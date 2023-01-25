Girls Basketball: Menahga drops games to PRC foes

MENAHGA – Faith Fisher and Lyvia Misegades combined for 39 points in leading Henning to a 57-37 Park Region Conference win over the Menahga girls basketball team on Jan. 21.

Fisher scored 20 points and Misegades added 19 points as the Hornets improved to 8-0 in the conference and 14-1 overall. Henning was rated No. 7 in the latest state Class A poll.

Taija Pinoniemi looks to put up a shot during Menahga's game against Henning on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Henning jumped out to a 19-4 lead and led 36-19 at the half as Fisher hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points. Janelle Hendrickson had a layup and a 3-pointer, Mackenzie Anderson scored on a pair of layups, Taija Pinoniemi hit a 3-pointer and Niina Pinoniemi had a layup to lead the Braves in the first half.

Hendrickson scored off a rebound and Anderson had another layup as Menahga trailed 41-25 with 14:56 to play, but the Hornets went on a 9-0 run to claim a 50-25 lead with 9:50 remaining. Taija Pinoniemi’s two layups, a pair of jumpers by Anjalie Aho and a layup by Anderson capped off the scoring for Menahga.

Hendrickson (11) and Anderson (10) scored in double figures and joined Niina Pinoniemi with five rebounds. Aho dished out four assists and Anderson had four steals for the Braves, who went 2 for 19 on 3-pointers.

Niina Pinoniemi (13) passes the ball during Menahga's game against Henning on Friday, Jan. 21, 2023.<br/> Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

HENNING: Fisher 8 1-2 20, Frederick 3 0-0 6, Fraki 0 3-6 3, Hart 3 1-2 7, Misegades 9 0-0 19, N. Eckhoff 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 fpr 55 (FG), 5 for 10 (FT).

MENAHGA: Anderson 4 2-4 10, Aho 2 0-0 4, T. Pinoniemi 3 0-0 7, J. Hendrickson 3 4-6 11, Koll 0 0-0 0, N. Pinoniemi 1 0-0 2, Pietila 0 3-4 3. Totals: 13 for 56 (FG), 9 for 14 (FT).

Halftime: Henning 36, Menahga 19. Three-pointers: Fisher 3, Misegades 1, T. Pinoniemi 1, J. Hendrickson 1. Team fouls: Henning 12, Menahga 14. Rebounds: Menahga 25 (Anderson 5, J. Hendrickson 5, N. Pinoniemi 5, Pietila 4, Aho 2, T. Pinoniemi 2, Koll 2). Assists: Menahga 6 (Aho 4, Pietila 2). Steals: Menahga 7 (Anderson 4, Pietila 2, Aho 1). Turnovers: Henning 13, Menahga 8.

NYM tops Braves in defensive battle

NEW YORK MILLS – Despite going 0 for 13 on 3-pointers and turning the ball over 26 times, New York Mills managed to defeat the Braves 43-28 in another conference game on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Menahga led 18-11 as NYM made only 5 of 32 shots, including missing all 10 3-pointers, and committed 16 turnovers in the first half. The Braves struggled offensively in the second half by going 3 for 26 from the field, including 1 for 12 on 3-pointers. That enabled the Eagles to rally for the win by outscoring Menahga 32-10 after the break.

Anderson’s 12 points and four steals along with Hendrickson’s six rebounds led the Braves, who fell to 5-3 in conference play and 6-7 overall.

Ayla Olson’s double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds and Alayna Baune’s 10 points led the way as NYM improved to 4-2 in the conference and 7-6 overall.

MENAHGA: Anderson 5 1-2 12, Aho 1 0-0 2, T. Pinoniemi 0 0-0 0, J. Hendrickson 2 1-2 5, Koll 2 2-2 7, N. Pinoniemi 0 0-0 0, Pietila 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 for 54 (FG), 4 for 6 (FT).

NEW YORK MILLS: Dunrud 1 0-0 2, Ai. Baune 3 1-2 7, Bauck 2 0-0 4, Keskitalo 2 0-0 4, Al. Baune 2 6-9 10, A. Olson 5 0-0 10, K. Olson 3 0-0 6. Totals: 18 for 54 (FG), 7 for 11 (FT).