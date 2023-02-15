Girls Basketball: Menahga extends winning streak

BROWERVILLE – After trailing at the half, the Menahga girls basketball team opened the second half with a 14-2 run to spark a 56-42 win over Browerville-Eagle Valley on Monday, Feb. 13.

Erica Tormanen’s five inside baskets along with a 3-pointer and a layup by Mackenzie Anderson turned a 23-21 deficit into a 35-25 lead as Menahga led the rest of the game.

Tormanen’s 25 points and seven rebounds and Taija Pinoniemi’s 11 points paced the Braves. Anderson also had seven rebounds and joined Anjalie Aho with four assists while Aho and Niina Pinoniemi had three steals each.

Anna Myers scored 27 points as B-EV fell to 10-13.

MENAHGA: M. Anderson 5 0-0 12, A. Aho 1 0-0 2, T. Pinoniemi 5 1-2 11, J. Hendrickson 1 0-0 2, Tormanen 11 3-3 25, M. Hendrickson 0 0-0 0, N. Pinoniemi 0 0-0 0, Pietila 1 1-1 3, I. Aho 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, K. Anderson 0 0-0 0, Christiansen 0 1-2 1. Totals: 24 for 53 (FG), 6 for 8 (FT).

Halftime: B-EV 23, Menahga 21. Three-pointers: M. Anderson 2. Team fouls: Menahga 12, B-EV 9. Rebounds: Menahga 27 (M. Anderson 7, Tormanen 7, N. Pinoniemi 4, J. Hendrickson 3, T. Pinoniemi 2, A. Aho 1, M. Hendrickson 1, Pietila 1, Johnson 1). Assists: Menahga 15 (M. Anderson 4, A. Aho 4, J. Hendrickson 3, Tormanen 2, N. Pinoniemi 1, Pietila 1). Steals: Menahga 8 (A. Aho 3, N. Pinoniemi 3, M. Anderson 1, Tormanen 1). Blocked shots: Menahga 1 (M. Anderson). Turnovers: Menahga 10, B-EV 18.

Braves top W-DC for second time

MENAHGA – Anderson and Taija Pinoniemi hit two free throws apiece in the final 28 seconds to seal a 67-61 conference win over Wadena-Deer Creek on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

This game was tied at 6-6 when the Braves went on a 16-2 run to take the lead for good. Tormanen had four layups and Janelle Hendrickson hit a 3-pointer during that stretch as Menahga carried a 32-23 lead into the break.

W-DC cut the deficit to 63-61 before the Braves closed the game with a 4-0 run.

Tormanen (20), Anderson (13) and Aho (13) hit double figures while Anderson and Hendrickson hauled down six rebounds apiece. Aho added four steals and three assists as the Braves improved to 9-4 in conference play and 13-9 overall with their sixth straight win. Menahga edged W-DC 46-44 earlier this season.

Addyson Gravelle (22), Madison Carsten (18) and Ally Pavek (10) scored in double figures as the Wolverines fell to 8-5 in the conference and 14-10 overall.

WADENA-DEER CREEK: A. Gravelle 9 3-3 22, Mo. Carsten 2 0-0 5, Dykhoff 0 2-2 2, Al. Pavek 3 2-2 10, Ma. Carsten 7 3-6 18, Parker 0 0-1 0, P. Gravelle 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 for 48 (FG), 10 for 14 (FT).

MENAHGA: Anderson 5 2-2 13, Aho 5 3-4 13, T. Pinoniemi 2 2-2 6, Hendrickson 3 1-2 9, Tormanen 9 2-4 20, N. Pinoniemi 2 0-0 4, Pietila 0 2-2 2. Totals: 26 for 59 (FG), 12 for 16 (FT).