Sports Prep

Girls Basketball: Menahga holds on to defeat Pillager 42-38

The Braves extend their winning streak to seven games in a row with the Park Region Conference victory.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
February 20, 2023 01:31 PM

PILLAGER – The Menahga girls basketball team pushed its winning streak to seven games in a row by building a 26-13 halftime lead and holding on for a 42-38 Park Region Conference win over Pillager on Friday, Feb. 17.

Two layups by Janelle Hendrickson kept Menahga within 12-10 in the early going before Erica Tormanen’s four layups, a three-point play by Hendrickson and a 3-pointer by Anjalie Aho sparked a 16-1 run to end the first half.

Hendrickson scored off a rebound, Aho hit another 3-pointer, and Niina Pinoniemi and Hendrickson scored inside as Menahga held a 37-26 advantage before holding on for the win.

Tormanen finished with 16 points, Hendrickson added 13 points and six rebounds, Taija Pinoniemi grabbed six rebounds, and Aho had three assists as the Braves improved to 10-4 in the conference and 14-9 overall. Menahga defeated Pillager 68-46 earlier this season.

Grace Grimsley scored 12 points for the Huskies, who went 7 for 21 on 3-pointers in falling to 5-9 against conference foes and 10-13 overall.

MENAHGA: Aho 2 3-5 9, T. Pinoniemi 0 0-0 0, J. Hendrickson 5 3-7 13, Tormanen 5 6-8 16, N. Pinoniemi 2 0-0 4, Pietila 0 0-0 0, Koll 0 0-1 0. Totals: 14 for 40 (FG), 12 for 21 (FT).

PILLAGER: Kavanaugh 3 0-0 9, Reeder 1 1-1 3, Grimsley 5 2-3 12, Brown 1 0-0 3, Ewald 4 0-0 8, Schommer 1 0-0 3, Loucks 0 0-2 0. Totals: 14 for 43 (FG), 3 for 6 (FT).

Halftime: Menahga 26, Pillager 13. Three-pointers: Kavanaugh 3, Brown 1, Schommer 1, Aho 2. Team fouls: Pillager 17, Menahga 12. Rebounds: Menahga 27 (T. Pinoniemi 6, J. Hendrickson 6, Tormanen 4, Aho 3, N. Pinoniemi 3, Koll 3, Pietila 2). Assists: Menahga 10 (Aho 3, T. Pinoniemi 2, Tormanen 2, N. Pinoniemi 1, Pietila 1, Koll 1). Steals: Menahga 7 (J. Hendrickson 2, Pietila 2, Aho 1, T. Pinoniemi 1, N. Pinoniemi 1). Turnovers: Menahga 11, Pillager 16.

