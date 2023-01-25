STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Basketball: Menahga drops games to PRC foes

Henning and New York Mills defeat the Braves in conference action.

AnnaPietilaHen.JPG
Anna Pietila (14) brings the ball up court during Menahga's Park Region Conference game against Henning on Friday, Jan. 21, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
January 25, 2023 01:56 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

MENAHGA – Faith Fisher and Lyvia Misegades combined for 39 points in leading Henning to a 57-37 Park Region Conference win over the Menahga girls basketball team on Jan. 21.

Fisher scored 20 points and Misegades added 19 points as the Hornets improved to 8-0 in the conference and 14-1 overall. Henning was rated No. 7 in the latest state Class A poll.

TaijaPinoniemiHen2.JPG
Taija Pinoniemi looks to put up a shot during Menahga's game against Henning on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Henning jumped out to a 19-4 lead and led 36-19 at the half as Fisher hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points. Janelle Hendrickson had a layup and a 3-pointer, Mackenzie Anderson scored on a pair of layups, Taija Pinoniemi hit a 3-pointer and Niina Pinoniemi had a layup to lead the Braves in the first half.

Hendrickson scored off a rebound and Anderson had another layup as Menahga trailed 41-25 with 14:56 to play, but the Hornets went on a 9-0 run to claim a 50-25 lead with 9:50 remaining. Taija Pinoniemi’s two layups, a pair of jumpers by Anjalie Aho and a layup by Anderson capped off the scoring for Menahga.

Hendrickson (11) and Anderson (10) scored in double figures and joined Niina Pinoniemi with five rebounds. Aho dished out four assists and Anderson had four steals for the Braves, who went 2 for 19 on 3-pointers.

ADVERTISEMENT

NiinaPinoniemiHEn.JPG
Niina Pinoniemi (13) passes the ball during Menahga's game against Henning on Friday, Jan. 21, 2023.<br/>
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

HENNING: Fisher 8 1-2 20, Frederick 3 0-0 6, Fraki 0 3-6 3, Hart 3 1-2 7, Misegades 9 0-0 19, N. Eckhoff 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 fpr 55 (FG), 5 for 10 (FT).

MENAHGA: Anderson 4 2-4 10, Aho 2 0-0 4, T. Pinoniemi 3 0-0 7, J. Hendrickson 3 4-6 11, Koll 0 0-0 0, N. Pinoniemi 1 0-0 2, Pietila 0 3-4 3. Totals: 13 for 56 (FG), 9 for 14 (FT).

Halftime: Henning 36, Menahga 19. Three-pointers: Fisher 3, Misegades 1, T. Pinoniemi 1, J. Hendrickson 1. Team fouls: Henning 12, Menahga 14. Rebounds: Menahga 25 (Anderson 5, J. Hendrickson 5, N. Pinoniemi 5, Pietila 4, Aho 2, T. Pinoniemi 2, Koll 2). Assists: Menahga 6 (Aho 4, Pietila 2). Steals: Menahga 7 (Anderson 4, Pietila 2, Aho 1). Turnovers: Henning 13, Menahga 8.

NYM tops Braves in defensive battle

NEW YORK MILLS – Despite going 0 for 13 on 3-pointers and turning the ball over 26 times, New York Mills managed to defeat the Braves 43-28 in another conference game on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Menahga led 18-11 as NYM made only 5 of 32 shots, including missing all 10 3-pointers, and committed 16 turnovers in the first half. The Braves struggled offensively in the second half by going 3 for 26 from the field, including 1 for 12 on 3-pointers. That enabled the Eagles to rally for the win by outscoring Menahga 32-10 after the break.

Anderson’s 12 points and four steals along with Hendrickson’s six rebounds led the Braves, who fell to 5-3 in conference play and 6-7 overall.

Ayla Olson’s double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds and Alayna Baune’s 10 points led the way as NYM improved to 4-2 in the conference and 7-6 overall.

MENAHGA: Anderson 5 1-2 12, Aho 1 0-0 2, T. Pinoniemi 0 0-0 0, J. Hendrickson 2 1-2 5, Koll 2 2-2 7, N. Pinoniemi 0 0-0 0, Pietila 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 for 54 (FG), 4 for 6 (FT).

NEW YORK MILLS: Dunrud 1 0-0 2, Ai. Baune 3 1-2 7, Bauck 2 0-0 4, Keskitalo 2 0-0 4, Al. Baune 2 6-9 10, A. Olson 5 0-0 10, K. Olson 3 0-0 6. Totals: 18 for 54 (FG), 7 for 11 (FT).

Halftime: Menahga 18, NYM 11. Three-pointers: Anderson 1, Koll 1. Team fouls: Menahga 11, NYM 9. Rebounds: Menahga 26 (J. Hendrickson 6, T. Pinoniemi 4, Koll 4, Anderson 3, Aho 3, N. Pinoniemi 3, Pietila 3). Assists: Menahga 3 (Aho 2, Anderson 1). Steals: Menahga 16 (Anderson 4, Aho 3, Koll 3, J. Hendrickson 2, T. Pinoniemi 2, Pietila 2). Blocked shots: Menahga 1 (Aho). Turnovers: Menahga 20, NYM 26.

RELATED STORIES
NEvis.png
Prep
Girls Basketball: Balanced scoring helps Nevis run to 75-22 win over Laporte
The Tigers remain undefeated in Northwoods Conference and Section 5A play.
January 23, 2023 09:10 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Girls Basketball: Menahga leads from start to finish in road victory over PR-B
January 20, 2023 10:58 AM
Prep
Boys Basketball: Late run seals Pillager's win over Menahga
January 20, 2023 10:19 AM
Prep
Girls Basketball: Quick start sets the tone in Park Rapids' victory over Aitkin
January 20, 2023 09:49 AM

Related Topics: GIRLS BASKETBALLMENAHGA BRAVESPARK REGION CONFERENCE
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
NEvis.png
Prep
Boys Basketball: Nevis cruises past Verndale, W-H-A
The Tigers remain undefeated against Section 5A and Northland Conference opponents with the wins.
January 25, 2023 02:54 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
PRPantherLogo.png
Prep
BOYS SWIMMING: Isaac Zinniel breaks pair of pool records at Thief River Falls
The Park Rapids senior sets new marks in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly.
January 25, 2023 01:14 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
CooperAckermanCI2.JPG
Prep
Wrestling: Park Rapids pins way to pair of dual wins
The Panthers defeat Crosby-Ironton and Wadena-Deer Creek.
January 25, 2023 10:56 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
WyattTischerWeb.JPG
Prep
Boys Hockey: Special teams spark Park Rapids' 3-1 victory over Prairie Centre
The Panthers score a pair of power-play goals, skate off four penalties in the third period in the Mid-State Conference win.
January 25, 2023 09:43 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson