led the way as Menahga went on a 23-9 run. Hendrickson scored off a rebound and hit a 3-pointer while Taija Pinoniemi made a 3-pointer during that stretch. A 3-pointer by Aho and a basket off a rebound by Hendrickson capped off the win.

Anderson’s 20 points and six rebounds, Hendrickson’s 13 points and seven rebounds, and Aho’s 11 points and three assists led the Braves, who made 7 of 22 3-pointers and forced 24 turnovers. Niina Pinoniemi grabbed seven rebounds while Aho and Anderson had five steals each as Menahga improved to 6-5.

Hannah Barchus (9), Alaura Dahl (8) and Cate Travis (7) combined for 24 points for the Tigers, who made 8 of 26 3-pointers in falling to 8-4.

MENAHGA: Anderson 8 2-4 20, A. Aho 4 1-3 11, T. Pinoniemi 1 0-0 3, J. Hendrickson 5 1-2 13, Koll 1 1-2 3, M. Hendrickson 0 0-0 0, N. Pinoniemi 2 0-0 4, Pietila 1 2-2 4, I. Aho 0 0-0 0, Torola 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Skoog 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 for 54 (FG), 7 for 14 (FT).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS: A. Dahl 3 0-0 8, Travis 2 2-3 7, E. Dahl 1 0-0 2, Burns 0 4-4 4, Barchus 3 0-0 9, Bueckers 1 2-4 5, Lewis 2 0-0 5. Totals: 12 for 46 (FG), 8 for 11 (FT).